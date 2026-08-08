Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of mobility companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on mobility stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|168.25
|14.25
|9.25
|4502.11
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|819.00
|32.00
|4.07
|476.76
|GMR Airports
|108.40
|2.75
|2.60
|159.00
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3501.40
|86.40
|2.53
|204.07
|Bharat Forge
|2274.00
|44.00
|1.97
|51.92
|Hero MotoCorp
|5728.00
|107.00
|1.90
|165.76
|Balkrishna Industries
|2460.05
|26.75
|1.10
|12.01
|Eicher Motors
|8005.00
|75.00
|0.95
|13.72
|Reliance Industries
|1331.55
|6.55
|0.49
|838.75
|Bajaj Auto
|11642.00
|55.80
|0.48
|21.11
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5345.00
|24.00
|0.45
|34.31
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14050.00
|53.00
|0.38
|38.52
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|345.00
|1.25
|0.36
|177.64
|Tube Investments of India
|2770.00
|6.00
|0.22
|107.48
|TVS Motor Company
|4401.50
|3.50
|0.08
|31.29
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.65
|-0.75
|-0.14
|60.25
|Hyundai Motor India
|2197.00
|-3.00
|-0.14
|11.98
|Petronet LNG
|278.30
|-0.60
|-0.22
|48.25
|Ashok Leyland
|177.10
|-0.45
|-0.25
|953.99
|MRF
|133515.00
|-374.90
|-0.28
|0.19
|Indian Oil Corporation
|142.40
|-0.60
|-0.42
|356.15
|Adani Total Gas
|657.00
|-3.05
|-0.46
|28.75
|Eternal
|315.45
|-1.55
|-0.49
|829.16
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1686.00
|-9.00
|-0.53
|71.97
|Container Corporation of India
|506.10
|-2.90
|-0.57
|662.31
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-3.00
|-0.76
|317.49
|Bosch
|42000.00
|-500.00
|-1.18
|1.88
|GAIL (India)
|173.00
|-3.00
|-1.70
|345.27
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|318.60
|-6.80
|-2.09
|207.62
|Swiggy
|280.35
|-7.65
|-2.66
|14433.97
The top gainers among the Mobility sector stocks today are Samvardhana Motherson International (up 9.25%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 4.07%). On the other hand, the top losers include Swiggy (down 2.66%) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.09%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Mobility sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund
|96.72
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|23.30
|UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund
|77.76
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|16.90
|ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund
|70.77
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|23.73
|Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund
|60.60
|Maruti Suzuki India
|21.47