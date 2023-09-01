Follow Us

TAHMAR ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.34 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.34₹2.34
₹2.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.38₹2.34
₹2.34
Open Price
₹2.34
Prev. Close
₹2.34
Volume
0

Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.34
  • R22.34
  • R32.34
  • Pivot
    2.34
  • S12.34
  • S22.34
  • S32.34

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.562.26
  • 1014.942.18
  • 20142.05
  • 5012.221.79
  • 10011.541.53
  • 2008.921.27

Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0015.1026.8352.84243.11274.40
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tahmar Enterprises Ltd.

Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100MH1991PLC061164 and registration number is 061164. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishnamurthy Anantharayanan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Dharanendra Ladage
    Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Salamatrai Makhijani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tahmar Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹7.30 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. is -27.18 and PB ratio of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. is -41.94 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2.34 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2.34 and 52-week low of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1.38 as on Aug 28, 2023.

