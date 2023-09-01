What is the Market Cap of IFB Agro Industries Ltd.? The market cap of IFB Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹485.59 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IFB Agro Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of IFB Agro Industries Ltd. is 14.48 and PB ratio of IFB Agro Industries Ltd. is 0.88 as on .

What is the share price of IFB Agro Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFB Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹518.40 as on .