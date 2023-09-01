Follow Us

SAKTHI SUGARS LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹29.90 Closed
7.942.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Sakthi Sugars Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.45₹30.95
₹29.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.25₹34.40
₹29.90
Open Price
₹27.80
Prev. Close
₹27.70
Volume
69,64,484

Sakthi Sugars Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.58
  • R233.02
  • R335.08
  • Pivot
    29.52
  • S128.08
  • S226.02
  • S324.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.7226.46
  • 1022.0726.14
  • 2022.225.82
  • 5021.3425.25
  • 10018.8124.49
  • 20017.623.26

Sakthi Sugars Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
17.7720.8425.6250.0049.26236.87131.92
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36

Sakthi Sugars Ltd. Share Holdings

Sakthi Sugars Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Shareholders meeting
    Sakthi Sugars Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 23, 2023. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:44 PM

About Sakthi Sugars Ltd.

Sakthi Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421TZ1961PLC000396 and registration number is 000396. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 788.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 118.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. M Manickam
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. M Balasubramaniam
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M Srinivaasan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. C Rangamani
    Director
  • Mr. S S Muthuvelappan
    Director
  • Mr. P K Chandran
    Director
  • Mr. N K Vijayan
    Director
  • Mr. K V Ramachandran
    Director
  • Mr. S Chandrasekhar
    Director
  • Mr. S Balasubramanian
    Director
  • Mrs. Priya Bhansali
    Director
  • Mr. V K Swaminatha
    Director

FAQs on Sakthi Sugars Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sakthi Sugars Ltd.?

The market cap of Sakthi Sugars Ltd. is ₹355.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sakthi Sugars Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sakthi Sugars Ltd. is 1.09 and PB ratio of Sakthi Sugars Ltd. is -32.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sakthi Sugars Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sakthi Sugars Ltd. is ₹29.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sakthi Sugars Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sakthi Sugars Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sakthi Sugars Ltd. is ₹34.40 and 52-week low of Sakthi Sugars Ltd. is ₹18.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

