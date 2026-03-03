Facebook Pixel Code
Alcokraft Distilleries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALCOKRAFT DISTILLERIES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic

Here's the live share price of Alcokraft Distilleries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹74.00 Closed
1.37₹ 1.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Alcokraft Distilleries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.00₹74.00
₹74.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.20₹208.50
₹74.00
Open Price
₹73.00
Prev. Close
₹73.00
Volume
1,875

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Alcokraft Distilleries has gained 23.38% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -50.67%.

Alcokraft Distilleries’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Alcokraft Distilleries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alcokraft Distilleries		2.78-7.50-37.82-48.97-50.29-10.3123.38
United Spirits		-3.860.04-3.851.454.6321.8219.21
United Breweries		-0.595.33-6.54-13.08-16.882.775.38
Radico Khaitan		-4.08-5.74-19.99-10.1026.3229.7533.97
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-5.00-7.52-23.63-4.4351.5714.008.18
Tilaknagar Industries		-3.61-4.48-7.02-10.3195.8355.8372.28
India Glycols		-3.442.44-17.305.0770.9746.0027.58
Piccadily Agro Industries		-6.08-9.10-7.99-12.10-11.30-3.92-2.37
Globus Spirits		-7.09-10.31-17.16-22.26-2.960.9620.22
G M Breweries		-2.67-1.56-3.2939.2359.8330.6622.97
Som Distilleries & Breweries		-1.18-13.59-29.25-43.10-29.6818.4142.16
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-5.35-13.38-18.76-24.09-26.4328.2116.92
Sula Vineyards		-4.63-9.61-26.62-35.50-35.19-23.08-13.07
BCL Industries		-1.17-0.14-14.15-32.84-20.89-13.3916.72
IFB Agro Industries		-8.02-26.59-34.973.4571.6320.1013.64
Ravi Kumar Distilleries		-9.35-12.97-30.29-34.82-22.383.7617.74

Over the last one year, Alcokraft Distilleries has declined 50.29% compared to peers like United Spirits (4.63%), United Breweries (-16.88%), Radico Khaitan (26.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Alcokraft Distilleries has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (19.21%) and United Breweries (5.38%).

Alcokraft Distilleries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Alcokraft Distilleries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
575.5975.1
1078.4876.61
2078.8279.89
5094.2592.64
100116.37110.32
200139.16136.46

Alcokraft Distilleries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alcokraft Distilleries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Alcokraft Distilleries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Alcokraft Distilleries fact sheet for more information

About Alcokraft Distilleries

Alcokraft Distilleries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55000PN2000PLC177314 and registration number is 128084. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Amardeepsingh Triloksingh Sethi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Dharampal Kimatram Kalani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kanyalal Kimatram Kalani
    Director
  • Mrs. Jagjitkaur Amardeepsingh Sethi
    Director
  • Mr. Dilip Shriniwas Mutalik
    Director
  • Mr. Prakash Madhavrao Sawant
    Director

FAQs on Alcokraft Distilleries Share Price

What is the share price of Alcokraft Distilleries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alcokraft Distilleries is ₹74.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alcokraft Distilleries?

The Alcokraft Distilleries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alcokraft Distilleries?

The market cap of Alcokraft Distilleries is ₹75.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alcokraft Distilleries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alcokraft Distilleries are ₹74.00 and ₹73.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alcokraft Distilleries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alcokraft Distilleries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alcokraft Distilleries is ₹208.50 and 52-week low of Alcokraft Distilleries is ₹70.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Alcokraft Distilleries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alcokraft Distilleries has shown returns of 1.37% over the past day, -1.33% for the past month, -39.91% over 3 months, -50.67% over 1 year, -11.83% across 3 years, and 23.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alcokraft Distilleries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alcokraft Distilleries are 0.00 and 0.87 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Alcokraft Distilleries News

