What is the share price of IFB Agro Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFB Agro Industries is ₹1,009.00 as on .

What kind of stock is IFB Agro Industries? The IFB Agro Industries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IFB Agro Industries? The market cap of IFB Agro Industries is ₹945.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IFB Agro Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of IFB Agro Industries are ₹1,009.00 and ₹984.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IFB Agro Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFB Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFB Agro Industries is ₹1,795.00 and 52-week low of IFB Agro Industries is ₹677.05 as on .

How has the IFB Agro Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The IFB Agro Industries has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 6.91% for the past month, -6.08% over 3 months, 24.28% over 1 year, 23.12% across 3 years, and 10.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IFB Agro Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IFB Agro Industries are 15.84 and 1.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global