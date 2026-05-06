Godrej Consumer Products posted a 10% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 452 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY26), up from Rs 412 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Q4 bottomline was below street estimates of Rs 579 crore for the period.

Consolidated revenue rose 11% year-on-year to Rs 3,900 crore in Q4, on the back of underlying volume growth of 6%. Topline was marginally below street estimates of Rs 3,921 crore for the period. Consolidated earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 10.8% year-on-year to Rs 841 crore in Q4, below street estimates of Rs 853 crore for the period. Ebitda margins were flat at 21.1% in Q4, its results showed.

On a standalone basis, net profit rose 70% to Rs 421.61 crore in the quarter, while revenue for the period rose 9.5% to Rs 2,339.1 crore. India revenue rose to Rs 2,360.6 crore in Q4, up from Rs 2,160.8 crore a year ago. But it declined from Rs 2,465.8 crore reported in the December quarter.

GCPL saw strong growth in the home care segment with 12% year-on-year sales growth amid robust demand across household insecticides, air fresheners and fabric care. Meanwhile, personal care sales grew 3% year-on-year in Q4.

“Our India business is well placed to deliver continued, calibrated growth, supported by improving demand trends, a strengthening innovation pipeline and consistent in-market execution,” the firm said

FY26 consolidated sales grew by 9% year-on-year on the back of underlying volume growth of 6%. Standalone sales rose 8% year-on-year with 6% volume growth. Indonesia sales declined 2%, while Africa, the US and West Asia grew 23% versus last year, the company said.

Quarterly sales growth in Africa, USA and Middle East stood at 20% year-on-year, it added.

“Our Africa, USA and Middle East business delivered another strong quarter, reflecting a deliberate doubling of media spends behind our FMCG categories to build the long-term franchise. We believe this is the right investment to make as the geography enters its next phase of growth,” the company said