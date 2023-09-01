Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.77
|-9.00
|-20.10
|-21.51
|-53.00
|-91.50
|-91.50
|-0.18
|-3.85
|-8.64
|-3.02
|15.90
|38.60
|45.45
|2.19
|8.18
|17.02
|29.93
|-15.40
|133.45
|48.76
|4.19
|13.82
|22.68
|13.58
|10.61
|284.12
|101.86
|18.15
|26.48
|75.32
|71.96
|51.66
|918.49
|254.62
|1.67
|-7.63
|12.44
|16.15
|19.14
|143.86
|-33.42
|1.61
|9.74
|9.27
|13.75
|-16.67
|63.67
|51.67
|3.74
|-44.99
|-19.10
|11.03
|-22.95
|612.17
|477.33
|-4.83
|-12.21
|-2.86
|-6.27
|-24.44
|34.53
|-49.25
|0.59
|-7.12
|-9.60
|-12.63
|-25.49
|152.99
|152.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|05 Jan, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Omnipotent Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2016PLC285902 and registration number is 285902. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochem - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Omnipotent Industries Ltd. is ₹4.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Omnipotent Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Omnipotent Industries Ltd. is 0.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omnipotent Industries Ltd. is ₹7.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omnipotent Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omnipotent Industries Ltd. is ₹21.40 and 52-week low of Omnipotent Industries Ltd. is ₹6.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.