Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Jindal Drilling & Industries
|521.65
|76.00
|17.05
|9,76,354
|Deep Industries
|367.00
|19.50
|5.61
|24,522
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|136.45
|5.65
|4.32
|79,995
|Oil India
|488.65
|4.70
|0.97
|17,64,393
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.35
|2.45
|0.88
|79,44,589
|Castrol India
|185.80
|-1.20
|-0.64
|2,58,521
|Coal India
|426.10
|-4.60
|-1.07
|6,14,167
|Aegis Logistics
|679.20
|-9.65
|-1.40
|27,639
|Gujarat State Petronet
|299.95
|-4.55
|-1.49
|13,021
|Mahanagar Gas
|1199.05
|-20.35
|-1.67
|16,562
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)
|137.65
|-2.80
|-1.99
|23,132
|Gujarat Gas
|398.45
|-8.55
|-2.10
|13,331
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|1074.95
|-27.70
|-2.51
|2,407
|Indraprastha Gas
|166.80
|-4.35
|-2.54
|2,85,007
|Reliance Industries
|1358.35
|-35.95
|-2.58
|10,69,793
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|937.75
|-25.25
|-2.62
|2,47,298
|GAIL (India)
|165.10
|-4.65
|-2.74
|12,86,133
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.85
|-10.85
|-2.81
|12,51,460
|Savita Oil Technologies
|366.60
|-12.40
|-3.27
|972
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.35
|-14.75
|-3.36
|4,19,639
|Confidence Petroleum India
|30.50
|-1.14
|-3.60
|33,540
|Adani Total Gas
|492.85
|-19.15
|-3.74
|1,72,338
|Panama Petrochem
|270.40
|-11.00
|-3.91
|1,355
|Petronet LNG
|310.40
|-12.95
|-4.00
|94,709
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|78.91
|-3.38
|-4.11
|14,011
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|206.95
|-9.15
|-4.23
|1,36,385
|IRM Energy
|226.75
|-10.20
|-4.30
|3,480
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|187.95
|-8.70
|-4.42
|7,74,861
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.05
|-8.50
|-4.53
|43,06,985