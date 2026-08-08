What is the share price of Kaya? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaya is ₹270.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kaya? The Kaya is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kaya? The market cap of Kaya is ₹410.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kaya? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaya are ₹277.85 and ₹270.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaya? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaya stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaya is ₹486.90 and 52-week low of Kaya is ₹225.00 as on .

How has the Kaya performed historically in terms of returns? The Kaya has shown returns of -1.48% over the past day, 10.75% for the past month, 3.61% over 3 months, -38.69% over 1 year, -11.12% across 3 years, and -10.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kaya? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaya are -4.26 and -2.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global