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Best Beverages – Alcoholic Stocks

Track distilleries and breweries catering to India’s growing premium spirits and beer market.

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Beverages - Alcoholic
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  • Beverages - Alcoholic
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
United Spirits		1,473.001,07,138.7820.5226.540.005.5226.1956.8611.9731.26
Radico Khaitan		4,550.0060,961.9918.2324.300.1024.4041.2586.6518.3934.31
United Breweries		1,397.8036,958.559.1312.420.267.202.0193.428.1748.65
Allied Blenders & Distillers		599.0016,754.6413.7324.760.697.63424.7275.8210.0821.70
Tilaknagar Industries		488.0012,076.730.696.920.7726.3051.89NM4.0527.44
India Glycols		1,142.007,654.469.9811.060.5416.6844.6826.152.6111.04
Piccadily Agro Industries		744.007,333.7215.2620.080.5919.4683.2753.338.1422.74
Globus Spirits		912.952,637.368.4112.630.478.72-9.1026.232.4210.21
G M Breweries		906.002,069.9314.5419.060.00NMNM12.271.9210.60
Som Distilleries & Breweries		73.811,534.521.205.850.27-6.38-29.37163.661.9717.03
Sula Vineyards		159.751,349.044.369.630.502.49-31.1154.472.3013.57
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		733.001,325.2112.7317.060.10NMNM16.842.019.29
BCL Industries		37.001,092.1012.6315.630.6215.3620.159.501.204.86
IFB Agro Industries		1,009.00945.148.3811.190.114.054.7615.841.404.43
Jagatjit Industries		167.95785.7115.6910.925.70-20.5711.4779.3712.4714.49
Fratelli Vineyards		103.95451.43-18.32-7.200.88NMNMNM3.32NM
Monika Alcobev		190.00407.5513.1521.420.8629.1635.1412.681.6711.96
Agribio Spirits		315.00326.005.602.070.2634.5360.9780.324.57149.23
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		27.50251.19-0.53-0.400.04NMNMNM0.37NM
Suraj Industries		57.33191.59-0.38-0.191.18-9.44NM40.801.3291.25
Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products		64.89116.3536.0928.860.9638.1612.245.902.426.10
Kati Patang Lifestyle		17.4590.31-44.86-24.730.6435.19NMNM3.41NM
Alcokraft Distilleries		67.6069.299.3013.780.843.250.950.000.7910.06
Tahmar Enterprises		4.1865.12-6.91-3.500.490.40NMNM0.90NM
Winsome Breweries		20.3856.39-4.59-1.640.313.58NMNM1.7453.98
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Beverages - Alcoholic sector is United Spirits. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 12,467.00 cr.

United Spirits has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,07,138.78 cr. Over the previous 12 months, United Spirits’s share price gained 14.12%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of United Spirits here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all beverages - alcoholic stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener highlights firms with pricing power, brand loyalty, and export potential.

High Entry Barriers

Licensing, compliance, and distribution regulations make the alcoholic beverage sector tightly controlled.

Premiumisation Drives Growth

Consumers are shifting from country liquor to IMFL and craft beer. Companies like Radico Khaitan , Sula Vineyards , and Allied Blenders & Distillers are gaining from this shift in consumption.

Seasonality Favors Summer Quarters

Beer and ready-to-drink segments peak during warmer months.

Export and Duty-Free Channels Expand Margins

Brands like United Breweries , Globus Spirits , and others with a presence in global markets or airports earn foreign exchange income too.

FAQs on Best Beverages – Alcoholic Stocks

Is the alcohol sector recession-proof?

Largely, yes. Especially the premium and mid-tier spirit categories.

What are the major cost drivers?

Creating ENAs (extra neutral alcohol), packaging, marketing, and distribution are the major cost drivers in the alcoholic beverages sector.

Is government regulation a risk?

Yes. State excise policies and bans can impact sale volumes and pricing.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund9.28United Spirits-11.02
Tata India Consumer Fund8.55Radico Khaitan10.32
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund5.94United Spirits-0.14

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