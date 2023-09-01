Follow Us

TIL Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TIL LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹279.25 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TIL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹279.25₹279.30
₹279.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹81.75₹302.30
₹279.25
Open Price
₹279.25
Prev. Close
₹279.25
Volume
6,081

TIL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1279.28
  • R2279.32
  • R3279.33
  • Pivot
    279.27
  • S1279.23
  • S2279.22
  • S3279.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5108.48284.31
  • 10110.3282.1
  • 20111.48269.46
  • 50113.79227.35
  • 100106.75193.2
  • 200114.74168.27

TIL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
-1.97-1.39-1.8356.41-24.33770.381,062.30
5.4214.0845.8337.804.54135.8535.66
-3.15-4.362.0926.7553.1753.1753.17
4.81-11.6130.0545.8847.95188.07250.77
4.9622.3918.6028.9019.14154.33-42.52
2.71-11.79-3.1936.4156.28275.46128.74
-2.28-5.62-0.6978.56124.55544.17544.17
7.44-0.8711.306.5025.81162.0898.08
1.782.079.3115.727.6847.3229.19
0.660.38-0.31-3.67-13.38412.85287.37
8.7225.0556.1361.6024.8595.26-15.75
-0.53-10.98-14.99-14.10-21.60-1.221,430.05
0.467.8815.7810.0610.0610.0610.06
-2.21-8.51-17.68-5.76-43.79175.50175.50
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.6114.94-1.415.17-18.05287.12210.84
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
1.59-14.296.0812.94-8.13-39.85-39.85
-6.86-10.93-39.18-70.32-43.03-43.03-43.03

TIL Ltd. Share Holdings

TIL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Dec, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TIL Ltd.

TIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1974 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB1974PLC041725 and registration number is 041725. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sumit Mazumder
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Manju Mazumder
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Subir Bhattacharyya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tulsi Das Banerjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on TIL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TIL Ltd.?

The market cap of TIL Ltd. is ₹280.10 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TIL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TIL Ltd. is -4.37 and PB ratio of TIL Ltd. is -0.96 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of TIL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TIL Ltd. is ₹279.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TIL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TIL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TIL Ltd. is ₹302.30 and 52-week low of TIL Ltd. is ₹81.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.

