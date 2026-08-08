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Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOM DISTILLERIES & BREWERIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic

Here's the live share price of Som Distilleries & Breweries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹73.81 Closed
-0.31₹ -0.23
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Som Distilleries & Breweries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.90₹74.74
₹73.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.86₹155.55
₹73.81
Open Price
₹74.00
Prev. Close
₹74.04
Volume
78,366

Source: Dion Global

Som Distilleries & Breweries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.669.49-22.52-21.05-51.01-16.8732.40
United Spirits		-2.832.3515.154.5014.1213.5318.03
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.1133.6360.7560.3450.3239.70
United Breweries		-1.562.75-2.14-8.80-27.76-4.06-0.20
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-12.654.8917.3418.7023.5213.51
Tilaknagar Industries		4.978.194.029.551.1741.6862.06
India Glycols		-0.346.340.5118.5329.4753.0926.63
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2712.8617.2523.4916.19101.74110.97
Globus Spirits		3.470.19-18.88-4.98-21.99-3.793.33
G M Breweries		0.86-7.32-6.62-14.5432.0524.9415.03
Sula Vineyards		-6.585.65-9.44-16.82-39.74-30.94-13.57
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-15.14-19.57-13.00-29.0016.619.33
BCL Industries		0.826.972.2419.78-15.47-7.896.26
IFB Agro Industries		3.476.91-6.082.8824.2823.1210.20
Jagatjit Industries		30.7025.2032.4532.19-11.074.6619.30
Fratelli Vineyards		0.133.4621.6912.76-23.8558.9644.94
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-14.80-22.07-33.76-34.93-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.604.839.2834.0472.9373.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.38-25.15-27.82-74.152.321.39
Suraj Industries		6.170.8415.1220.859.79-6.27107.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Som Distilleries & Breweries has declined 51.01% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Som Distilleries & Breweries has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).

Som Distilleries & Breweries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Som Distilleries & Breweries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
571.0972.02
1072.0871.65
2069.8571.34
5073.3673.46
10077.2378.72
20091.7889.76

Source: Dion Global

Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Som Distilleries & Breweries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Som Distilleries & Breweries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTSom Distilleries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 29, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTSom Distilleries - Board Meeting Intimation for NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF QUARTERLY UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS
Jul 25, 2026, 07:47 PM IST ISTSom Distilleries - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 25, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTSom Distilleries - Board Meeting Outcome for ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER REGULATION 30 - APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIAN
Jul 11, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTSom Distilleries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Som Distilleries & Breweries

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC052787 and registration number is 052787. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of beer. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 689.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish Kumar Arora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nakul Kam Sethi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Dubey
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajat Batra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Uma Kant Samal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satpal Kumar Arora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Batra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shreyansi Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Price

What is the share price of Som Distilleries & Breweries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Som Distilleries & Breweries is ₹73.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Som Distilleries & Breweries?

The Som Distilleries & Breweries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Som Distilleries & Breweries?

The market cap of Som Distilleries & Breweries is ₹1,534.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Som Distilleries & Breweries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Som Distilleries & Breweries are ₹74.74 and ₹72.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Som Distilleries & Breweries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Som Distilleries & Breweries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Som Distilleries & Breweries is ₹155.55 and 52-week low of Som Distilleries & Breweries is ₹61.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Som Distilleries & Breweries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Som Distilleries & Breweries has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, 9.49% for the past month, -22.52% over 3 months, -51.01% over 1 year, -16.87% across 3 years, and 32.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Som Distilleries & Breweries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Som Distilleries & Breweries are 163.66 and 1.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Som Distilleries & Breweries News

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