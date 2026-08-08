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Sakthi Sugars Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAKTHI SUGARS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of Sakthi Sugars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.28 Closed
-0.97₹ -0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sakthi Sugars Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.21₹17.50
₹17.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.30₹24.74
₹17.28
Open Price
₹17.25
Prev. Close
₹17.45
Volume
18,189

Source: Dion Global

Sakthi Sugars Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sakthi Sugars		2.921.47-9.95-0.80-24.41-11.681.11
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sakthi Sugars has declined 24.41% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Sakthi Sugars has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Sakthi Sugars Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sakthi Sugars Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.9217.4
1017.0917.24
2016.9617.17
5017.3117.25
10017.0817.44
20017.9118.53

Source: Dion Global

Sakthi Sugars Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sakthi Sugars saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.83%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sakthi Sugars Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTSakthi Sugars - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For Considering Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
Jul 03, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTSakthi Sugars - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTSakthi Sugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 25, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTSakthi Sugars - Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 25, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTSakthi Sugars - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.202

Source: Dion Global

About Sakthi Sugars

Sakthi Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421TZ1961PLC000396 and registration number is 000396. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 898.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 118.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. M Manickam
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. M Balasubramaniam
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M Srinivaasan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Priya Bhansali
    Director
  • Mr. V K Swaminatha
    Director
  • Dr. A Selvakumar
    Director
  • Mr. S Shivram
    Director
  • Ms. Susheela Balakrishnan
    Director

FAQs on Sakthi Sugars Share Price

What is the share price of Sakthi Sugars?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sakthi Sugars is ₹17.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sakthi Sugars?

The Sakthi Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sakthi Sugars?

The market cap of Sakthi Sugars is ₹205.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sakthi Sugars?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sakthi Sugars are ₹17.50 and ₹17.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sakthi Sugars?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sakthi Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sakthi Sugars is ₹24.74 and 52-week low of Sakthi Sugars is ₹13.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sakthi Sugars performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sakthi Sugars has shown returns of -0.97% over the past day, 1.47% for the past month, -9.95% over 3 months, -24.41% over 1 year, -11.68% across 3 years, and 1.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sakthi Sugars?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sakthi Sugars are 0.00 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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