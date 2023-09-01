Follow Us

Kaya Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KAYA LTD.

Sector : Personal Care | Smallcap | NSE
₹368.85 Closed
-0.12-0.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kaya Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹364.00₹374.00
₹368.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹239.45₹400.25
₹368.85
Open Price
₹374.00
Prev. Close
₹369.30
Volume
28,861

Kaya Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1373.1
  • R2378.55
  • R3383.1
  • Pivot
    368.55
  • S1363.1
  • S2358.55
  • S3353.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5365.5370.08
  • 10366.12369.9
  • 20362.36367.42
  • 50343.68357.16
  • 100316.57344.35
  • 200350.24335.65

Kaya Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.144.1512.1533.8610.3068.58-63.25
-2.29-1.81-7.161.56-3.8815.8747.42
-2.43-1.48-4.6310.238.9852.745.20
-0.84-2.71-0.644.95-2.8513.4818.66
1.632.092.3514.808.1252.4457.71
-1.67-3.3420.3930.8215.5640.7565.10
3.713.5218.3415.8515.1661.2159.76
4.5515.8738.2735.588.8248.53-7.44
0.1612.2311.5728.3013.0418.91-14.76
1.27-3.1525.0618.961.404.16-18.69
8.4719.8175.9192.1995.95156.4472.19
1.1410.3911.6612.59-0.89-1.02-6.78
2.2817.0839.4461.9456.9051.59-39.56
-0.28-3.63-14.44-8.50-67.34-49.83-49.83
-7.6217.4343.0743.493.6343.07-22.03

Kaya Ltd. Share Holdings

Kaya Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kaya Ltd.

Kaya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85190MH2003PLC139763 and registration number is 139763. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Medical practice activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 140.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harsh Mariwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Mariwala
    Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Mariwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Khattau
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B S Nagesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Irfan Mustafa
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vasuta Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Om Manchanda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kaya Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kaya Ltd.?

The market cap of Kaya Ltd. is ₹481.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kaya Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kaya Ltd. is -6.75 and PB ratio of Kaya Ltd. is 36.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kaya Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaya Ltd. is ₹368.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaya Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaya Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaya Ltd. is ₹400.25 and 52-week low of Kaya Ltd. is ₹239.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

