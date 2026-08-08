What is the share price of Sanmit Infra? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanmit Infra is ₹52.18 as on .

What kind of stock is Sanmit Infra? The Sanmit Infra is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanmit Infra? The market cap of Sanmit Infra is ₹82.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanmit Infra? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanmit Infra are ₹52.25 and ₹50.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanmit Infra? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanmit Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanmit Infra is ₹75.39 and 52-week low of Sanmit Infra is ₹4.85 as on .

How has the Sanmit Infra performed historically in terms of returns? The Sanmit Infra has shown returns of 3.59% over the past day, 1.6% for the past month, -23.5% over 3 months, -45.02% over 1 year, -59.83% across 3 years, and -19.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanmit Infra? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanmit Infra are 41.68 and 2.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global