Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.91
|-9.84
|-9.70
|7.99
|56.97
|412.50
|5,525.00
|-2.30
|-3.96
|-1.99
|2.98
|-5.75
|15.59
|97.99
|-2.96
|-5.20
|-1.57
|15.73
|25.20
|57.66
|-13.88
|-1.54
|-8.61
|-5.38
|9.15
|4.04
|-15.41
|-4.46
|-4.38
|-12.26
|-3.84
|16.27
|1.69
|25.17
|-2.84
|0.34
|-5.91
|-1.55
|-0.25
|0.05
|-9.76
|-9.22
|3.62
|15.33
|48.14
|87.66
|34.99
|205.97
|20.93
|7.94
|0.28
|7.98
|74.67
|47.77
|418.53
|34.48
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|08 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Final Dividend
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|21 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Sanmit Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109MH2000PLC288648 and registration number is 288648. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sanmit Infra Ltd. is ₹1,166.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sanmit Infra Ltd. is 246.66 and PB ratio of Sanmit Infra Ltd. is 36.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanmit Infra Ltd. is ₹73.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanmit Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanmit Infra Ltd. is ₹94.74 and 52-week low of Sanmit Infra Ltd. is ₹46.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.