Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE: Reliance Industries’ 49th Annual General Meeting is the big corporate event that will be in focus today. As the street awaits Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s address at 2 pm today, all eyes would be on possible announcements on the Jio IPO timeline. That’s one of the most crucial news points that investors are watching out for.

The sharp correction in crude oil prices and its impact on Reliance’s margins is also another topic in focus. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s AGM address is also seen as the annual outlining of the RIL Group’s vision and the next growth engine that the oil-to-new-energy conglomerate aims to focus on going forward.

Here’s a look at the key topics that investors would be seeking clarity from the Reliance Industries’ management –

#Jio IPO

Anticipation around the possible announcement of the Jio IPO timeline is huge. Speaking to shareholders after the RIL Q4 results in May, Mukesh Ambani had mentioned that the company is “advancing steadily towards listing of Jio Platforms.” There has been some buzz that Jio may file its IPO papers over the next few weeks. Market observers believe that the easing of global tension, opening of the Strait of Hormuz and lower crude prices definitely improve market sentiment.

#Listing plans for retail business

Not just Jio, the street will also watch out for any possible announcement on the listing plans for Reliance’s retail business. The retail segment has been delivering steady operating & financial performance. The customer base for the retail business jumped 11% last quarter, and the street will watch out for commentary on potential listing of the business separately.

#AI growth opportunity

Last but not least, the investors are also going to watch out for the RIL’s Chairman’s comments on AI partnerships. RIL recently announced partnership with Meta to develop an AI-enabled data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

That apart, new energy continues to be a key focus area for RIL. Mukesh Ambani had outlined extensive capex in battery storage and new energy, and investors are going to watch out for announcements on these points.

RIL AGM: When and where to watch

The RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address shareholders at 2 pm today. Stay tuned to financialexpress.com for the latest updates.

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Reliance AGM 2026: Check Jio IPO, AI Strategy, Reliance Retail listing plan and Data Centres Strategies latest updates