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Sanmit Infra Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANMIT INFRA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum

Here's the live share price of Sanmit Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.18 Closed
3.59₹ 1.81
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sanmit Infra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.00₹52.25
₹52.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.85₹75.39
₹52.18
Open Price
₹52.00
Prev. Close
₹50.37
Volume
2,433

Source: Dion Global

Sanmit Infra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sanmit Infra		1.051.60-23.50-23.49-45.02-59.83-19.56
Reliance Industries		1.851.91-7.25-8.89-4.261.815.09
Indian Oil Corporation		1.610.11-3.03-19.160.4615.3415.38
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		-0.361.513.58-17.842.6320.897.09
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		0.90-3.13-0.81-15.20-2.3630.0717.62
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		-1.8013.897.37-14.2834.8826.8031.24
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		1.1217.3118.4838.3198.7851.0663.18
Omnipotent Industries		-1.15-2.28-24.85-44.25-68.92-32.21-51.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sanmit Infra has declined 45.02% compared to peers like Reliance Industries (-4.26%), Indian Oil Corporation (0.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanmit Infra has underperformed peers relative to Reliance Industries (5.09%) and Indian Oil Corporation (15.38%).

Sanmit Infra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sanmit Infra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
550.9351.46
1050.5251.05
2050.2751.05
5053.153.77
10059.8359.33
20071.5270.91

Source: Dion Global

Sanmit Infra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sanmit Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sanmit Infra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTSanmit Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for MEETING DATED 14/08/2026
Jul 11, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTSanmit Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 11, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTSanmit Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 11, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTSanmit Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Jul 11, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTSanmit Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Sanmit Infra

Sanmit Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109MH2000PLC288648 and registration number is 288648. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay K Makhija
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kamal K Makhija
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Haresh K Makhija
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dinesh K Makhija
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ajay Nanik Chandwani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Madhavrao Thorat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohan Rathod
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Madhavi Patri Subramanian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sanmit Infra Share Price

What is the share price of Sanmit Infra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanmit Infra is ₹52.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sanmit Infra?

The Sanmit Infra is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanmit Infra?

The market cap of Sanmit Infra is ₹82.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanmit Infra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanmit Infra are ₹52.25 and ₹50.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanmit Infra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanmit Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanmit Infra is ₹75.39 and 52-week low of Sanmit Infra is ₹4.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sanmit Infra performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sanmit Infra has shown returns of 3.59% over the past day, 1.6% for the past month, -23.5% over 3 months, -45.02% over 1 year, -59.83% across 3 years, and -19.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanmit Infra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanmit Infra are 41.68 and 2.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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