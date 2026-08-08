Here's the live share price of Omnipotent Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Omnipotent Industries
|-1.15
|-2.28
|-24.85
|-44.25
|-68.92
|-32.21
|-51.32
|Reliance Industries
|1.85
|1.91
|-7.25
|-8.89
|-4.26
|1.81
|5.09
|Indian Oil Corporation
|1.61
|0.11
|-3.03
|-19.16
|0.46
|15.34
|15.38
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|-0.36
|1.51
|3.58
|-17.84
|2.63
|20.89
|7.09
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|0.90
|-3.13
|-0.81
|-15.20
|-2.36
|30.07
|17.62
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|-1.80
|13.89
|7.37
|-14.28
|34.88
|26.80
|31.24
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|1.12
|17.31
|18.48
|38.31
|98.78
|51.06
|63.18
|Sanmit Infra
|1.05
|1.60
|-23.50
|-23.49
|-45.02
|-59.83
|-19.56
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Omnipotent Industries has declined 68.92% compared to peers like Reliance Industries (-4.26%), Indian Oil Corporation (0.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Omnipotent Industries has underperformed peers relative to Reliance Industries (5.09%) and Indian Oil Corporation (15.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.47
|2.57
|10
|2.53
|2.56
|20
|2.59
|2.6
|50
|2.85
|2.89
|100
|3.48
|3.48
|200
|4.71
|4.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Omnipotent Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Omnipotent Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|Omnipotent Ind. - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Omnipotent Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Omnipotent Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 15, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Omnipotent Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Omnipotent Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2016PLC285902 and registration number is 285902. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refineries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omnipotent Industries is ₹2.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Omnipotent Industries is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Omnipotent Industries is ₹1.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Omnipotent Industries are ₹2.75 and ₹2.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omnipotent Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omnipotent Industries is ₹8.27 and 52-week low of Omnipotent Industries is ₹2.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Omnipotent Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.28% for the past month, -24.85% over 3 months, -68.92% over 1 year, -32.21% across 3 years, and -51.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omnipotent Industries are -3.91 and 0.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global