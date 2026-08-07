What is the share price of Fratelli Vineyards? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fratelli Vineyards is ₹103.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Fratelli Vineyards? The Fratelli Vineyards is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fratelli Vineyards? The market cap of Fratelli Vineyards is ₹451.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Fratelli Vineyards? Today’s highest and lowest price of Fratelli Vineyards are ₹107.75 and ₹99.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fratelli Vineyards? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fratelli Vineyards stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fratelli Vineyards is ₹161.80 and 52-week low of Fratelli Vineyards is ₹61.55 as on .

How has the Fratelli Vineyards performed historically in terms of returns? The Fratelli Vineyards has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, 3.46% for the past month, 21.69% over 3 months, -23.85% over 1 year, 58.96% across 3 years, and 44.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fratelli Vineyards? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fratelli Vineyards are -18.12 and 3.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global