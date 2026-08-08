Here's the live share price of Sakthi Sugars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sakthi Sugars
|2.92
|1.47
|-9.95
|-0.80
|-24.41
|-11.68
|1.11
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sakthi Sugars has declined 24.41% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Sakthi Sugars has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.92
|17.4
|10
|17.09
|17.24
|20
|16.96
|17.17
|50
|17.31
|17.25
|100
|17.08
|17.44
|200
|17.91
|18.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sakthi Sugars saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.83%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Sakthi Sugars - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For Considering Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Sakthi Sugars - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Sakthi Sugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 25, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Sakthi Sugars - Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 25, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Sakthi Sugars - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.202
Source: Dion Global
Sakthi Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421TZ1961PLC000396 and registration number is 000396. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 898.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 118.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sakthi Sugars is ₹17.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sakthi Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sakthi Sugars is ₹205.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sakthi Sugars are ₹17.50 and ₹17.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sakthi Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sakthi Sugars is ₹24.74 and 52-week low of Sakthi Sugars is ₹13.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sakthi Sugars has shown returns of -0.97% over the past day, 1.47% for the past month, -9.95% over 3 months, -24.41% over 1 year, -11.68% across 3 years, and 1.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sakthi Sugars are 0.00 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global