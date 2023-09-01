Follow Us

SANMIT INFRA LTD.

Sector : Refineries | Smallcap | BSE
₹73.80 Closed
-1.59-1.19
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sanmit Infra Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.05₹75.50
₹73.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.12₹94.74
₹73.80
Open Price
₹75.00
Prev. Close
₹74.99
Volume
51,636

Sanmit Infra Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R175.18
  • R276.57
  • R377.63
  • Pivot
    74.12
  • S172.73
  • S271.67
  • S370.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5566.6574.57
  • 10559.6275.57
  • 20544.1777.4
  • 50506.1580.14
  • 100466.0979.83
  • 200414.8174.73

Sanmit Infra Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.91-9.84-9.707.9956.97412.505,525.00
-2.30-3.96-1.992.98-5.7515.5997.99
-2.96-5.20-1.5715.7325.2057.66-13.88
-1.54-8.61-5.389.154.04-15.41-4.46
-4.38-12.26-3.8416.271.6925.17-2.84
0.34-5.91-1.55-0.250.05-9.76-9.22
3.6215.3348.1487.6634.99205.9720.93
7.940.287.9874.6747.77418.5334.48

Sanmit Infra Ltd. Share Holdings

Sanmit Infra Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
08 Jun, 2023Board MeetingFinal Dividend
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Sanmit Infra Ltd.

Sanmit Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109MH2000PLC288648 and registration number is 288648. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay K Makhija
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh K Makhija
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Haresh K Makhija
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kamal K Makhija
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajay Nanik Chandwani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Vishindas Nasta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Hirendra Moorjani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohan Rathod
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sanmit Infra Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sanmit Infra Ltd.?

The market cap of Sanmit Infra Ltd. is ₹1,166.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sanmit Infra Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sanmit Infra Ltd. is 246.66 and PB ratio of Sanmit Infra Ltd. is 36.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sanmit Infra Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanmit Infra Ltd. is ₹73.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanmit Infra Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanmit Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanmit Infra Ltd. is ₹94.74 and 52-week low of Sanmit Infra Ltd. is ₹46.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

