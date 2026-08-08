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List of Mobility Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of mobility companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on mobility stocks here.

Mobility Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Samvardhana Motherson International		168.2514.259.254502.11
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		819.0032.004.07476.76
GMR Airports		108.402.752.60159.00
Mahindra & Mahindra		3501.4086.402.53204.07
Bharat Forge		2274.0044.001.9751.92
Hero MotoCorp		5728.00107.001.90165.76
Balkrishna Industries		2460.0526.751.1012.01
Eicher Motors		8005.0075.000.9513.72
Reliance Industries		1331.556.550.49838.75
Bajaj Auto		11642.0055.800.4821.11
InterGlobe Aviation		5345.0024.000.4534.31
Maruti Suzuki India		14050.0053.000.3838.52
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		345.001.250.36177.64
Tube Investments of India		2770.006.000.22107.48
TVS Motor Company		4401.503.500.0831.29
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.65-0.75-0.1460.25
Hyundai Motor India		2197.00-3.00-0.1411.98
Petronet LNG		278.30-0.60-0.2248.25
Ashok Leyland		177.10-0.45-0.25953.99
MRF		133515.00-374.90-0.280.19
Indian Oil Corporation		142.40-0.60-0.42356.15
Adani Total Gas		657.00-3.05-0.4628.75
Eternal		315.45-1.55-0.49829.16
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1686.00-9.00-0.5371.97
Container Corporation of India		506.10-2.90-0.57662.31
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		393.05-3.00-0.76317.49
Bosch		42000.00-500.00-1.181.88
GAIL (India)		173.00-3.00-1.70345.27
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		318.60-6.80-2.09207.62
Swiggy		280.35-7.65-2.6614433.97
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Mobility sector stocks today are Samvardhana Motherson International (up 9.25%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 4.07%). On the other hand, the top losers include Swiggy (down 2.66%) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.09%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Mobility sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Mobility Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund96.72Mahindra & Mahindra23.30
UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund77.76Mahindra & Mahindra16.90
ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund70.77Mahindra & Mahindra23.73
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund60.60Maruti Suzuki India21.47

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