Here's the live share price of Fratelli Vineyards along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|3.46
|21.69
|12.76
|-23.85
|58.96
|44.94
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|2.35
|15.15
|4.50
|14.12
|13.53
|18.03
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.11
|33.63
|60.75
|60.34
|50.32
|39.70
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|2.75
|-2.14
|-8.80
|-27.76
|-4.06
|-0.20
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-12.65
|4.89
|17.34
|18.70
|23.52
|13.51
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|8.19
|4.02
|9.55
|1.17
|41.68
|62.06
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|6.34
|0.51
|18.53
|29.47
|53.09
|26.63
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|12.86
|17.25
|23.49
|16.19
|101.74
|110.97
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|0.19
|-18.88
|-4.98
|-21.99
|-3.79
|3.33
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-7.32
|-6.62
|-14.54
|32.05
|24.94
|15.03
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|9.49
|-22.52
|-21.05
|-51.01
|-16.87
|32.40
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|5.65
|-9.44
|-16.82
|-39.74
|-30.94
|-13.57
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-15.14
|-19.57
|-13.00
|-29.00
|16.61
|9.33
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|6.97
|2.24
|19.78
|-15.47
|-7.89
|6.26
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|6.91
|-6.08
|2.88
|24.28
|23.12
|10.20
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.70
|25.20
|32.45
|32.19
|-11.07
|4.66
|19.30
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-14.80
|-22.07
|-33.76
|-34.93
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.60
|4.83
|9.28
|34.04
|72.93
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.38
|-25.15
|-27.82
|-74.15
|2.32
|1.39
|Suraj Industries
|6.17
|0.84
|15.12
|20.85
|9.79
|-6.27
|107.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Fratelli Vineyards has declined 23.85% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Fratelli Vineyards has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|99.73
|102.14
|10
|97.48
|100.54
|20
|98.59
|99.12
|50
|94.81
|95.6
|100
|87.14
|94.03
|200
|98.16
|104.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Fratelli Vineyards remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.48%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:38 PM IST IST
|Fratelli Vineyards - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|Fratelli Vineyards - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider, Approve And Take On Record Un-Audited Standalone And Consolida
|Jul 21, 2026, 04:13 PM IST IST
|Fratelli Vineyards - Re-Constitution Of Committees
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|Fratelli Vineyards - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Fratelli Vineyards - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Fratelli Vineyards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11020DL2009PLC186397 and registration number is 186397. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fratelli Vineyards is ₹103.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fratelli Vineyards is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fratelli Vineyards is ₹451.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fratelli Vineyards are ₹107.75 and ₹99.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fratelli Vineyards stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fratelli Vineyards is ₹161.80 and 52-week low of Fratelli Vineyards is ₹61.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fratelli Vineyards has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, 3.46% for the past month, 21.69% over 3 months, -23.85% over 1 year, 58.96% across 3 years, and 44.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fratelli Vineyards are -18.12 and 3.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global