MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01112UP1989PLC011004 and registration number is 011004. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. is ₹217.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. is 11.53 and PB ratio of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. is -4.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. is ₹121.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. is ₹242.55 and 52-week low of Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Ltd. is ₹50.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.