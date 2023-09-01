What is the Market Cap of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd.? The market cap of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. is ₹2,470.79 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. is 80.88 and PB ratio of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. is 6.4 as on .

What is the share price of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. is ₹319.80 as on .