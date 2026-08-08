Here's the live share price of Tahmar Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tahmar Enterprises
|9.71
|-1.42
|-40.11
|-43.13
|-66.9
|21.34
|63.48
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|4.49
|14.98
|4.5
|14.2
|13.53
|18.03
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.66
|30.91
|60.75
|61.69
|50.32
|39.7
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|5.45
|-1.64
|-8.8
|-27.22
|-4.06
|-0.2
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-11.16
|1.24
|17.34
|20.69
|23.52
|13.51
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|10.65
|6.11
|9.55
|4.08
|41.68
|62.06
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|10.1
|-0.92
|18.53
|31.26
|53.09
|26.63
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|15.74
|19.75
|23.49
|17.36
|101.74
|110.97
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|2.82
|-8.43
|-4.98
|-21.7
|-3.79
|3.33
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-5.59
|-6.35
|-14.54
|33.54
|24.94
|15.03
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|11.9
|-23.26
|-21.05
|-49.94
|-16.87
|32.4
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|7.72
|-10.58
|-16.82
|-39.3
|-30.94
|-13.57
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-10.06
|-18.46
|-13
|-28.4
|16.61
|9.33
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|10.81
|2.83
|19.78
|-13.95
|-7.89
|6.26
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|9.08
|-8.03
|2.88
|29.97
|23.12
|10.2
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.7
|28.01
|28.5
|32.19
|-11.47
|4.66
|19.3
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|7.21
|25.39
|12.76
|-25.16
|58.96
|44.94
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-15.18
|-24.92
|-33.76
|-34.49
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.6
|5.02
|3.75
|34.04
|70.18
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.44
|-22.86
|-27.82
|-73.81
|2.32
|1.39
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tahmar Enterprises has declined 66.90% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.20%), Radico Khaitan (61.69%), United Breweries (-27.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Tahmar Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.93
|4.05
|10
|3.95
|4.03
|20
|4.06
|4.17
|50
|5.13
|4.86
|100
|5.89
|5.86
|200
|7.98
|7.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tahmar Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 10.40%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Tahmar Enterprises - Additional Information
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Tahmar Enterprises - Launch Of The 'Tahmar Energy Platform' And Entry Into A New Line Of Business (Renewable Energy)
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Tahmar Enterprises - Receipt Of A Notice Under Section 13(2) Of The SARFAESI Act, 2002.
|Jul 06, 2026, 07:24 PM IST IST
|Tahmar Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Tahmar Enterprises - The Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026,
Source: Dion Global
Tahmar Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100MH1991PLC061164 and registration number is 061164. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tahmar Enterprises is ₹4.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tahmar Enterprises is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tahmar Enterprises is ₹65.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tahmar Enterprises are ₹4.21 and ₹3.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tahmar Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tahmar Enterprises is ₹16.79 and 52-week low of Tahmar Enterprises is ₹3.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tahmar Enterprises has shown returns of 3.98% over the past day, -5.43% for the past month, -34.69% over 3 months, -66.83% over 1 year, 21.34% across 3 years, and 63.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tahmar Enterprises are -11.64 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global