Here's the live share price of Kaya along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
|Amwill Health Care
|-3.49
|-1.71
|18.91
|16.25
|-31.27
|-23.65
|-14.95
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kaya has declined 38.69% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaya has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|279.28
|273.09
|10
|273.95
|271.56
|20
|258.43
|265.42
|50
|251.35
|260.06
|100
|262.08
|272.74
|200
|323.56
|301.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kaya remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.99%, FII holding rose to 0.71%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:57 AM IST IST
|Kaya - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Kaya - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Kaya - Board Meeting Intimation for Fund Raising
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Kaya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Kaya - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Kaya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85190MH2003PLC139763 and registration number is 139763. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Medical practice activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 222.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaya is ₹270.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kaya is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kaya is ₹410.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaya are ₹277.85 and ₹270.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaya stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaya is ₹486.90 and 52-week low of Kaya is ₹225.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kaya has shown returns of -1.48% over the past day, 10.75% for the past month, 3.61% over 3 months, -38.69% over 1 year, -11.12% across 3 years, and -10.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaya are -4.26 and -2.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global