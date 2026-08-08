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Suraj Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SURAJ INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic

Here's the live share price of Suraj Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹57.33 Closed
5.00₹ 2.73
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Suraj Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.33₹57.33
₹57.33
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.10₹66.59
₹57.33
Open Price
₹57.33
Prev. Close
₹54.60
Volume
65,320

Source: Dion Global

Suraj Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suraj Industries		6.170.8415.1220.859.79-6.27107.31
United Spirits		-2.832.3515.154.5014.1213.5318.03
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.1133.6360.7560.3450.3239.70
United Breweries		-1.562.75-2.14-8.80-27.76-4.06-0.20
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-12.654.8917.3418.7023.5213.51
Tilaknagar Industries		4.978.194.029.551.1741.6862.06
India Glycols		-0.346.340.5118.5329.4753.0926.63
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2712.8617.2523.4916.19101.74110.97
Globus Spirits		3.470.19-18.88-4.98-21.99-3.793.33
G M Breweries		0.86-7.32-6.62-14.5432.0524.9415.03
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.669.49-22.52-21.05-51.01-16.8732.40
Sula Vineyards		-6.585.65-9.44-16.82-39.74-30.94-13.57
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-15.14-19.57-13.00-29.0016.619.33
BCL Industries		0.826.972.2419.78-15.47-7.896.26
IFB Agro Industries		3.476.91-6.082.8824.2823.1210.20
Jagatjit Industries		30.7025.2032.4532.19-11.074.6619.30
Fratelli Vineyards		0.133.4621.6912.76-23.8558.9644.94
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-14.80-22.07-33.76-34.93-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.604.839.2834.0472.9373.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.38-25.15-27.82-74.152.321.39

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Suraj Industries has gained 9.79% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Suraj Industries has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).

Suraj Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Suraj Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
555.8755.02
1055.1655.13
2055.0155.36
5056.9555.03
10051.6553.19
20049.4851.18

Source: Dion Global

Suraj Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suraj Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 39.59%, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding rose to 3.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Suraj Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTSuraj Industries - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of No-Objection Letter For Re-Classification Of Mr. Rajesh Gupta From 'Promot
Aug 07, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTSuraj Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTSuraj Industries - Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026.
Aug 07, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTSuraj Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 06,2026.
Jul 31, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTSuraj Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Res

Source: Dion Global

About Suraj Industries

Suraj Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26943HP1992PLC016791 and registration number is 016791. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. Suraj Prakash Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Solanki
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Mitla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vyom Goel
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Suraj Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Suraj Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suraj Industries is ₹57.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suraj Industries?

The Suraj Industries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suraj Industries?

The market cap of Suraj Industries is ₹191.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suraj Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suraj Industries are ₹57.33 and ₹57.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suraj Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suraj Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suraj Industries is ₹66.59 and 52-week low of Suraj Industries is ₹38.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Suraj Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suraj Industries has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 0.84% for the past month, 15.12% over 3 months, 9.79% over 1 year, -6.27% across 3 years, and 107.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suraj Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suraj Industries are 40.80 and 1.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Suraj Industries News

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