SHRI GANG INDUSTRIES AND ALLIED PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Beverages & Distilleries | Smallcap | BSE
₹121.55 Closed
1.972.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹121.55₹121.55
₹121.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.27₹242.55
₹121.55
Open Price
₹121.55
Prev. Close
₹119.20
Volume
8,979

Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1121.55
  • R2121.55
  • R3121.55
  • Pivot
    121.55
  • S1121.55
  • S2121.55
  • S3121.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5162.25117.15
  • 10157.72116.02
  • 20170.29113.65
  • 50185.9102.01
  • 100118.1292.87
  • 20060.7888.39

Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.09-4.1089.0980.82-49.634,385.244,385.24
0.22-0.7815.5136.0724.7179.6865.66
2.48-2.546.075.88-6.7254.2712.11
1.31-12.467.646.9821.76209.14168.78
-2.90-4.5011.6838.2348.8848.8848.88
2.6723.8137.9585.99173.021,223.081,132.09
-2.91-7.92-11.665.751.62397.61382.18
2.06-4.6342.10172.12236.661,075.25183.43
2.340.397.088.85-1.9453.65-21.79
1.20-6.6012.1321.69-2.6168.7536.02
-5.6615.1858.56117.75592.691,535.29867.52
-0.97-16.3722.4340.04116.58233.33108.13
2.53-4.325.0910.42-10.5168.67-23.53
015.534.2216.9910.6251.5631.84
-1.53-9.444.7512.971.0951.70-17.54
27.56121.7282.0364.0093.48274.35141.40
11.1140.0742.5141.9448.65213.4544.68
4.076.545.91-16.1516.59151.7667.19
048.6984.1165.5180.38690.79299.16
-6.8232.0027.7439.44-1.00155.48157.14

Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd.

Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01112UP1989PLC011004 and registration number is 011004. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Syed Azizur Rahman
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Seema Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. is ₹217.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. is 11.53 and PB ratio of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. is -4.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. is ₹121.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. is ₹242.55 and 52-week low of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. is ₹50.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

