Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of beverages - alcoholic companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on beverages - alcoholic stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Radico Khaitan
|4550.00
|80.00
|1.79
|14.26
|Globus Spirits
|912.95
|8.75
|0.97
|8.56
|BCL Industries
|37.00
|0.28
|0.76
|16.55
|Tilaknagar Industries
|488.00
|0.90
|0.18
|43.79
|G M Breweries
|906.00
|-1.50
|-0.17
|1.32
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|744.00
|-2.10
|-0.28
|8.39
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|India Glycols
|1142.00
|-10.25
|-0.89
|2.16
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|599.00
|-6.00
|-0.99
|44.32
|United Breweries
|1397.80
|-16.45
|-1.16
|4.14
|United Spirits
|1473.00
|-43.00
|-2.84
|11.79
|Sula Vineyards
|159.75
|-7.90
|-4.71
|91.64
The top gainers among the Beverages - Alcoholic sector stocks today are Radico Khaitan (up 1.79%) and Globus Spirits (up 0.97%). On the other hand, the top losers include Sula Vineyards (down 4.71%) and United Spirits (down 2.84%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Beverages - Alcoholic sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund
|9.28
|United Spirits
|-11.02
|Tata India Consumer Fund
|8.55
|Radico Khaitan
|10.32
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund
|5.94
|United Spirits
|-0.14