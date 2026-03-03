Here's the live share price of Alcokraft Distilleries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Alcokraft Distilleries has gained 23.38% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -50.67%.
Alcokraft Distilleries’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alcokraft Distilleries
|2.78
|-7.50
|-37.82
|-48.97
|-50.29
|-10.31
|23.38
|United Spirits
|-3.86
|0.04
|-3.85
|1.45
|4.63
|21.82
|19.21
|United Breweries
|-0.59
|5.33
|-6.54
|-13.08
|-16.88
|2.77
|5.38
|Radico Khaitan
|-4.08
|-5.74
|-19.99
|-10.10
|26.32
|29.75
|33.97
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-5.00
|-7.52
|-23.63
|-4.43
|51.57
|14.00
|8.18
|Tilaknagar Industries
|-3.61
|-4.48
|-7.02
|-10.31
|95.83
|55.83
|72.28
|India Glycols
|-3.44
|2.44
|-17.30
|5.07
|70.97
|46.00
|27.58
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|-6.08
|-9.10
|-7.99
|-12.10
|-11.30
|-3.92
|-2.37
|Globus Spirits
|-7.09
|-10.31
|-17.16
|-22.26
|-2.96
|0.96
|20.22
|G M Breweries
|-2.67
|-1.56
|-3.29
|39.23
|59.83
|30.66
|22.97
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|-1.18
|-13.59
|-29.25
|-43.10
|-29.68
|18.41
|42.16
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-5.35
|-13.38
|-18.76
|-24.09
|-26.43
|28.21
|16.92
|Sula Vineyards
|-4.63
|-9.61
|-26.62
|-35.50
|-35.19
|-23.08
|-13.07
|BCL Industries
|-1.17
|-0.14
|-14.15
|-32.84
|-20.89
|-13.39
|16.72
|IFB Agro Industries
|-8.02
|-26.59
|-34.97
|3.45
|71.63
|20.10
|13.64
|Ravi Kumar Distilleries
|-9.35
|-12.97
|-30.29
|-34.82
|-22.38
|3.76
|17.74
Over the last one year, Alcokraft Distilleries has declined 50.29% compared to peers like United Spirits (4.63%), United Breweries (-16.88%), Radico Khaitan (26.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Alcokraft Distilleries has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (19.21%) and United Breweries (5.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|75.59
|75.1
|10
|78.48
|76.61
|20
|78.82
|79.89
|50
|94.25
|92.64
|100
|116.37
|110.32
|200
|139.16
|136.46
In the latest quarter, Alcokraft Distilleries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Alcokraft Distilleries fact sheet for more information
Alcokraft Distilleries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55000PN2000PLC177314 and registration number is 128084. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alcokraft Distilleries is ₹74.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Alcokraft Distilleries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Alcokraft Distilleries is ₹75.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alcokraft Distilleries are ₹74.00 and ₹73.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alcokraft Distilleries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alcokraft Distilleries is ₹208.50 and 52-week low of Alcokraft Distilleries is ₹70.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Alcokraft Distilleries has shown returns of 1.37% over the past day, -1.33% for the past month, -39.91% over 3 months, -50.67% over 1 year, -11.83% across 3 years, and 23.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alcokraft Distilleries are 0.00 and 0.87 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.