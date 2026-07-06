JIO Platform IPO DRHP: In 1973, Dhirubhai Ambani, with his elder son Mukesh Ambani, incorporated Mynylon Ltd, which later became India’s largest private sector company by market capitalisation and is now known as Reliance Industries (RIL). Since then, it has diversified into hydrocarbons, refining, petrochemicals, renewables, retail, and digital services.

Now, RIL has moved forward to cut out one of the biggest pieces of the cake to share among all.

Disrupting the telecom market in 2016, Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL) was born on December 27, 2015. The company is a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, which is a technology platform company purpose-built to drive India’s digital transformation.

Jio Platforms (JPL) has moved closer to its most-awaited IPO after filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The shareholding pattern of the company is also something interesting to watch.

Jio Platform IPO: Promoter and shareholding pattern

It is important to understand that although there are several high-profile global investors, RIL is the sole promoter of Jio Platforms. RIL holds 593.78 crore equity shares, which constitutes 66.43% of the pre-Issue paid-up equity share capital.

As of the date of the DRHP, the company has 105 shareholders. The major shareholders (holding 1% or more) are:

Name of the Shareholder Holding % Reliance Industries 66.43% Jaadhu Holdings, LLC (affiliate of Meta Platforms, Inc.) 9.98% Google International LLC 7.73% The Public Investment Fund (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) 2.31% Omicron Asia Holdings II Pte. Ltd. (affiliate of KKR) 2.31% VEPF VII AIV I Ltd. (affiliate of Vista Equity Partners) 2.31% SLP Redwood Holdings Pte. Ltd. (affiliate of Silver Lake) 1.88% MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited (subsidiary of Mubadala) 1.85% General Atlantic Singapore JP Pte. Ltd. 1.34% Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust (subsidiary of ADIA) 1.16%

It is important to note that the total shareholding of these top 10 shareholders is 97.32%.

Jio Platform IPO details

The issue is entirely a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares. The raised proceeds will be used by the company for specific objects, such as prepaying certain borrowings of its subsidiary, RJIL, and for general corporate purposes.

About Jio Platforms

Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, democratises access to digital services for a massive user base by leveraging a combination of a proprietary digital technology stack and a pan-India connectivity network.

As of March 31, 2026, JPL held a 50% market share in wireless broadband and carried almost 60% of India’s total wireless data traffic.

RJIL served 524.4 million customers as of March 31, 2026, positioning itself as a comprehensive digital gateway to the internet, emerging technologies, and artificial intelligence for a significant proportion of the Indian population.

The company’s operations are divided into comprehensive offerings for both consumers and businesses, establishing it as a dominant market leader in India.

For consumers, JPL provides high-speed mobile (4G and 5G) and fixed broadband (JioFiber and JioAirFiber) connectivity, alongside a suite of digital applications covering entertainment (JioTV+), music (JioSaavn), and cloud computing (JioAICloud, JioPC).

For businesses, it offers enterprise-grade broadband, Internet of Things solutions (JioThings), and unified communications platforms.

Jio Platform business overview

Jio’s operational efficiency is rooted in its vertically integrated proprietary technology stack, which includes being the only digital connectivity provider globally to own an end-to-end 5G stack developed in-house. This full-stack ownership allows for faster innovation cycles and structural cost advantages by reducing dependency on third-party vendors.

The business operates through a “phygital” distribution model, combining digital interfaces like the MyJio App (215.9 million monthly active users) with a massive physical network of 1,059 Jio Centres and 6,323 Jio Points. JPL is currently transitioning into an AI-based digital services company, utilising its proprietary “JioBrain” platform to embed autonomous intelligence across its network operations and customer offerings.

Jio Platform: Full-stack proprietary technology ownership

Unlike many competitors who rely heavily on third-party vendors, Jio operates on a vertically integrated technology stack designed and deployed in-house. This includes being the only digital connectivity provider globally to own an end-to-end 5G stack, encompassing the core network, 5G devices, and proprietary Operations Support Systems (OSS) and Business Support Systems (BSS) operating systems. This ownership enables faster innovation cycles, reduces dependency on external vendors, and provides structural cost advantages.

Jio’s 5G technology stack is a “Made in India,” indigenously developed, end-to-end proprietary infrastructure that encompasses network engineering, software, operating systems, and applications. Jio Platforms Limited is recognised as the only digital connectivity provider globally to own such a vertically integrated stack.

Also, the company vertically control everything from hardware specifications to the software-defined architecture. Jio can customise its core network to reduce costs, such as by servicing multiple homes using a single piece of outdoor equipment.

Unrivalled scale and market leadership

Jio Platforms is the clear market leader across multiple segments, holding a 50% market share in wireless broadband and a 43% market share in overall fixed broadband as of March 31, 2026. Jio carries almsot 60% of India’s total wireless data traffic and serves 1.4 times more 4G and 5G subscribers than its nearest competitor.

Superior spectrum and infrastructure assets

Jio holds the industry’s largest spectrum bank, which is 26,800.8 MHz, significantly higher than any other Indian operator. It is the only operator in India with 5G spectrum across low-band (700MHz), mid-band, and millimetre wave (26GHz) in all circles, providing a unique advantage for deep indoor coverage and high-capacity fixed wireless access.

Additionally, it has access to the largest fibre network among private providers in India, spanning over 1 million route kilometres.

