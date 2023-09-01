Follow Us

Suraj Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SURAJ INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹121.00 Closed
-0.45-0.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Suraj Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹118.30₹123.10
₹121.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.70₹161.85
₹121.00
Open Price
₹123.10
Prev. Close
₹121.55
Volume
5,465

Suraj Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1123.3
  • R2125.6
  • R3128.1
  • Pivot
    120.8
  • S1118.5
  • S2116
  • S3113.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5149.42122.47
  • 10141.93121.19
  • 20142.71118.64
  • 50135.65115.82
  • 100117.7115.1
  • 200123.71114.11

Suraj Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54
-8.75-16.23-15.6711.82-17.391,224.61237.33

Suraj Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Suraj Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Suraj Industries Ltd.

Suraj Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26943HP1992PLC016791 and registration number is 016791. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suraj Prakash Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashu Malik
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Syed Azizur Rahman
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Solanki
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Alok Ranjan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nazir Baig
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Suraj Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suraj Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Suraj Industries Ltd. is ₹148.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suraj Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suraj Industries Ltd. is 32.9 and PB ratio of Suraj Industries Ltd. is 4.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Suraj Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suraj Industries Ltd. is ₹121.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suraj Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suraj Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suraj Industries Ltd. is ₹161.85 and 52-week low of Suraj Industries Ltd. is ₹92.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

