Here's the live share price of IFB Agro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|6.91
|-6.08
|2.88
|24.28
|23.12
|10.20
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|2.35
|15.15
|4.50
|14.12
|13.53
|18.03
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.11
|33.63
|60.75
|60.34
|50.32
|39.70
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|2.75
|-2.14
|-8.80
|-27.76
|-4.06
|-0.20
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-12.65
|4.89
|17.34
|18.70
|23.52
|13.51
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|8.19
|4.02
|9.55
|1.17
|41.68
|62.06
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|6.34
|0.51
|18.53
|29.47
|53.09
|26.63
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|12.86
|17.25
|23.49
|16.19
|101.74
|110.97
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|0.19
|-18.88
|-4.98
|-21.99
|-3.79
|3.33
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-7.32
|-6.62
|-14.54
|32.05
|24.94
|15.03
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|9.49
|-22.52
|-21.05
|-51.01
|-16.87
|32.40
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|5.65
|-9.44
|-16.82
|-39.74
|-30.94
|-13.57
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-15.14
|-19.57
|-13.00
|-29.00
|16.61
|9.33
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|6.97
|2.24
|19.78
|-15.47
|-7.89
|6.26
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.70
|25.20
|32.45
|32.19
|-11.07
|4.66
|19.30
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|3.46
|21.69
|12.76
|-23.85
|58.96
|44.94
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-14.80
|-22.07
|-33.76
|-34.93
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.60
|4.83
|9.28
|34.04
|72.93
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.38
|-25.15
|-27.82
|-74.15
|2.32
|1.39
|Suraj Industries
|6.17
|0.84
|15.12
|20.85
|9.79
|-6.27
|107.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IFB Agro Industries has gained 24.28% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, IFB Agro Industries has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|981.04
|981.12
|10
|980.55
|979.34
|20
|970.13
|971.94
|50
|952.07
|958.02
|100
|907.05
|963.7
|200
|1,078.18
|961.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IFB Agro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.12%, FII holding fell to 0.74%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|IFB Agro Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|IFB Agro Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|IFB Agro Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|IFB Agro Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|IFB Agro Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
IFB Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01409WB1982PLC034590 and registration number is 034590. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of fish, crustaceans and molluscs and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1404.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFB Agro Industries is ₹1,009.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IFB Agro Industries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IFB Agro Industries is ₹945.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IFB Agro Industries are ₹1,009.00 and ₹984.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFB Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFB Agro Industries is ₹1,795.00 and 52-week low of IFB Agro Industries is ₹677.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IFB Agro Industries has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 6.91% for the past month, -6.08% over 3 months, 24.28% over 1 year, 23.12% across 3 years, and 10.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IFB Agro Industries are 15.84 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global