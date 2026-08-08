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TIL Share Price

NSE
BSE

TIL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles

Here's the live share price of TIL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹232.40 Closed
-7.47₹ -18.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TIL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹230.00₹250.75
₹232.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹161.00₹342.07
₹232.40
Open Price
₹247.55
Prev. Close
₹251.15
Volume
79,796

Source: Dion Global

TIL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TIL		-7.766.317.12-7.58-24.7947.4136.80
BEML		2.52-1.96-10.231.97-7.6921.4821.95
Action Construction Equipment		2.359.7920.9218.66-0.8414.4535.95
Sanghvi Movers		19.679.3345.2262.0274.1414.6938.41
Jinkushal Industries		6.240.2511.0941.49-15.95-5.63-3.42
Brady & Morris Engg Co		4.480-18.73-13.91-51.2128.5035.25

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TIL has declined 24.79% compared to peers like BEML (-7.69%), Action Construction Equipment (-0.84%), Sanghvi Movers (74.14%). From a 5 year perspective, TIL has outperformed peers relative to BEML (21.95%) and Action Construction Equipment (35.95%).

TIL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TIL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5249.7253.97
10230.97244.57
20223.31232.99
50207.48218.31
100201.02216.2
200231.57229.23

Source: Dion Global

TIL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TIL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.80%, FII holding rose to 2.62%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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TIL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTTIL - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended On 30Th J
Jul 30, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTTIL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTTIL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 29, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTTIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 18, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTTIL - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Fund Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI LODR

Source: Dion Global

About TIL

TIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1974 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB1974PLC041725 and registration number is 041725. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - Construction Vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 323.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Chaturvedi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Saroj Punhani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Narendra Bahadur Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Mukherjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Singh Chauhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anurag Srivastava
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Kumar Tripathi
    President & Director
  • Mr. Ayan Banerjee
    Director - Finance

FAQs on TIL Share Price

What is the share price of TIL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TIL is ₹232.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TIL?

The TIL is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TIL?

The market cap of TIL is ₹1,845.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TIL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TIL are ₹250.75 and ₹230.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TIL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TIL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TIL is ₹342.07 and 52-week low of TIL is ₹161.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TIL performed historically in terms of returns?

The TIL has shown returns of -7.47% over the past day, 6.31% for the past month, 7.12% over 3 months, -24.79% over 1 year, 47.41% across 3 years, and 36.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TIL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TIL are -59.99 and 15.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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