What is the share price of Tahmar Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tahmar Enterprises is ₹4.18 as on .

What kind of stock is Tahmar Enterprises? The Tahmar Enterprises is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tahmar Enterprises? The market cap of Tahmar Enterprises is ₹65.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tahmar Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tahmar Enterprises are ₹4.21 and ₹3.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tahmar Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tahmar Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tahmar Enterprises is ₹16.79 and 52-week low of Tahmar Enterprises is ₹3.71 as on .

How has the Tahmar Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Tahmar Enterprises has shown returns of 3.98% over the past day, -5.43% for the past month, -34.69% over 3 months, -66.83% over 1 year, 21.34% across 3 years, and 63.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tahmar Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tahmar Enterprises are -11.64 and 0.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global