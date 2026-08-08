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Omnipotent Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

OMNIPOTENT INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Petroleum

Here's the live share price of Omnipotent Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.57 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Omnipotent Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.40₹2.75
₹2.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.31₹8.27
₹2.57
Open Price
₹2.44
Prev. Close
₹2.57
Volume
30,000

Source: Dion Global

Omnipotent Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Omnipotent Industries		-1.15-2.28-24.85-44.25-68.92-32.21-51.32
Reliance Industries		1.851.91-7.25-8.89-4.261.815.09
Indian Oil Corporation		1.610.11-3.03-19.160.4615.3415.38
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		-0.361.513.58-17.842.6320.897.09
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		0.90-3.13-0.81-15.20-2.3630.0717.62
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		-1.8013.897.37-14.2834.8826.8031.24
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		1.1217.3118.4838.3198.7851.0663.18
Sanmit Infra		1.051.60-23.50-23.49-45.02-59.83-19.56

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Omnipotent Industries has declined 68.92% compared to peers like Reliance Industries (-4.26%), Indian Oil Corporation (0.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Omnipotent Industries has underperformed peers relative to Reliance Industries (5.09%) and Indian Oil Corporation (15.38%).

Omnipotent Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Omnipotent Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.472.57
102.532.56
202.592.6
502.852.89
1003.483.48
2004.714.69

Source: Dion Global

Omnipotent Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Omnipotent Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Omnipotent Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 18, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTOmnipotent Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 18, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTOmnipotent Ind. - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTOmnipotent Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 15, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTOmnipotent Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 15, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTOmnipotent Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Omnipotent Industries

Omnipotent Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2016PLC285902 and registration number is 285902. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refineries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Piplonia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ruchi Joshi Meratia
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Batham
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Navneet Khare
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Omnipotent Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Omnipotent Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omnipotent Industries is ₹2.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Omnipotent Industries?

The Omnipotent Industries is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Omnipotent Industries?

The market cap of Omnipotent Industries is ₹1.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Omnipotent Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Omnipotent Industries are ₹2.75 and ₹2.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omnipotent Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omnipotent Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omnipotent Industries is ₹8.27 and 52-week low of Omnipotent Industries is ₹2.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Omnipotent Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Omnipotent Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.28% for the past month, -24.85% over 3 months, -68.92% over 1 year, -32.21% across 3 years, and -51.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Omnipotent Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omnipotent Industries are -3.91 and 0.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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