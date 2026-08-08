What is the share price of Omnipotent Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omnipotent Industries is ₹2.57 as on .

What kind of stock is Omnipotent Industries? The Omnipotent Industries is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Omnipotent Industries? The market cap of Omnipotent Industries is ₹1.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Omnipotent Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Omnipotent Industries are ₹2.75 and ₹2.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omnipotent Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omnipotent Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omnipotent Industries is ₹8.27 and 52-week low of Omnipotent Industries is ₹2.31 as on .

How has the Omnipotent Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Omnipotent Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.28% for the past month, -24.85% over 3 months, -68.92% over 1 year, -32.21% across 3 years, and -51.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Omnipotent Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omnipotent Industries are -3.91 and 0.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global