Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|15.10
|26.83
|52.84
|243.11
|274.40
|-0.90
|8.27
|11.81
|-4.91
|-13.48
|286.65
|124.69
|0.33
|26.52
|16.88
|27.81
|-1.43
|219.31
|69.39
|4.15
|19.25
|15.21
|28.45
|11.15
|114.55
|47.20
|0.28
|5.09
|1.26
|5.95
|-8.72
|112.05
|-6.78
|-1.37
|20.24
|14.83
|23.95
|0.66
|110.74
|-14.72
|-10.56
|0.53
|26.26
|57.98
|91.18
|295.10
|173.92
|-2.39
|17.94
|16.15
|12.31
|12.50
|10.50
|104.80
|-2.82
|13.00
|15.81
|31.49
|47.34
|171.21
|8.60
|-0.49
|6.65
|10.99
|12.83
|-25.85
|83.82
|-47.07
|1.79
|44.94
|77.18
|86.57
|59.59
|392.14
|183.44
|6.81
|21.24
|22.75
|54.92
|-7.25
|67.62
|-26.82
|0.11
|15.69
|33.52
|25.95
|11.06
|268.75
|68.57
|-2.52
|11.31
|16.69
|25.24
|9.14
|236.30
|86.35
|8.53
|33.81
|34.28
|38.73
|9.82
|185.02
|18.61
|-3.06
|21.40
|17.24
|26.09
|1.24
|114.43
|12.81
|-0.29
|7.13
|-3.15
|44.74
|60.53
|169.11
|24.12
|-4.13
|0.13
|8.01
|-5.18
|-11.54
|78.95
|0.13
|-1.87
|6.05
|0.38
|7.00
|-22.42
|-9.00
|-50.09
|5.62
|15.67
|-8.88
|24.42
|178.36
|751.06
|493.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100MH1991PLC061164 and registration number is 061164. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹7.30 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. is -27.18 and PB ratio of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. is -41.94 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2.34 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2.34 and 52-week low of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1.38 as on Aug 28, 2023.