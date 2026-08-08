Track distilleries and breweries catering to India’s growing premium spirits and beer market.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|United Spirits
|1,473.00
|1,07,138.78
|20.52
|26.54
|0.00
|5.52
|26.19
|56.86
|11.97
|31.26
|Radico Khaitan
|4,550.00
|60,961.99
|18.23
|24.30
|0.10
|24.40
|41.25
|86.65
|18.39
|34.31
|United Breweries
|1,397.80
|36,958.55
|9.13
|12.42
|0.26
|7.20
|2.01
|93.42
|8.17
|48.65
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|599.00
|16,754.64
|13.73
|24.76
|0.69
|7.63
|424.72
|75.82
|10.08
|21.70
|Tilaknagar Industries
|488.00
|12,076.73
|0.69
|6.92
|0.77
|26.30
|51.89
|NM
|4.05
|27.44
|India Glycols
|1,142.00
|7,654.46
|9.98
|11.06
|0.54
|16.68
|44.68
|26.15
|2.61
|11.04
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|744.00
|7,333.72
|15.26
|20.08
|0.59
|19.46
|83.27
|53.33
|8.14
|22.74
|Globus Spirits
|912.95
|2,637.36
|8.41
|12.63
|0.47
|8.72
|-9.10
|26.23
|2.42
|10.21
|G M Breweries
|906.00
|2,069.93
|14.54
|19.06
|0.00
|NM
|NM
|12.27
|1.92
|10.60
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|73.81
|1,534.52
|1.20
|5.85
|0.27
|-6.38
|-29.37
|163.66
|1.97
|17.03
|Sula Vineyards
|159.75
|1,349.04
|4.36
|9.63
|0.50
|2.49
|-31.11
|54.47
|2.30
|13.57
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|733.00
|1,325.21
|12.73
|17.06
|0.10
|NM
|NM
|16.84
|2.01
|9.29
|BCL Industries
|37.00
|1,092.10
|12.63
|15.63
|0.62
|15.36
|20.15
|9.50
|1.20
|4.86
|IFB Agro Industries
|1,009.00
|945.14
|8.38
|11.19
|0.11
|4.05
|4.76
|15.84
|1.40
|4.43
|Jagatjit Industries
|167.95
|785.71
|15.69
|10.92
|5.70
|-20.57
|11.47
|79.37
|12.47
|14.49
|Fratelli Vineyards
|103.95
|451.43
|-18.32
|-7.20
|0.88
|NM
|NM
|NM
|3.32
|NM
|Monika Alcobev
|190.00
|407.55
|13.15
|21.42
|0.86
|29.16
|35.14
|12.68
|1.67
|11.96
|Agribio Spirits
|315.00
|326.00
|5.60
|2.07
|0.26
|34.53
|60.97
|80.32
|4.57
|149.23
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|27.50
|251.19
|-0.53
|-0.40
|0.04
|NM
|NM
|NM
|0.37
|NM
|Suraj Industries
|57.33
|191.59
|-0.38
|-0.19
|1.18
|-9.44
|NM
|40.80
|1.32
|91.25
|Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products
|64.89
|116.35
|36.09
|28.86
|0.96
|38.16
|12.24
|5.90
|2.42
|6.10
|Kati Patang Lifestyle
|17.45
|90.31
|-44.86
|-24.73
|0.64
|35.19
|NM
|NM
|3.41
|NM
|Alcokraft Distilleries
|67.60
|69.29
|9.30
|13.78
|0.84
|3.25
|0.95
|0.00
|0.79
|10.06
|Tahmar Enterprises
|4.18
|65.12
|-6.91
|-3.50
|0.49
|0.40
|NM
|NM
|0.90
|NM
|Winsome Breweries
|20.38
|56.39
|-4.59
|-1.64
|0.31
|3.58
|NM
|NM
|1.74
|53.98
The largest company, by revenues, in the Beverages - Alcoholic sector is United Spirits. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 12,467.00 cr.
United Spirits has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,07,138.78 cr. Over the previous 12 months, United Spirits’s share price gained 14.12%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of United Spirits here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all beverages - alcoholic stocks here.
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Read More
This screener highlights firms with pricing power, brand loyalty, and export potential.
Licensing, compliance, and distribution regulations make the alcoholic beverage sector tightly controlled.
Consumers are shifting from country liquor to IMFL and craft beer. Companies like Radico Khaitan , Sula Vineyards , and Allied Blenders & Distillers are gaining from this shift in consumption.
Beer and ready-to-drink segments peak during warmer months.
Brands like United Breweries , Globus Spirits , and others with a presence in global markets or airports earn foreign exchange income too.
Largely, yes. Especially the premium and mid-tier spirit categories.
Creating ENAs (extra neutral alcohol), packaging, marketing, and distribution are the major cost drivers in the alcoholic beverages sector.
Yes. State excise policies and bans can impact sale volumes and pricing.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund
|9.28
|United Spirits
|-11.02
|Tata India Consumer Fund
|8.55
|Radico Khaitan
|10.32
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund
|5.94
|United Spirits
|-0.14