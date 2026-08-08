Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of green hydrogen companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on green hydrogen stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Reliance Industries
|1331.55
|6.55
|0.49
|838.75
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.75
|1.00
|0.37
|297.70
|NTPC
|345.00
|1.00
|0.29
|419.35
|Larsen & Toubro
|4045.00
|-5.00
|-0.12
|56.85
|Adani Power
|208.25
|-0.45
|-0.22
|1388.55
|Adani Green Energy
|1370.00
|-3.50
|-0.25
|69.19
|Indian Oil Corporation
|142.40
|-0.60
|-0.42
|356.15
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Adani Enterprises
|3007.00
|-36.15
|-1.19
|118.03
|Oil India
|441.00
|-5.40
|-1.21
|158.35
|GAIL (India)
|173.00
|-3.00
|-1.70
|345.27
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|318.60
|-6.80
|-2.09
|207.62
The top gainers among the Green Hydrogen sector stocks today are Reliance Industries (up 0.49%) and Power Grid Corporation of India (up 0.37%). On the other hand, the top losers include Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.09%) and GAIL (India) (down 1.70%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Green Hydrogen sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Quant Quantamental Fund
|31.92
|Adani Green Energy
|15.71
|SBI PSU Fund
|31.09
|GAIL (India)
|12.84
|Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|30.74
|Adani Enterprises
|15.59