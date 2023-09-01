Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.17
|-5.03
|4.81
|9.78
|-12.14
|66.86
|-22.84
|0.39
|-0.56
|15.51
|36.42
|24.94
|80.10
|66.01
|2.05
|-2.86
|5.66
|5.58
|-7.04
|54.14
|11.91
|1.58
|-12.81
|7.62
|7.11
|21.61
|209.23
|169.24
|2.82
|23.78
|37.64
|85.03
|173.19
|1,223.08
|1,142.77
|-3.29
|-8.10
|-11.76
|5.47
|1.46
|396.74
|383.93
|1.88
|-4.87
|41.83
|171.84
|236.20
|1,074.10
|182.22
|2.21
|0.06
|6.79
|8.48
|-2.60
|53.24
|-22.11
|0.79
|-6.77
|11.74
|21.25
|-3.19
|67.49
|62.12
|-1.74
|-9.04
|5.52
|12.39
|0.95
|51.47
|-17.10
|0.81
|12.01
|101.18
|79.99
|89.45
|593.98
|656.56
|27.43
|125.11
|81.21
|56.75
|92.11
|270.29
|145.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
IFB Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01409WB1982PLC034590 and registration number is 034590. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1010.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IFB Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹485.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IFB Agro Industries Ltd. is 14.48 and PB ratio of IFB Agro Industries Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFB Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹518.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFB Agro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFB Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹643.25 and 52-week low of IFB Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹413.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.