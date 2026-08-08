What is the share price of Sakthi Sugars? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sakthi Sugars is ₹17.28 as on .

What kind of stock is Sakthi Sugars? The Sakthi Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sakthi Sugars? The market cap of Sakthi Sugars is ₹205.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sakthi Sugars? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sakthi Sugars are ₹17.50 and ₹17.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sakthi Sugars? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sakthi Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sakthi Sugars is ₹24.74 and 52-week low of Sakthi Sugars is ₹13.30 as on .

How has the Sakthi Sugars performed historically in terms of returns? The Sakthi Sugars has shown returns of -0.97% over the past day, 1.47% for the past month, -9.95% over 3 months, -24.41% over 1 year, -11.68% across 3 years, and 1.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sakthi Sugars? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sakthi Sugars are 0.00 and 0.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global