What is the Market Cap of Omnipotent Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Omnipotent Industries Ltd. is ₹4.83 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Omnipotent Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Omnipotent Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Omnipotent Industries Ltd. is 0.23 as on .

What is the share price of Omnipotent Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omnipotent Industries Ltd. is ₹7.99 as on .