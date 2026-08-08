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Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRI GANG INDUSTRIES AND ALLIED PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic

Here's the live share price of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹64.89 Closed
-4.33₹ -2.94
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.11₹66.50
₹64.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.30₹109.00
₹64.89
Open Price
₹66.50
Prev. Close
₹67.83
Volume
36,190

Source: Dion Global

Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products		1.61-2.82-31.79-4.08-29.78-18.3988.73
United Spirits		-2.832.3515.154.5014.1213.5318.03
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.1133.6360.7560.3450.3239.70
United Breweries		-1.562.75-2.14-8.80-27.76-4.06-0.20
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-12.654.8917.3418.7023.5213.51
Tilaknagar Industries		4.978.194.029.551.1741.6862.06
India Glycols		-0.346.340.5118.5329.4753.0926.63
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2712.8617.2523.4916.19101.74110.97
Globus Spirits		3.470.19-18.88-4.98-21.99-3.793.33
G M Breweries		0.86-7.32-6.62-14.5432.0524.9415.03
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.669.49-22.52-21.05-51.01-16.8732.40
Sula Vineyards		-6.585.65-9.44-16.82-39.74-30.94-13.57
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-15.14-19.57-13.00-29.0016.619.33
BCL Industries		0.826.972.2419.78-15.47-7.896.26
IFB Agro Industries		3.476.91-6.082.8824.2823.1210.20
Jagatjit Industries		30.7025.2032.4532.19-11.074.6619.30
Fratelli Vineyards		0.133.4621.6912.76-23.8558.9644.94
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-14.80-22.07-33.76-34.93-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.604.839.2834.0472.9373.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.38-25.15-27.82-74.152.321.39

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products has declined 29.78% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).

Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
565.265.01
1064.3964.98
2065.4665.52
5067.4568.15
10074.8571.57
20075.0576.65

Source: Dion Global

Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.35%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTShri Gang Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTShri Gang Industries - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTShri Gang Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
Aug 03, 2026, 05:30 AM IST ISTShri Gang Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter E
Jul 07, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTShri Gang Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products

Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11011UP1989PLC011004 and registration number is 011004. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 365.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Seema Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vyom Goel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Singh Khichar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Share Price

What is the share price of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products is ₹64.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products?

The Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products?

The market cap of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products is ₹116.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products are ₹66.50 and ₹63.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products is ₹109.00 and 52-week low of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products is ₹60.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products has shown returns of -4.33% over the past day, -2.82% for the past month, -31.79% over 3 months, -29.78% over 1 year, -18.39% across 3 years, and 88.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products are 5.90 and 2.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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