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IFB Agro Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

IFB AGRO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic

Here's the live share price of IFB Agro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,009.00 Closed
4.97₹ 47.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IFB Agro Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹984.00₹1,009.00
₹1,009.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹677.05₹1,795.00
₹1,009.00
Open Price
₹984.00
Prev. Close
₹961.20
Volume
211

Source: Dion Global

IFB Agro Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IFB Agro Industries		3.476.91-6.082.8824.2823.1210.20
United Spirits		-2.832.3515.154.5014.1213.5318.03
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.1133.6360.7560.3450.3239.70
United Breweries		-1.562.75-2.14-8.80-27.76-4.06-0.20
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-12.654.8917.3418.7023.5213.51
Tilaknagar Industries		4.978.194.029.551.1741.6862.06
India Glycols		-0.346.340.5118.5329.4753.0926.63
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2712.8617.2523.4916.19101.74110.97
Globus Spirits		3.470.19-18.88-4.98-21.99-3.793.33
G M Breweries		0.86-7.32-6.62-14.5432.0524.9415.03
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.669.49-22.52-21.05-51.01-16.8732.40
Sula Vineyards		-6.585.65-9.44-16.82-39.74-30.94-13.57
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-15.14-19.57-13.00-29.0016.619.33
BCL Industries		0.826.972.2419.78-15.47-7.896.26
Jagatjit Industries		30.7025.2032.4532.19-11.074.6619.30
Fratelli Vineyards		0.133.4621.6912.76-23.8558.9644.94
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-14.80-22.07-33.76-34.93-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.604.839.2834.0472.9373.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.38-25.15-27.82-74.152.321.39
Suraj Industries		6.170.8415.1220.859.79-6.27107.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IFB Agro Industries has gained 24.28% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, IFB Agro Industries has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).

IFB Agro Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IFB Agro Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5981.04981.12
10980.55979.34
20970.13971.94
50952.07958.02
100907.05963.7
2001,078.18961.11

Source: Dion Global

IFB Agro Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IFB Agro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.12%, FII holding fell to 0.74%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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IFB Agro Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTIFB Agro Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015
Jul 30, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTIFB Agro Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 30, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTIFB Agro Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 29, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTIFB Agro Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 28, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTIFB Agro Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About IFB Agro Industries

IFB Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01409WB1982PLC034590 and registration number is 034590. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of fish, crustaceans and molluscs and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1404.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bikramjit Nag
    Chairman
  • Mr. Arup Kumar Banerjee
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Dr. Janardan Anna Gore
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjoy Dutta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Malay Kumar Das
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Runu Chakraborty
    Independent Director

FAQs on IFB Agro Industries Share Price

What is the share price of IFB Agro Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFB Agro Industries is ₹1,009.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IFB Agro Industries?

The IFB Agro Industries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IFB Agro Industries?

The market cap of IFB Agro Industries is ₹945.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IFB Agro Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IFB Agro Industries are ₹1,009.00 and ₹984.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IFB Agro Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFB Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFB Agro Industries is ₹1,795.00 and 52-week low of IFB Agro Industries is ₹677.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IFB Agro Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The IFB Agro Industries has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 6.91% for the past month, -6.08% over 3 months, 24.28% over 1 year, 23.12% across 3 years, and 10.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IFB Agro Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IFB Agro Industries are 15.84 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

IFB Agro Industries News

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