Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SOM DISTILLERIES & BREWERIES LTD.

Sector : Beverages & Distilleries | Smallcap | NSE
₹319.80 Closed
1.65.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹318.20₹327.95
₹319.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.55₹365.00
₹319.80
Open Price
₹320.00
Prev. Close
₹314.75
Volume
2,65,217

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1326.53
  • R2332.12
  • R3336.28
  • Pivot
    322.37
  • S1316.78
  • S2312.62
  • S3307.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5121.08316.62
  • 10120.89317.86
  • 20119.64318.05
  • 50106.52300.92
  • 10090.19263.35
  • 20071.48211.98

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.38-4.4142.52173.16237.831,079.80183.59
0.55-0.4015.6936.6425.1480.3866.27
2.12-2.795.735.65-6.9854.2411.98
0.90-13.396.906.3920.80207.16167.43
3.0624.0637.9685.46173.821,226.151,145.66
-3.05-7.87-11.535.731.71397.99385.15
2.200.056.788.47-2.6153.23-22.11
1.31-6.2912.3221.88-2.6968.3562.96
0.98-5.214.629.57-12.3066.55-22.98
-1.74-9.045.5212.390.9551.47-17.10
0.8112.01101.1879.9989.45593.98656.56
27.43125.1181.2156.7592.11270.29145.67

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. Share Holdings

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue & Issue of Warrants
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Rights issue

About Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC052787 and registration number is 052787. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 204.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish Kumar Arora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nakul Kam Sethi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Satpal Kumar Arora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deenanath Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Uma Kant Samal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nishi Arora
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd.?

The market cap of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. is ₹2,470.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. is 80.88 and PB ratio of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. is 6.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. is ₹319.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. is ₹365.00 and 52-week low of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. is ₹92.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data