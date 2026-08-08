Here's the live share price of Suraj Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suraj Industries
|6.17
|0.84
|15.12
|20.85
|9.79
|-6.27
|107.31
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|2.35
|15.15
|4.50
|14.12
|13.53
|18.03
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.11
|33.63
|60.75
|60.34
|50.32
|39.70
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|2.75
|-2.14
|-8.80
|-27.76
|-4.06
|-0.20
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-12.65
|4.89
|17.34
|18.70
|23.52
|13.51
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|8.19
|4.02
|9.55
|1.17
|41.68
|62.06
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|6.34
|0.51
|18.53
|29.47
|53.09
|26.63
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|12.86
|17.25
|23.49
|16.19
|101.74
|110.97
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|0.19
|-18.88
|-4.98
|-21.99
|-3.79
|3.33
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-7.32
|-6.62
|-14.54
|32.05
|24.94
|15.03
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|9.49
|-22.52
|-21.05
|-51.01
|-16.87
|32.40
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|5.65
|-9.44
|-16.82
|-39.74
|-30.94
|-13.57
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-15.14
|-19.57
|-13.00
|-29.00
|16.61
|9.33
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|6.97
|2.24
|19.78
|-15.47
|-7.89
|6.26
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|6.91
|-6.08
|2.88
|24.28
|23.12
|10.20
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.70
|25.20
|32.45
|32.19
|-11.07
|4.66
|19.30
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|3.46
|21.69
|12.76
|-23.85
|58.96
|44.94
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-14.80
|-22.07
|-33.76
|-34.93
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.60
|4.83
|9.28
|34.04
|72.93
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.38
|-25.15
|-27.82
|-74.15
|2.32
|1.39
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Suraj Industries has gained 9.79% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Suraj Industries has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|55.87
|55.02
|10
|55.16
|55.13
|20
|55.01
|55.36
|50
|56.95
|55.03
|100
|51.65
|53.19
|200
|49.48
|51.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Suraj Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 39.59%, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding rose to 3.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Suraj Industries - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of No-Objection Letter For Re-Classification Of Mr. Rajesh Gupta From 'Promot
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Suraj Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|Suraj Industries - Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026.
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Suraj Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 06,2026.
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Suraj Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Res
Source: Dion Global
Suraj Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26943HP1992PLC016791 and registration number is 016791. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suraj Industries is ₹57.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suraj Industries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suraj Industries is ₹191.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suraj Industries are ₹57.33 and ₹57.33.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suraj Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suraj Industries is ₹66.59 and 52-week low of Suraj Industries is ₹38.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suraj Industries has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 0.84% for the past month, 15.12% over 3 months, 9.79% over 1 year, -6.27% across 3 years, and 107.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suraj Industries are 40.80 and 1.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global