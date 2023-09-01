Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue & Issue of Warrants
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Rights issue
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC052787 and registration number is 052787. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 204.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. is ₹2,470.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. is 80.88 and PB ratio of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. is 6.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. is ₹319.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. is ₹365.00 and 52-week low of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. is ₹92.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.