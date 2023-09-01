Follow Us

OMNIPOTENT INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.99 Closed
-0.12-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Omnipotent Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.75₹8.00
₹7.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.88₹21.40
₹7.99
Open Price
₹8.00
Prev. Close
₹8.00
Volume
6,000

Omnipotent Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.08
  • R28.16
  • R38.33
  • Pivot
    7.91
  • S17.83
  • S27.66
  • S37.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.468
  • 1018.268.15
  • 2018.528.4
  • 5018.198.95
  • 10019.710.2
  • 20028.0814.38

Omnipotent Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.77-9.00-20.10-21.51-53.00-91.50-91.50
-0.18-3.85-8.64-3.0215.9038.6045.45
2.198.1817.0229.93-15.40133.4548.76
4.1913.8222.6813.5810.61284.12101.86
18.1526.4875.3271.9651.66918.49254.62
1.67-7.6312.4416.1519.14143.86-33.42
1.619.749.2713.75-16.6763.6751.67
3.74-44.99-19.1011.03-22.95612.17477.33
-4.83-12.21-2.86-6.27-24.4434.53-49.25
0.59-7.12-9.60-12.63-25.49152.99152.99

Omnipotent Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Omnipotent Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
05 Jan, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Omnipotent Industries Ltd.

Omnipotent Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2016PLC285902 and registration number is 285902. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochem - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Punit K Popat
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Prince P Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bipin R Panchal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sampada P Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. R Suby
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Omnipotent Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Omnipotent Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Omnipotent Industries Ltd. is ₹4.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Omnipotent Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Omnipotent Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Omnipotent Industries Ltd. is 0.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Omnipotent Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omnipotent Industries Ltd. is ₹7.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omnipotent Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omnipotent Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omnipotent Industries Ltd. is ₹21.40 and 52-week low of Omnipotent Industries Ltd. is ₹6.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

