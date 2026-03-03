Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Thrive Future Habitats along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹112.10 Closed
-1.97₹ -2.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Thrive Future Habitats Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹112.10₹114.30
₹112.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.52₹149.45
₹112.10
Open Price
₹114.30
Prev. Close
₹114.35
Volume
5,835

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Thrive Future Habitats has declined 3.12% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 327.86%.

Thrive Future Habitats’s current P/E of -15.84x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Thrive Future Habitats Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Thrive Future Habitats		-0.31-3.98-9.0812.23372.228.44-1.2
Hindustan Unilever		-1.58-2-5.39-12.836.66-2.041.14
Godrej Consumer Products		-4.782.574.88-7.817.688.2710.94
Dabur India		-2.011.430.34-6.593.31-1.73-0.4
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-0.533.995.78-6.59-8.4813.966.58
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-3.08-6.78-11.88-17.48-17.34-7.48-3.02
Godrej Industries		-8.16-4.33-7.18-19.87-12.8831.7815.75
Gillette India		-3.09-7.88-2.27-19.344.4120.157.79
Emami		-3.37-4.93-11.72-22.26-11.945.750.35
Cupid		-7.96-7.64.1112.55483.92210.39104.55
Honasa Consumer		-3.696.134.64-2.2740.4-4.4-2.67
Jyothy Labs		-3.421.37-15.35-26.52-21.759.5610.53
Bajaj Consumer Care		-5.796.6138.6456.94142.3733.158.92
S H Kelkar & Company		-6-8.97-14.05-45.29-11.198.973.91
Ganesh Consumer Products		5.57-10.84-27.86-38.42-38.42-14.93-9.24
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-14.44-26.53-46.42-62.78-81.55-26.6376.77
Kaya		-0.43-10.06-19.93-23.0932.793.68-1.4
Radix Industries (India)		0.58-1.025.2910.178.4747.6641.47
Ravelcare		-2.37-11.36-13.59-13.59-13.59-4.75-2.88
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories		-2.99-16.74-12.56-16.44-27.02-17.99-17.09

Over the last one year, Thrive Future Habitats has gained 372.20% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (6.66%), Godrej Consumer Products (17.68%), Dabur India (3.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Thrive Future Habitats has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (1.14%) and Godrej Consumer Products (10.94%).

Thrive Future Habitats Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Thrive Future Habitats Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5114.16113.96
10114.52114.46
20115.49115.41
50117.74115.81
100110.92111.67
200103.11100.03

Thrive Future Habitats Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Thrive Future Habitats remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Thrive Future Habitats Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 6:44 PM ISTThrive Future Habita - Compliance Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI LODR
Feb 06, 2026, 6:05 AM ISTThrive Future Habita - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
Feb 06, 2026, 5:58 AM ISTThrive Future Habita - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 06Th February, 2026
Feb 03, 2026, 9:06 PM ISTThrive Future Habita - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St Decem
Jan 24, 2026, 12:45 AM ISTThrive Future Habita - Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On 17Th February, 2026

About Thrive Future Habitats

Thrive Future Habitats Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110MH1948PLC310253 and registration number is 000545. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cosmetics and toileteries (includes manufacture of pre- shave, shaving or after shave preparations; personal deodorants and anti- respirants; perfumed bath salts and other bath preparations; beauty or make-up preparations and preparations for the care of the skin, other than medicaments; manicure and pedicure preparations etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Arvinder Singh Pasricha
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Ahuja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Praveen Kumari Singh
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director

FAQs on Thrive Future Habitats Share Price

What is the share price of Thrive Future Habitats?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thrive Future Habitats is ₹112.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Thrive Future Habitats?

The Thrive Future Habitats is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thrive Future Habitats?

The market cap of Thrive Future Habitats is ₹52.39 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Thrive Future Habitats?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Thrive Future Habitats are ₹114.30 and ₹112.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thrive Future Habitats?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thrive Future Habitats stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thrive Future Habitats is ₹149.45 and 52-week low of Thrive Future Habitats is ₹23.52 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Thrive Future Habitats performed historically in terms of returns?

The Thrive Future Habitats has shown returns of -1.97% over the past day, -13.1% for the past month, -1.61% over 3 months, 327.86% over 1 year, 26.87% across 3 years, and -3.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thrive Future Habitats?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thrive Future Habitats are -15.84 and 1.98 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Thrive Future Habitats News

