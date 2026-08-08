What is the share price of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products is ₹64.89 as on .

What kind of stock is Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products? The Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products? The market cap of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products is ₹116.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products are ₹66.50 and ₹63.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products is ₹109.00 and 52-week low of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products is ₹60.30 as on .

How has the Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products has shown returns of -4.33% over the past day, -2.82% for the past month, -31.79% over 3 months, -29.78% over 1 year, -18.39% across 3 years, and 88.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products are 5.90 and 2.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global