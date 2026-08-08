Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Tahmar Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

TAHMAR ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic

Here's the live share price of Tahmar Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.18 Closed
3.98₹ 0.16
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Tahmar Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.85₹4.21
₹4.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.71₹16.79
₹4.18
Open Price
₹4.10
Prev. Close
₹4.02
Volume
1,27,574

Source: Dion Global

Tahmar Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tahmar Enterprises		9.71-1.42-40.11-43.13-66.921.3463.48
United Spirits		-2.834.4914.984.514.213.5318.03
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.6630.9160.7561.6950.3239.7
United Breweries		-1.565.45-1.64-8.8-27.22-4.06-0.2
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-11.161.2417.3420.6923.5213.51
Tilaknagar Industries		4.9710.656.119.554.0841.6862.06
India Glycols		-0.3410.1-0.9218.5331.2653.0926.63
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2715.7419.7523.4917.36101.74110.97
Globus Spirits		3.472.82-8.43-4.98-21.7-3.793.33
G M Breweries		0.86-5.59-6.35-14.5433.5424.9415.03
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.6611.9-23.26-21.05-49.94-16.8732.4
Sula Vineyards		-6.587.72-10.58-16.82-39.3-30.94-13.57
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-10.06-18.46-13-28.416.619.33
BCL Industries		0.8210.812.8319.78-13.95-7.896.26
IFB Agro Industries		3.479.08-8.032.8829.9723.1210.2
Jagatjit Industries		30.728.0128.532.19-11.474.6619.3
Fratelli Vineyards		0.137.2125.3912.76-25.1658.9644.94
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-15.18-24.92-33.76-34.49-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.65.023.7534.0470.1873.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.44-22.86-27.82-73.812.321.39

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tahmar Enterprises has declined 66.90% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.20%), Radico Khaitan (61.69%), United Breweries (-27.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Tahmar Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).

Tahmar Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tahmar Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.934.05
103.954.03
204.064.17
505.134.86
1005.895.86
2007.987.66

Source: Dion Global

Tahmar Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tahmar Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 10.40%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Tahmar Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTTahmar Enterprises - Additional Information
Jul 11, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTTahmar Enterprises - Launch Of The 'Tahmar Energy Platform' And Entry Into A New Line Of Business (Renewable Energy)
Jul 10, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTTahmar Enterprises - Receipt Of A Notice Under Section 13(2) Of The SARFAESI Act, 2002.
Jul 06, 2026, 07:24 PM IST ISTTahmar Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTTahmar Enterprises - The Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026,

Source: Dion Global

About Tahmar Enterprises

Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100MH1991PLC061164 and registration number is 061164. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Sarita Sequeira
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajshekhar Cadakketh Rajasekhar Nair
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Sahu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Meena Menghani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kanika Kabra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tahmar Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Tahmar Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tahmar Enterprises is ₹4.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tahmar Enterprises?

The Tahmar Enterprises is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tahmar Enterprises?

The market cap of Tahmar Enterprises is ₹65.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tahmar Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tahmar Enterprises are ₹4.21 and ₹3.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tahmar Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tahmar Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tahmar Enterprises is ₹16.79 and 52-week low of Tahmar Enterprises is ₹3.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tahmar Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tahmar Enterprises has shown returns of 3.98% over the past day, -5.43% for the past month, -34.69% over 3 months, -66.83% over 1 year, 21.34% across 3 years, and 63.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tahmar Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tahmar Enterprises are -11.64 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tahmar Enterprises News

More Tahmar Enterprises News
Market Pulse