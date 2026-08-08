Here's the live share price of TIL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TIL
|-7.76
|6.31
|7.12
|-7.58
|-24.79
|47.41
|36.80
|BEML
|2.52
|-1.96
|-10.23
|1.97
|-7.69
|21.48
|21.95
|Action Construction Equipment
|2.35
|9.79
|20.92
|18.66
|-0.84
|14.45
|35.95
|Sanghvi Movers
|19.67
|9.33
|45.22
|62.02
|74.14
|14.69
|38.41
|Jinkushal Industries
|6.24
|0.25
|11.09
|41.49
|-15.95
|-5.63
|-3.42
|Brady & Morris Engg Co
|4.48
|0
|-18.73
|-13.91
|-51.21
|28.50
|35.25
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TIL has declined 24.79% compared to peers like BEML (-7.69%), Action Construction Equipment (-0.84%), Sanghvi Movers (74.14%). From a 5 year perspective, TIL has outperformed peers relative to BEML (21.95%) and Action Construction Equipment (35.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|249.7
|253.97
|10
|230.97
|244.57
|20
|223.31
|232.99
|50
|207.48
|218.31
|100
|201.02
|216.2
|200
|231.57
|229.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TIL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.80%, FII holding rose to 2.62%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|TIL - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended On 30Th J
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|TIL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|TIL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|TIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|TIL - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Fund Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI LODR
Source: Dion Global
TIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1974 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB1974PLC041725 and registration number is 041725. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - Construction Vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 323.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TIL is ₹232.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TIL is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TIL is ₹1,845.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TIL are ₹250.75 and ₹230.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TIL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TIL is ₹342.07 and 52-week low of TIL is ₹161.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TIL has shown returns of -7.47% over the past day, 6.31% for the past month, 7.12% over 3 months, -24.79% over 1 year, 47.41% across 3 years, and 36.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TIL are -59.99 and 15.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global