The sharp swings in global energy markets over the last few weeks have left investors trying to understand the next direction for oil-linked stocks. In the latest report, the global brokerage Jefferies has shared its assessment of the energy sector. BPCL and IOC emerge as key beneficiaries

Crude prices have eased from recent highs. Moreover, activity through the Strait of Hormuz is gradually recovering, and fuel marketing losses for oil companies are narrowing. At the same time, refining margins remain elevated and petrochemical profitability has improved significantly.

Crude below $75: Jefferies sees BPCL, IOC a key beneficiaries

The brokerage house Jefferies in its report added that oil marketing companies are among the biggest beneficiaries of the recent correction in crude oil prices.

Jefferies noted that “marketing losses are narrowing” as retail fuel prices have increased while crude prices have fallen sharply from recent peaks.

The brokerage estimates that oil marketing companies are currently breaking even on petrol sales. Meanwhile, losses on diesel have reduced considerably compared with previous weeks.

This improvement is important for companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). This is because it depend heavily on fuel marketing profitability.

The brokerage specifically highlighted that “BPCL and IOCL are beneficiaries of lower crude and elevated GRMs.”

Refining margins remain supportive

While crude prices have moderated, refining profitability has not returned to normal levels yet.

“Refining margins decline w/w but still elevated,” added Jefferies. Singapore Gross Refining Margins are currently around $14 per barrel compared with roughly $5 per barrel before the conflict began.

Furthermore, Jefferies in its report pointed out that disruptions to refining infrastructure in the Middle East have reduced global refining capacity. As a result, supplies of products such as gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel remain relatively tight.

Jefferies believes supply-chain normalisation may take time, which could continue supporting stronger refining economics during the first half of FY27.

Reliance Industries could gain from stronger petrochemical spreads

Apart from state-owned refiners, Reliance Industries is another company highlighted in the report.

“Petrochemical margins up 135% since the start of the conflict,” added the brokerage house in its report. The brokerage attributed this improvement partly to disruptions at major petrochemical facilities in Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The brokerage noted that “aiding Reliance’s O2C profitability” as petrochemical margins have improved sharply compared with levels seen earlier this year.

Shipping and crude supply remain key watchpoints

The energy market is not completely free from risks.

Jefferies observed that “Strait of Hormuz shipments picking up” as vessel movement has improved significantly over the last week. However, activity remains below normal levels.

The brokerage also noted that “Freight rates remain elevated”, with shipping costs still much higher than before the conflict.

Another important factor is India’s dependence on Russian crude imports. According to the report, the expiry of the United States waiver on Russian crude imports remains a development worth monitoring for Indian refiners.

What investors should watch next

Investors are likely to track three key variables closely – the direction of crude oil prices, refining margins and fuel marketing profitability.

As per Jefferies, the combination of lower crude prices and still-elevated refining margins currently creates a favourable setup for oil marketing companies such as BPCL and IOC.

Disclaimer: The insights and analysis presented in this article are based on a report by global brokerage Jefferies and are provided for educational and informational purposes only. This coverage does not constitute a formal buy, sell, or hold recommendation, nor does it represent an offer or solicitation for any financial investment or trading strategy. The energy sector and global commodity markets are subject to high volatility, regulatory shifts, and geopolitical risks. Readers are strongly advised to conduct independent research and consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor or qualified expert before making any personal investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.