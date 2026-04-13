Godrej Industries on Monday announced a major leadership transition across the Godrej Industries Group (GIG), marking a planned generational succession. Nadir Godrej will step down as chairperson later this year, and Pirojsha Godrej will take over as the new leader of the soaps-to-chemicals group.

The succession plan was put in place in 2024 following an amicable split of the Godrej conglomerate into two groups: GIG (run by Adi and Nadir Godrej) and Godrej Enterprises Group (run by Jamshyd Godrej and Smita Crishna). GEG is best known for its locks, consumer durables, engineering goods and defence businesses.

Transition at GIG

The transition at GIG signals a shift to the next generation of leadership at the diversified conglomerate, which operates across consumer goods, real estate, financial services, agriculture, and chemicals. The group reported revenues of $6.1 billion in FY25 and serves over 1.1 billion consumers globally.

As part of the transition, Nadir Godrej will retire upon turning 75 in August 2026 and assume the honorary role of chairman emeritus. He will also step down from the boards of key group companies, including Godrej Industries, Godrej Agrovet, Godrej Consumer Products, and Godrej Properties. He has already resigned from his positions as chairperson and non-executive director of Astec LifeSciences, effective immediately.

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Taking over the reins, Pirojsha Godrej has been named chairperson-designate and will assume charge of both the group and Godrej Industries from August 14, 2026. He currently chairs Godrej Properties, Godrej Capital, and Godrej Ventures, and will continue to do so, Godrej Industries said.

The larger corporate re-shuffle

As part of the reshuffle, Nadir’s son Burjis Godrej will become chairperson of Godrej Agrovet and will join the board of Godrej Industries as a non-executive director from the same date. He has stepped down as managing director of Astec LifeSciences but will continue on its board.

In parallel, Vishal Sharma, CEO of Godrej Chemicals, has been appointed chairperson of Astec LifeSciences with immediate effect, while Arijit Mukherjee, currently its COO, will take over as executive director.

Nadir Godrej said it had been a privilege to lead the group, expressing confidence in the incoming leadership to carry forward its legacy and values.

Pirojsha Godrej said, “This moment is both a responsibility and a privilege. We inherit a remarkable legacy built over generations, and our task now is to build on it with ambition while staying true to the values that define us.”