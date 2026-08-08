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List of Green Hydrogen Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of green hydrogen companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on green hydrogen stocks here.

Green Hydrogen Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Reliance Industries		1331.556.550.49838.75
Power Grid Corporation of India		271.751.000.37297.70
NTPC		345.001.000.29419.35
Larsen & Toubro		4045.00-5.00-0.1256.85
Adani Power		208.25-0.45-0.221388.55
Adani Green Energy		1370.00-3.50-0.2569.19
Indian Oil Corporation		142.40-0.60-0.42356.15
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Adani Enterprises		3007.00-36.15-1.19118.03
Oil India		441.00-5.40-1.21158.35
GAIL (India)		173.00-3.00-1.70345.27
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		318.60-6.80-2.09207.62
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Green Hydrogen sector stocks today are Reliance Industries (up 0.49%) and Power Grid Corporation of India (up 0.37%). On the other hand, the top losers include Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.09%) and GAIL (India) (down 1.70%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Green Hydrogen sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Green Hydrogen Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Quant Quantamental Fund31.92Adani Green Energy15.71
SBI PSU Fund31.09GAIL (India)12.84
Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund30.74Adani Enterprises15.59

Green Hydrogen Sector News

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