The much-anticipated RIL AGM is scheduled for June 19.The street is abuzz with expectations about the potential agenda. Primarily, attention is on potential announcements on the timeline for the Jio IPO and also Reliance Industries plans for listing its retail business.

The timing of RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s address at the AGM this time is of particular significance. On the one hand the buzz about Jio’s listing plans is gaining momentum and on the other crude prices are heading south and could potentially have a significant bearing on the margins of RIL’s O2C business.

Here is a look at the key points that investors would be seeking clarity from the Reliance Industries’ management –

Jio IPO timeline

One of the key topics that the street is watching out for is the possible timeline for the Jio IPO. Though there are some media reports of the IPO filing being imminent, no official communication is out yet.

During the company’s earnings call on May 26 after the announcement of the Q4 earnings, Anshuman Thakur, Head of Strategy, Reliance Jio Infocomm had mentioned that the IPO is “fairly imminent. We are working towards it, and we will keep you posted. A lot of the work has been done. So, we will keep you posted in the coming days.”

Most market observers believe, with the war being over and the crude prices gradually falling to pre-war levels, the key overhang impeding stock market sentiment is out of the way.

Speaking to shareholders after the RIL Q4FY26 numbers, earlier in May, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani had mentioned that the company is ‘advancing steadily towards listing of Jio Platforms‘.

Jio platform reported quarterly revenue at Rs 44,928 crore, up 12.7% YoY.



As per the Q4 filing, Reliance Jio reported a net customer addition of 9.1 million for the March quarter. This takes the company’s total customer base to 524.4 million. Jio’s ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) for Q4FY26 stood at Rs 214 per month, while last year in March the ARPU was Rs 206.2.

According to analysts the customer additions reflect the monetisation opportunity that is set to emerge from large-scale digital infrastructure investments undertaken over the last few years.

Reliance retail IPO plans

The market is also keen about any potential announcement on the listing plans for Reliance Industries’ retail business. The vertical has delivered steady operating & financial performance. Its FY26 gross revenue at came in at Rs 3,70,026 crore, up 12% YoY. The Q4 FY26 gross revenue jumped up 11% as well. The FY26 EBITDA performance was encouraging as well, up 8% YoY. The hyper-local commerce segment saw significant growth. Its Q4 average daily orders up 300%+ YoY and 29% QoQ. The customer base jumped 11% to 387 million registered users and 333 stores were opened during the quarter. Its total store count is now at 20,160 with 78.3 Mn sq. ft. of retail space.

Reliance Industries’ AI partnership

The other key topic that the street is looking forward to is commentary on AI partnerships. RIL recently announced partnership with Meta to develop an AI-enabled data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. RIL will develop a data center with 168 MW capacity to be delivered within two years, with an option to scale.

This is the first built-to-suit data centre capacity in India for Meta and represents a significant milestone in India’s emergence as a global hub for AI infrastructure. Meta will lease capacity from the facility, marking a significant milestone in Meta’s global infrastructure expansion and deepening the long-standing strategic partnership with Reliance — one that spans connectivity, commerce, and AI innovation in one of the world’s most dynamic digital markets.

The data center will serve Meta’s global infrastructure, supporting its core business and AI compute needs, underscoring India’s growing role in the worldwide digital and AI ecosystem.

Speaking on the partnership, Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries had said that, “ Building India’s first built-to-suit data centre for a global technology leader of Meta’s scale demonstrates India’s readiness to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution. “

Crude prices and what they mean for RIL’s O2C business

The sharp 40% plus spike in crude prices between February 28 to May 31 has been a concern for Reliance Industries Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) business. The availability of the crude supplies due to disruption around the Strait of Hormuz have been a worry.

As a result investors are likely to watch out for the management’s outlook on the refining margins. The peace deal between the US and Iran are expected to offer a crucial macro tailwind for the company and other oil and gas businesses. .

Conclusion

The RIL Chairman’s speech will be live streamed and you can tune into financialexpress.com for the latest on the news. All eyes would be on RIL Chairman’s commentary charting out the road ahead and most importantly the Jio IPO timeline.