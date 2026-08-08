This screener highlights firms with pricing power, brand loyalty, and export potential.

High Entry Barriers

Licensing, compliance, and distribution regulations make the alcoholic beverage sector tightly controlled.

Premiumisation Drives Growth

Consumers are shifting from country liquor to IMFL and craft beer. Companies like Radico Khaitan , Sula Vineyards , and Allied Blenders & Distillers are gaining from this shift in consumption.

Seasonality Favors Summer Quarters

Beer and ready-to-drink segments peak during warmer months.

Export and Duty-Free Channels Expand Margins

Brands like United Breweries , Globus Spirits , and others with a presence in global markets or airports earn foreign exchange income too.