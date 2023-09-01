Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.14
|4.15
|12.15
|33.86
|10.30
|68.58
|-63.25
|-2.29
|-1.81
|-7.16
|1.56
|-3.88
|15.87
|47.42
|-2.43
|-1.48
|-4.63
|10.23
|8.98
|52.74
|5.20
|-0.84
|-2.71
|-0.64
|4.95
|-2.85
|13.48
|18.66
|1.63
|2.09
|2.35
|14.80
|8.12
|52.44
|57.71
|-1.67
|-3.34
|20.39
|30.82
|15.56
|40.75
|65.10
|3.71
|3.52
|18.34
|15.85
|15.16
|61.21
|59.76
|4.55
|15.87
|38.27
|35.58
|8.82
|48.53
|-7.44
|0.16
|12.23
|11.57
|28.30
|13.04
|18.91
|-14.76
|1.27
|-3.15
|25.06
|18.96
|1.40
|4.16
|-18.69
|8.47
|19.81
|75.91
|92.19
|95.95
|156.44
|72.19
|1.14
|10.39
|11.66
|12.59
|-0.89
|-1.02
|-6.78
|2.28
|17.08
|39.44
|61.94
|56.90
|51.59
|-39.56
|-0.28
|-3.63
|-14.44
|-8.50
|-67.34
|-49.83
|-49.83
|-7.62
|17.43
|43.07
|43.49
|3.63
|43.07
|-22.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kaya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85190MH2003PLC139763 and registration number is 139763. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Medical practice activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 140.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kaya Ltd. is ₹481.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kaya Ltd. is -6.75 and PB ratio of Kaya Ltd. is 36.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaya Ltd. is ₹368.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaya Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaya Ltd. is ₹400.25 and 52-week low of Kaya Ltd. is ₹239.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.