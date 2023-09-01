What is the Market Cap of Sakthi Sugars Ltd.? The market cap of Sakthi Sugars Ltd. is ₹355.36 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sakthi Sugars Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sakthi Sugars Ltd. is 1.09 and PB ratio of Sakthi Sugars Ltd. is -32.82 as on .

What is the share price of Sakthi Sugars Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sakthi Sugars Ltd. is ₹29.90 as on .