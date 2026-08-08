Here's the live share price of Sanmit Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sanmit Infra
|1.05
|1.60
|-23.50
|-23.49
|-45.02
|-59.83
|-19.56
|Reliance Industries
|1.85
|1.91
|-7.25
|-8.89
|-4.26
|1.81
|5.09
|Indian Oil Corporation
|1.61
|0.11
|-3.03
|-19.16
|0.46
|15.34
|15.38
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|-0.36
|1.51
|3.58
|-17.84
|2.63
|20.89
|7.09
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|0.90
|-3.13
|-0.81
|-15.20
|-2.36
|30.07
|17.62
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|-1.80
|13.89
|7.37
|-14.28
|34.88
|26.80
|31.24
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|1.12
|17.31
|18.48
|38.31
|98.78
|51.06
|63.18
|Omnipotent Industries
|-1.15
|-2.28
|-24.85
|-44.25
|-68.92
|-32.21
|-51.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sanmit Infra has declined 45.02% compared to peers like Reliance Industries (-4.26%), Indian Oil Corporation (0.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanmit Infra has underperformed peers relative to Reliance Industries (5.09%) and Indian Oil Corporation (15.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|50.93
|51.46
|10
|50.52
|51.05
|20
|50.27
|51.05
|50
|53.1
|53.77
|100
|59.83
|59.33
|200
|71.52
|70.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sanmit Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Sanmit Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for MEETING DATED 14/08/2026
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Sanmit Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Sanmit Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Sanmit Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Sanmit Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Sanmit Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109MH2000PLC288648 and registration number is 288648. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanmit Infra is ₹52.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sanmit Infra is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sanmit Infra is ₹82.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanmit Infra are ₹52.25 and ₹50.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanmit Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanmit Infra is ₹75.39 and 52-week low of Sanmit Infra is ₹4.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sanmit Infra has shown returns of 3.59% over the past day, 1.6% for the past month, -23.5% over 3 months, -45.02% over 1 year, -59.83% across 3 years, and -19.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanmit Infra are 41.68 and 2.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global