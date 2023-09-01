Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
TIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1974 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB1974PLC041725 and registration number is 041725. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TIL Ltd. is ₹280.10 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of TIL Ltd. is -4.37 and PB ratio of TIL Ltd. is -0.96 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TIL Ltd. is ₹279.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TIL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TIL Ltd. is ₹302.30 and 52-week low of TIL Ltd. is ₹81.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.