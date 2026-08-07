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Fratelli Vineyards Share Price

NSE
BSE

FRATELLI VINEYARDS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic

Here's the live share price of Fratelli Vineyards along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹103.95 Closed
0.92₹ 0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fratelli Vineyards Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹99.00₹107.75
₹103.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.55₹161.80
₹103.95
Open Price
₹107.75
Prev. Close
₹103.00
Volume
4,941

Source: Dion Global

Fratelli Vineyards Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fratelli Vineyards		0.133.4621.6912.76-23.8558.9644.94
United Spirits		-2.832.3515.154.5014.1213.5318.03
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.1133.6360.7560.3450.3239.70
United Breweries		-1.562.75-2.14-8.80-27.76-4.06-0.20
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-12.654.8917.3418.7023.5213.51
Tilaknagar Industries		4.978.194.029.551.1741.6862.06
India Glycols		-0.346.340.5118.5329.4753.0926.63
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2712.8617.2523.4916.19101.74110.97
Globus Spirits		3.470.19-18.88-4.98-21.99-3.793.33
G M Breweries		0.86-7.32-6.62-14.5432.0524.9415.03
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.669.49-22.52-21.05-51.01-16.8732.40
Sula Vineyards		-6.585.65-9.44-16.82-39.74-30.94-13.57
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-15.14-19.57-13.00-29.0016.619.33
BCL Industries		0.826.972.2419.78-15.47-7.896.26
IFB Agro Industries		3.476.91-6.082.8824.2823.1210.20
Jagatjit Industries		30.7025.2032.4532.19-11.074.6619.30
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-14.80-22.07-33.76-34.93-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.604.839.2834.0472.9373.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.38-25.15-27.82-74.152.321.39
Suraj Industries		6.170.8415.1220.859.79-6.27107.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fratelli Vineyards has declined 23.85% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Fratelli Vineyards has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).

Fratelli Vineyards Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fratelli Vineyards Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
599.73102.14
1097.48100.54
2098.5999.12
5094.8195.6
10087.1494.03
20098.16104.02

Source: Dion Global

Fratelli Vineyards Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fratelli Vineyards remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.48%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Fratelli Vineyards Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 04:38 PM IST ISTFratelli Vineyards - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 22, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTFratelli Vineyards - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider, Approve And Take On Record Un-Audited Standalone And Consolida
Jul 21, 2026, 04:13 PM IST ISTFratelli Vineyards - Re-Constitution Of Committees
Jul 08, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTFratelli Vineyards - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTFratelli Vineyards - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Fratelli Vineyards

Fratelli Vineyards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11020DL2009PLC186397 and registration number is 186397. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Sekhri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Adhiraj Amar Sarin
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sanjit Singh Randhawa
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Puja Sekhri
    Director
  • Mr. Aditya Brij Sekhri
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul Rama Narang
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nakul Nitin Zaveri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fratelli Vineyards Share Price

What is the share price of Fratelli Vineyards?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fratelli Vineyards is ₹103.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fratelli Vineyards?

The Fratelli Vineyards is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fratelli Vineyards?

The market cap of Fratelli Vineyards is ₹451.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fratelli Vineyards?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fratelli Vineyards are ₹107.75 and ₹99.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fratelli Vineyards?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fratelli Vineyards stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fratelli Vineyards is ₹161.80 and 52-week low of Fratelli Vineyards is ₹61.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Fratelli Vineyards performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fratelli Vineyards has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, 3.46% for the past month, 21.69% over 3 months, -23.85% over 1 year, 58.96% across 3 years, and 44.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fratelli Vineyards?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fratelli Vineyards are -18.12 and 3.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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