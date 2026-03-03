Facebook Pixel Code
Agribio Spirits Share Price

NSE
BSE

AGRIBIO SPIRITS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic

Here's the live share price of Agribio Spirits along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹263.50 Closed
0.06₹ 0.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Agribio Spirits Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹225.20₹268.80
₹263.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹124.05₹277.40
₹263.50
Open Price
₹225.20
Prev. Close
₹263.35
Volume
10,110

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Agribio Spirits has gained 113.72% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 103.47%.

Agribio Spirits’s current P/E of 78.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Agribio Spirits Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Agribio Spirits		3.8412.5619.7729.80107.1559.45110.08
United Spirits		-3.400.58-3.371.875.0521.9819.33
United Breweries		-0.504.95-6.78-13.24-16.902.725.32
Radico Khaitan		-4.35-6.01-20.17-10.2725.9729.7333.91
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-5.81-8.26-24.20-5.1850.4813.738.02
Tilaknagar Industries		-3.31-4.74-6.82-10.0795.9656.0172.41
India Glycols		-3.232.73-17.205.1671.3746.0327.59
Piccadily Agro Industries		-6.00-9.09-7.80-12.08-12.79131.49113.72
Globus Spirits		-6.84-10.70-17.31-22.33-3.300.8720.19
G M Breweries		-2.26-0.95-2.7139.9160.5430.7823.15
Som Distilleries & Breweries		-1.65-13.71-29.37-43.09-29.6918.4442.17
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-4.29-12.20-17.43-23.16-25.6728.7417.23
Sula Vineyards		-4.30-8.93-26.08-34.99-34.66-22.89-12.93
BCL Industries		-1.14-0.36-14.32-32.79-20.97-13.3617.14
IFB Agro Industries		-8.04-26.09-34.704.2369.0920.1213.70
Jagatjit Industries		1.9813.54-16.05-21.84-14.8416.0329.58
Monika Alcobev		-11.14-16.75-18.13-19.18-17.86-6.35-3.86
Fratelli Vineyards		-4.58-4.58-27.27-19.05-57.6143.5436.50
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		-15.13-23.59-58.84-65.86-80.615.743.41
Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products		-4.9126.3217.23-7.79-30.857.0898.49

Over the last one year, Agribio Spirits has gained 107.15% compared to peers like United Spirits (5.05%), United Breweries (-16.90%), Radico Khaitan (25.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Agribio Spirits has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (19.33%) and United Breweries (5.32%).

Agribio Spirits Financials

Agribio Spirits Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5256.36258.4
10248.49252.82
20241.03245.57
50230.88235.39
100225.5226.27
200211.49207.65

Agribio Spirits Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Agribio Spirits remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 56.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Agribio Spirits Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 23, 2026, 5:58 AM ISTAgribio Spirits - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regulatio
Feb 19, 2026, 4:22 PM ISTAgribio Spirits - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)_ Update On Amalgamation
Feb 18, 2026, 6:11 AM ISTAgribio Spirits - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)_ Update On Scheme Of Amalgamation
Jan 28, 2026, 9:23 PM ISTAgribio Spirits - Results : For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
Jan 28, 2026, 9:13 PM ISTAgribio Spirits - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Approval Of Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Finan

About Agribio Spirits

Agribio Spirits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11010RJ1975PLC045573 and registration number is 045573. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ratan Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Bajoria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Puja Bajoria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Ghanshyam Hotchandani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Kishor Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Agribio Spirits Share Price

What is the share price of Agribio Spirits?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agribio Spirits is ₹263.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Agribio Spirits?

The Agribio Spirits is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Agribio Spirits?

The market cap of Agribio Spirits is ₹272.70 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Agribio Spirits?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Agribio Spirits are ₹268.80 and ₹225.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agribio Spirits?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agribio Spirits stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agribio Spirits is ₹277.40 and 52-week low of Agribio Spirits is ₹124.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Agribio Spirits performed historically in terms of returns?

The Agribio Spirits has shown returns of 0.06% over the past day, 10.44% for the past month, 14.52% over 3 months, 103.47% over 1 year, 58.68% across 3 years, and 113.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Agribio Spirits?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agribio Spirits are 78.52 and 4.15 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

