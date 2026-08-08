What is the share price of Som Distilleries & Breweries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Som Distilleries & Breweries is ₹73.81 as on .

What kind of stock is Som Distilleries & Breweries? The Som Distilleries & Breweries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Som Distilleries & Breweries? The market cap of Som Distilleries & Breweries is ₹1,534.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Som Distilleries & Breweries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Som Distilleries & Breweries are ₹74.74 and ₹72.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Som Distilleries & Breweries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Som Distilleries & Breweries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Som Distilleries & Breweries is ₹155.55 and 52-week low of Som Distilleries & Breweries is ₹61.86 as on .

How has the Som Distilleries & Breweries performed historically in terms of returns? The Som Distilleries & Breweries has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, 9.49% for the past month, -22.52% over 3 months, -51.01% over 1 year, -16.87% across 3 years, and 32.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Som Distilleries & Breweries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Som Distilleries & Breweries are 163.66 and 1.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global