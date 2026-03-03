Here's the live share price of Agribio Spirits along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Agribio Spirits has gained 113.72% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 103.47%.
Agribio Spirits’s current P/E of 78.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Agribio Spirits
|3.84
|12.56
|19.77
|29.80
|107.15
|59.45
|110.08
|United Spirits
|-3.40
|0.58
|-3.37
|1.87
|5.05
|21.98
|19.33
|United Breweries
|-0.50
|4.95
|-6.78
|-13.24
|-16.90
|2.72
|5.32
|Radico Khaitan
|-4.35
|-6.01
|-20.17
|-10.27
|25.97
|29.73
|33.91
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-5.81
|-8.26
|-24.20
|-5.18
|50.48
|13.73
|8.02
|Tilaknagar Industries
|-3.31
|-4.74
|-6.82
|-10.07
|95.96
|56.01
|72.41
|India Glycols
|-3.23
|2.73
|-17.20
|5.16
|71.37
|46.03
|27.59
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|-6.00
|-9.09
|-7.80
|-12.08
|-12.79
|131.49
|113.72
|Globus Spirits
|-6.84
|-10.70
|-17.31
|-22.33
|-3.30
|0.87
|20.19
|G M Breweries
|-2.26
|-0.95
|-2.71
|39.91
|60.54
|30.78
|23.15
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|-1.65
|-13.71
|-29.37
|-43.09
|-29.69
|18.44
|42.17
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-4.29
|-12.20
|-17.43
|-23.16
|-25.67
|28.74
|17.23
|Sula Vineyards
|-4.30
|-8.93
|-26.08
|-34.99
|-34.66
|-22.89
|-12.93
|BCL Industries
|-1.14
|-0.36
|-14.32
|-32.79
|-20.97
|-13.36
|17.14
|IFB Agro Industries
|-8.04
|-26.09
|-34.70
|4.23
|69.09
|20.12
|13.70
|Jagatjit Industries
|1.98
|13.54
|-16.05
|-21.84
|-14.84
|16.03
|29.58
|Monika Alcobev
|-11.14
|-16.75
|-18.13
|-19.18
|-17.86
|-6.35
|-3.86
|Fratelli Vineyards
|-4.58
|-4.58
|-27.27
|-19.05
|-57.61
|43.54
|36.50
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|-15.13
|-23.59
|-58.84
|-65.86
|-80.61
|5.74
|3.41
|Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products
|-4.91
|26.32
|17.23
|-7.79
|-30.85
|7.08
|98.49
Over the last one year, Agribio Spirits has gained 107.15% compared to peers like United Spirits (5.05%), United Breweries (-16.90%), Radico Khaitan (25.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Agribio Spirits has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (19.33%) and United Breweries (5.32%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|256.36
|258.4
|10
|248.49
|252.82
|20
|241.03
|245.57
|50
|230.88
|235.39
|100
|225.5
|226.27
|200
|211.49
|207.65
In the latest quarter, Agribio Spirits remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 56.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 23, 2026, 5:58 AM IST
|Agribio Spirits - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regulatio
|Feb 19, 2026, 4:22 PM IST
|Agribio Spirits - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)_ Update On Amalgamation
|Feb 18, 2026, 6:11 AM IST
|Agribio Spirits - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)_ Update On Scheme Of Amalgamation
|Jan 28, 2026, 9:23 PM IST
|Agribio Spirits - Results : For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
|Jan 28, 2026, 9:13 PM IST
|Agribio Spirits - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Approval Of Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Finan
Agribio Spirits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11010RJ1975PLC045573 and registration number is 045573. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agribio Spirits is ₹263.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Agribio Spirits is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Agribio Spirits is ₹272.70 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Agribio Spirits are ₹268.80 and ₹225.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agribio Spirits stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agribio Spirits is ₹277.40 and 52-week low of Agribio Spirits is ₹124.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Agribio Spirits has shown returns of 0.06% over the past day, 10.44% for the past month, 14.52% over 3 months, 103.47% over 1 year, 58.68% across 3 years, and 113.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agribio Spirits are 78.52 and 4.15 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.