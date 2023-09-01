Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Suraj Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26943HP1992PLC016791 and registration number is 016791. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suraj Industries Ltd. is ₹148.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suraj Industries Ltd. is 32.9 and PB ratio of Suraj Industries Ltd. is 4.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suraj Industries Ltd. is ₹121.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suraj Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suraj Industries Ltd. is ₹161.85 and 52-week low of Suraj Industries Ltd. is ₹92.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.