Jio’s architectural cost advantage

Jio’s all-IP (Internet Protocol) network architecture provides an inherent cost advantage, with an average operating cost of transmitting 1GB of data that is lower than the industry average. Furthermore, because the company has moved past its most capital-intensive 5G investment phase, its EBITDA less Cash Capex conversion surged to 55.17% in FY26, demonstrating significant operating leverage compared to peers still in heavy investment cycles.

These advantages are no doubt playing in favour of Jio Platforms. However, a set of risks like declining capital efficiency, license dependency, technological obsolescence, complex regulatory environment, and many other risk factors can turn fatal for the company.

Jio Platform IPO: Key risks that investors need to be careful about

Spectrum and licensing dependency

Reliance Jio’s operations depend entirely on maintaining and renewing telecommunication licenses and spectrum across different bands. Any inability to renew these licenses or unsuccessful bidding in future spectrum auctions could materially harm the business.

The massive ‘off-balance sheet’ spectrum liability remains with the company. While the company has Rs 70,000 crore in borrowings, its true liability is significantly higher. The ‘net debt’ of Rs 27,579 crore specifically excludes deferred payment liabilities for spectrum.

As of March 31, 2026, Jio owes the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) almost Rs 1.04 lakh crore in deferred payments.

Technological obsolescence

The connectivity industry faces continuous change. If Jio fails to upgrade networks on time or if satellite-based connectivity becomes a more cost-effective disruptor, current offerings may become less competitive.

Jio heavily utilises Unlicensed Band Radio (UBR) technology for its JioAirFiber services. Because this spectrum is unlicensed, it is shared with other users and devices. As deployment density increases, Jio may face significant signal interference that it cannot legally prevent, potentially degrading the “fibre-like” experience it promises.

Complex regulatory environment

The telecommunications sector is highly regulated by the TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) and the DoT (Department of Telecommunications). Changes in laws, such as increased license fees (currently 8% of Adjusted Gross Revenue) or broader definitions of taxable revenue, could significantly increase financial obligations.

Concentrated distribution vulnerability

While mentioned as a strength, Jio’s dependency on Reliance Retail (RRL) is massive. RRL is the sole distributor for prepaid connectivity services, which accounted for 77% of Jio’s consolidated revenue in FY26. Any operational crisis within RRL would effectively throttle Jio’s primary revenue stream.

Declining capital efficiency (RoCE)

Despite massive revenue growth, the company’s Return on Average Capital Employed (RoCE) has trended downward, falling to 10.76% in FY26 from 12.83% in FY24. This suggests that the incremental profit generated is not keeping pace with the enormous scale of capital being deployed into the network.

Jio Platforms Financial Performance: Revenue, Profit and Growth Analysis

The company has demonstrated strong growth, with revenue from operations growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16% and EBITDA growing at 18% between Fiscal Year 2023-24 (FY24) and FY26.

The Profit After Tax (PAT) margin has remained steady and slightly improved over the period, recorded at 19.55% in FY24, 20.36% in FY25, and 20.46% in FY26.

Fiscal Year Revenue Net Profit FY26 146,885.30 30,049.10 FY25 128,218.40 26,109.00 FY24 109,558.10 21,423.20

Note: Figures are in Rs. crore.

Now, a question might have struck – if the company is profitable and growing at a steady rate, then what’s the need for an IPO? That is entirely a fresh issue.

Also, cash capex has actually been falling for the last three years consecutively, even as profit climbed. A company generating that much free cash and cutting capex doesn’t have a funding emergency.

Fiscal Year Cash capex FY26 34,184 FY25 44,268 FY24 53,510

Note: Figures are in Rs. crore.

One of the reasons could be that it puts the company in a strategic position as a global tech platform. Jio is transitioning from a connectivity provider to an AI-native digital services company. The company intends to monetise its proprietary technology stack internationally by offering it to global operators. The IPO increases the company’s brand visibility and public profile, which is beneficial when competing with established global technology giants like Nokia, Ericsson, and Huawei.

Second, the telecommunications and digital services industries are inherently capital-intensive. Jio requires massive ongoing investments for:

5G densification: Expanding and strengthening its standalone 5G network.

Emerging technologies: Scaling up AI and cloud services, enterprise digital offerings, and fixed broadband (JioAirFiber) penetration.

Next-gen R&D: Maintaining leadership in technology, including ongoing research into 6G.

Perhaps the most significant reason could be that the Shareholders’ Agreements (SHAs) with marquee investors like Meta (Jaadhu Holdings) and Google will automatically terminate upon the listing of the shares, which RIL has lived with for 6 years.

Before moving ahead, understand what Group A and Group B investors are.

Group A: Collectively refers to Jaadhu Holdings LLC and Google International LLC.

Group B: Includes other major global investors such as the Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake affiliates, KKR affiliates, TPG, Mubadala, Intel Capital, and Qualcomm.

Currently, these Group A and Group B investors hold specific rights, including board nomination rights.

By going public, these restrictive private pacts and special rights are deleted. Effectively, standardising the governance and potentially giving the Promoter (RIL) a “cleaner” control over the company.

Conclusion

In simple terms, two key factors emerge from this Jio Platforms IPO DRHP. This issue can be seen as a strategic manoeuvre to maintain promoter sovereignty. Moreover, RIL is able to inject fresh capital straight into Jio, without the key promoters selling a single share of their own.

What kind of value the issue brings to the table for investors is something that the street will now watch out for. All eyes are on the final launch announcement, along with the price band.