IFB Agro Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
NSE

IFB AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Beverages & Distilleries | Smallcap | NSE
₹518.40 Closed
-0.13-0.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IFB Agro Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹513.60₹529.90
₹518.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹413.60₹643.25
₹518.40
Open Price
₹520.00
Prev. Close
₹519.10
Volume
13,722

IFB Agro Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1525.43
  • R2535.82
  • R3541.73
  • Pivot
    519.52
  • S1509.13
  • S2503.22
  • S3492.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5547.86513.91
  • 10551.05514.18
  • 20554.21519.72
  • 50574.11524.48
  • 100569.03519.92
  • 200600.03523.33

IFB Agro Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.17-5.034.819.78-12.1466.86-22.84
0.39-0.5615.5136.4224.9480.1066.01
2.05-2.865.665.58-7.0454.1411.91
1.58-12.817.627.1121.61209.23169.24
2.8223.7837.6485.03173.191,223.081,142.77
-3.29-8.10-11.765.471.46396.74383.93
1.88-4.8741.83171.84236.201,074.10182.22
2.210.066.798.48-2.6053.24-22.11
0.79-6.7711.7421.25-3.1967.4962.12
-1.74-9.045.5212.390.9551.47-17.10
0.8112.01101.1879.9989.45593.98656.56
27.43125.1181.2156.7592.11270.29145.67

IFB Agro Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

IFB Agro Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About IFB Agro Industries Ltd.

IFB Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01409WB1982PLC034590 and registration number is 034590. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1010.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bijon Bhushan Nag
    Chairman
  • Mr. Bikramjit Nag
    Joint Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Arup Kumar Banerjee
    Executive Vice President
  • Mr. Amitabha Mukhopadhyay
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sudip Kumar Mukherji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hari Ram Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Malaykumar Mohindrachandra Das
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Runu Chakraborty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Vijay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Malay Kumar Das
    Independent Director

FAQs on IFB Agro Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IFB Agro Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of IFB Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹485.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IFB Agro Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IFB Agro Industries Ltd. is 14.48 and PB ratio of IFB Agro Industries Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IFB Agro Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFB Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹518.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IFB Agro Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFB Agro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFB Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹643.25 and 52-week low of IFB Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹413.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

