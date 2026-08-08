What is the share price of Suraj Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suraj Industries is ₹57.33 as on .

What kind of stock is Suraj Industries? The Suraj Industries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suraj Industries? The market cap of Suraj Industries is ₹191.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Suraj Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Suraj Industries are ₹57.33 and ₹57.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suraj Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suraj Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suraj Industries is ₹66.59 and 52-week low of Suraj Industries is ₹38.10 as on .

How has the Suraj Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Suraj Industries has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 0.84% for the past month, 15.12% over 3 months, 9.79% over 1 year, -6.27% across 3 years, and 107.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suraj Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suraj Industries are 40.80 and 1.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global