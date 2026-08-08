Here's the live share price of Som Distilleries & Breweries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|9.49
|-22.52
|-21.05
|-51.01
|-16.87
|32.40
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|2.35
|15.15
|4.50
|14.12
|13.53
|18.03
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.11
|33.63
|60.75
|60.34
|50.32
|39.70
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|2.75
|-2.14
|-8.80
|-27.76
|-4.06
|-0.20
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-12.65
|4.89
|17.34
|18.70
|23.52
|13.51
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|8.19
|4.02
|9.55
|1.17
|41.68
|62.06
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|6.34
|0.51
|18.53
|29.47
|53.09
|26.63
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|12.86
|17.25
|23.49
|16.19
|101.74
|110.97
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|0.19
|-18.88
|-4.98
|-21.99
|-3.79
|3.33
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-7.32
|-6.62
|-14.54
|32.05
|24.94
|15.03
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|5.65
|-9.44
|-16.82
|-39.74
|-30.94
|-13.57
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-15.14
|-19.57
|-13.00
|-29.00
|16.61
|9.33
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|6.97
|2.24
|19.78
|-15.47
|-7.89
|6.26
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|6.91
|-6.08
|2.88
|24.28
|23.12
|10.20
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.70
|25.20
|32.45
|32.19
|-11.07
|4.66
|19.30
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|3.46
|21.69
|12.76
|-23.85
|58.96
|44.94
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-14.80
|-22.07
|-33.76
|-34.93
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.60
|4.83
|9.28
|34.04
|72.93
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.38
|-25.15
|-27.82
|-74.15
|2.32
|1.39
|Suraj Industries
|6.17
|0.84
|15.12
|20.85
|9.79
|-6.27
|107.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Som Distilleries & Breweries has declined 51.01% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Som Distilleries & Breweries has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|71.09
|72.02
|10
|72.08
|71.65
|20
|69.85
|71.34
|50
|73.36
|73.46
|100
|77.23
|78.72
|200
|91.78
|89.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Som Distilleries & Breweries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Som Distilleries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Som Distilleries - Board Meeting Intimation for NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF QUARTERLY UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS
|Jul 25, 2026, 07:47 PM IST IST
|Som Distilleries - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 25, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|Som Distilleries - Board Meeting Outcome for ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER REGULATION 30 - APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIAN
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Som Distilleries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC052787 and registration number is 052787. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of beer. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 689.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Som Distilleries & Breweries is ₹73.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Som Distilleries & Breweries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Som Distilleries & Breweries is ₹1,534.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Som Distilleries & Breweries are ₹74.74 and ₹72.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Som Distilleries & Breweries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Som Distilleries & Breweries is ₹155.55 and 52-week low of Som Distilleries & Breweries is ₹61.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Som Distilleries & Breweries has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, 9.49% for the past month, -22.52% over 3 months, -51.01% over 1 year, -16.87% across 3 years, and 32.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Som Distilleries & Breweries are 163.66 and 1.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global