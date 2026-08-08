Here's the live share price of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products
|1.61
|-2.82
|-31.79
|-4.08
|-29.78
|-18.39
|88.73
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|2.35
|15.15
|4.50
|14.12
|13.53
|18.03
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.11
|33.63
|60.75
|60.34
|50.32
|39.70
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|2.75
|-2.14
|-8.80
|-27.76
|-4.06
|-0.20
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-12.65
|4.89
|17.34
|18.70
|23.52
|13.51
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|8.19
|4.02
|9.55
|1.17
|41.68
|62.06
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|6.34
|0.51
|18.53
|29.47
|53.09
|26.63
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|12.86
|17.25
|23.49
|16.19
|101.74
|110.97
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|0.19
|-18.88
|-4.98
|-21.99
|-3.79
|3.33
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-7.32
|-6.62
|-14.54
|32.05
|24.94
|15.03
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|9.49
|-22.52
|-21.05
|-51.01
|-16.87
|32.40
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|5.65
|-9.44
|-16.82
|-39.74
|-30.94
|-13.57
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-15.14
|-19.57
|-13.00
|-29.00
|16.61
|9.33
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|6.97
|2.24
|19.78
|-15.47
|-7.89
|6.26
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|6.91
|-6.08
|2.88
|24.28
|23.12
|10.20
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.70
|25.20
|32.45
|32.19
|-11.07
|4.66
|19.30
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|3.46
|21.69
|12.76
|-23.85
|58.96
|44.94
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-14.80
|-22.07
|-33.76
|-34.93
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.60
|4.83
|9.28
|34.04
|72.93
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.38
|-25.15
|-27.82
|-74.15
|2.32
|1.39
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products has declined 29.78% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|65.2
|65.01
|10
|64.39
|64.98
|20
|65.46
|65.52
|50
|67.45
|68.15
|100
|74.85
|71.57
|200
|75.05
|76.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.35%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Shri Gang Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Shri Gang Industries - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Shri Gang Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:30 AM IST IST
|Shri Gang Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter E
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|Shri Gang Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11011UP1989PLC011004 and registration number is 011004. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 365.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products is ₹64.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products is ₹116.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products are ₹66.50 and ₹63.11.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products is ₹109.00 and 52-week low of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products is ₹60.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products has shown returns of -4.33% over the past day, -2.82% for the past month, -31.79% over 3 months, -29.78% over 1 year, -18.39% across 3 years, and 88.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products are 5.90 and 2.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global