Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Godrej group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Godrej group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Godrej Industries
|1305.00
|0.05
|0
|6.03
|Godrej Agrovet
|543.55
|-1.90
|-0.35
|8.91
|Astec Lifesciences
|617.50
|-2.30
|-0.37
|0.85
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Godrej Properties
|2070.85
|-24.15
|-1.15
|25.34
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1049.00
|-31.50
|-2.92
|133.86
The top losers among the Godrej group stocks today are Godrej Consumer Products (down 2.92%) and Godrej Properties (down 1.15%). On the other hand, there are no gainers.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Godrej Group has a strong presence across industries, including personal care, and construction.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Godrej group here.
Aside of the Godrej Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.