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Kaya Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAYA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Personal Care

Here's the live share price of Kaya along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹270.00 Closed
-1.48₹ -4.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kaya Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹270.00₹277.85
₹270.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹225.00₹486.90
₹270.00
Open Price
₹275.00
Prev. Close
₹274.05
Volume
1,278

Source: Dion Global

Kaya Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03
Amwill Health Care		-3.49-1.7118.9116.25-31.27-23.65-14.95

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kaya has declined 38.69% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaya has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).

Kaya Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kaya Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5279.28273.09
10273.95271.56
20258.43265.42
50251.35260.06
100262.08272.74
200323.56301.47

Source: Dion Global

Kaya Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kaya remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.99%, FII holding rose to 0.71%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kaya Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:57 AM IST ISTKaya - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTKaya - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 06, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTKaya - Board Meeting Intimation for Fund Raising
Aug 03, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTKaya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 03, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTKaya - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Kaya

Kaya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85190MH2003PLC139763 and registration number is 139763. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Medical practice activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 222.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harsh Mariwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Mariwala
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Mariwala
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Khattau
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vivek Karve
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anita Belani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vasuta Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Om Manchanda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kaya Share Price

What is the share price of Kaya?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaya is ₹270.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kaya?

The Kaya is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kaya?

The market cap of Kaya is ₹410.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kaya?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaya are ₹277.85 and ₹270.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaya?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaya stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaya is ₹486.90 and 52-week low of Kaya is ₹225.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kaya performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kaya has shown returns of -1.48% over the past day, 10.75% for the past month, 3.61% over 3 months, -38.69% over 1 year, -11.12% across 3 years, and -10.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kaya?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaya are -4.26 and -2.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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