Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE Updates: Will Mukesh Ambani announce Jio IPO timeline? Reliance Retail listing, AI strategy in focus
Reliance 49th AGM LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries' 49th AGM is in focus as investors await Mukesh Ambani's address. From the much-anticipated Jio IPO timeline and Reliance Retail listing plans to AI partnerships and future growth strategy, here are the key announcements the Street is watching.
Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE:Reliance Industries’ 49th Annual General Meeting is the big corporate event that will be in focus today. As the street awaits Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s address at 2 pm today, all eyes would be on possible announcements on the Jio IPO timeline. That’s one of the most crucial news points that investors are watching out for.
The sharp correction in crude oil prices and its impact on Reliance’s margins is also another topic in focus. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s AGM address is also seen as the annual outlining of the RIL Group’s vision and the next growth engine that the oil-to-new-energy conglomerate aims to focus on going forward.
Here’s a look at the key topics that investors would be seeking clarity from the Reliance Industries’ management –
#Jio IPO
Anticipation around the possible announcement of the Jio IPO timeline is huge. Speaking to shareholders after the RIL Q4 results in May, Mukesh Ambani had mentioned that the company is “advancing steadily towards listing of Jio Platforms.” There has been some buzz that Jio may file its IPO papers over the next few weeks. Market observers believe that the easing of global tension, opening of the Strait of Hormuz and lower crude prices definitely improve market sentiment.
Not just Jio, the street will also watch out for any possible announcement on the listing plans for Reliance’s retail business. The retail segment has been delivering steady operating & financial performance. The customer base for the retail business jumped 11% last quarter, and the street will watch out for commentary on potential listing of the business separately.
#AI growth opportunity
Last but not least, the investors are also going to watch out for the RIL’s Chairman’s comments on AI partnerships. RIL recently announced partnership with Meta to develop an AI-enabled data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
That apart, new energy continues to be a key focus area for RIL. Mukesh Ambani had outlined extensive capex in battery storage and new energy, and investors are going to watch out for announcements on these points.
RIL AGM: When and where to watch
The RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address shareholders at 2 pm today. Stay tuned to financialexpress.com for the latest updates.
Live Updates
Reliance AGM 2026: Check Jio IPO, AI Strategy, Reliance Retail listing plan and Data Centres Strategies latest updates
10:43 (IST)
19 Jun 2026
Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE Updates: Reliance dividend payout
Apart from business updates, shareholders will also be watching for clarity on Reliance Industries’ final dividend payout.
The company had announced a final dividend of Rs 6 per share while declaring its FY26 results, subject to approval at the annual general meeting. If shareholders give their nod at today's AGM, the dividend is expected to be credited within seven days.
10:34 (IST)
19 Jun 2026
Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE Updates: AI, data centres and Reliance’s next growth engine
Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE Updates: Beyond telecom and retail, investors will be keenly listening for Mukesh Ambani’s commentary on Reliance’s artificial intelligence ambitions. The company recently partnered with Meta to develop an AI-focused data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, signalling a deeper push into digital infrastructure.
Reliance’s new energy plans will also remain in focus. With the conglomerate already committing significant investments towards battery storage, solar manufacturing and other clean-energy businesses, shareholders will be looking for fresh timelines, project updates and any new announcements that could shape the group’s next phase of growth.
10:27 (IST)
19 Jun 2026
Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE Updates: Where can investors watch Mukesh Ambani's AGM speech live?
Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE Updates: Investors and shareholders can watch the live proceedings of Reliance Industries' Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2026 through the company's dedicated AGM platform at jioevents.jio.com/rilagm.
The event will also be streamed live across Reliance Industries' official social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook and X, allowing investors to follow key announcements and management commentary in real time.
Mukesh Ambani's AGM address is expected to be closely tracked by the market for updates on Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail, new growth initiatives, capital expenditure plans and the company's broader business strategy.
09:59 (IST)
19 Jun 2026
Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE Updates: Reliance Retail listing plans also in focus
While much of the attention is centred on a potential Jio IPO, investors will also be watching closely for any commentary on the listing plans of Reliance Retail.
The retail arm has emerged as one of Reliance Industries' strongest growth engines, delivering consistent operational and financial performance. In the March quarter, Reliance Retail reported an 11% year-on-year increase in its customer base.
Although the company has not provided a definitive timeline for a separate public listing, any update from the management on the future of Reliance Retail could attract significant market interest. Given the size of the business and its expanding footprint across grocery, fashion, electronics and e-commerce, investors are keen to understand whether a standalone listing remains part of Reliance's long-term strategy.
09:53 (IST)
19 Jun 2026
Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE Updates: Will Reliance's telecom giant file IPO papers soon?
Anticipation around the much-awaited Jio IPO continues to build after Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani told shareholders in May that the company was "advancing steadily towards the listing of Jio Platforms."
While Reliance has not announced a formal timeline, market chatter suggests that Jio could file its draft IPO papers in the coming weeks. Investor sentiment has also improved amid easing geopolitical tensions, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a decline in crude oil prices, factors that are generally supportive of equity market activity.
Any move towards filing IPO documents would mark a significant milestone for what is expected to be one of India's largest public offerings.