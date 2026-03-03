Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

BSE Energy Index

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE ENERGY

BSE Energy
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 200 Equal Weight
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE 1000
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Capital Markets & Insurance
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Commodities
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Energy
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Focused IT
  • BSE Focused Midcap
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India 150
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE India Manufacturing
  • BSE India Sector Leaders
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE Internet Economy
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Power & Energy
  • BSE Premium Consumption
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Select Business Groups
  • BSE Select IPO
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE Sensex Equal Weight
  • BSE Sensex Next 30
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE Sensex Sixty
  • BSE Sensex Sixty 65:35
  • BSE Services
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
Add to Watchlist
12021.40 Closed
-2.06-253.13
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-1.8
1M
0.1
3M
1.1
6M
7.3
1Y
23
5Y
76.4
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Jindal Drilling & Industries		521.6576.0017.059,76,354
Deep Industries		367.0019.505.6124,522
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company		136.455.654.3279,995
Oil India		488.654.700.9717,64,393
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.352.450.8879,44,589
Castrol India		185.80-1.20-0.642,58,521
Coal India		426.10-4.60-1.076,14,167
Aegis Logistics		679.20-9.65-1.4027,639
Gujarat State Petronet		299.95-4.55-1.4913,021
Mahanagar Gas		1199.05-20.35-1.6716,562
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)		137.65-2.80-1.9923,132
Gujarat Gas		398.45-8.55-2.1013,331
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		1074.95-27.70-2.512,407
Indraprastha Gas		166.80-4.35-2.542,85,007
Reliance Industries		1358.35-35.95-2.5810,69,793
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		937.75-25.25-2.622,47,298
GAIL (India)		165.10-4.65-2.7412,86,133
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.85-10.85-2.8112,51,460
Savita Oil Technologies		366.60-12.40-3.27972
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.35-14.75-3.364,19,639
Confidence Petroleum India		30.50-1.14-3.6033,540
Adani Total Gas		492.85-19.15-3.741,72,338
Panama Petrochem		270.40-11.00-3.911,355
Petronet LNG		310.40-12.95-4.0094,709
Ganesh Benzoplast		78.91-3.38-4.1114,011
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		206.95-9.15-4.231,36,385
IRM Energy		226.75-10.20-4.303,480
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		187.95-8.70-4.427,74,861
Indian Oil Corporation		179.05-8.50-4.5343,06,985
Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
view more

Market News

More Market News
icon
Market Pulse