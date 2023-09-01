What is the Market Cap of Suraj Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Suraj Industries Ltd. is ₹148.76 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suraj Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Suraj Industries Ltd. is 32.9 and PB ratio of Suraj Industries Ltd. is 4.11 as on .

What is the share price of Suraj Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suraj Industries Ltd. is ₹121.00 as on .