With the earnings season underway, corporate India is also seeing a lot of dividend announcements. The final payouts for major entities like Larsen & Toubro Technology, GM Breweries, and Havells India are scheduled in May.

Oracle Financial Services has declared its highest ever dividend payout, while Godrej Consumer Products and IEX dividend payouts will also be closely tracked.

Here are the major dividend payouts investors should look out for in May:

Dividend Calendar May 2026 – Financial Express

15+ stocks rewarding shareholders this month Dividend Calendar: May 2026 Company Record Date Dividend UCO Bank May 4 ₹0.44 Elantas Beck India May 5 ₹7.50 Hexaware Technologies ₹8.50 Odyssey Technologies May 6 ₹1.00 Central Bank of India May 8 ₹0.60 KSB ₹4.40 Laurus Labs ₹1.20 NALCO ₹2.00 Sundram Fasteners ₹4.25 Godrej Consumer Products May 12 TBA Anand Rathi Wealth May 15 ₹7.00 Indian Energy Exchange ₹2.00 Oracle Financial Services ★ May 7* ₹270.00 Jindal Saw May 22 ₹2.00 L&T Technology Services ₹40.00 Havells India May 24 ₹6.00 GM Breweries May 27 ₹9.00 ★ Oracle Financial Services: highest ever dividend payout | *Record date May 7, payment by May 21 | Subject to shareholder approval where applicable Express InfoGenIE

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May 4: UCO bank to pay Rs 0.44 dividend

The public sector bank has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.44 per share of face value Rs 10 each. This marks the only dividend announcement by the Kolkata-headquartered bank for FY26.

The record date for the same has been fixed for Monday, May 4, while shareholders shall receive the aforementioned dividend after the approval of the same at the lender’s forthcoming annual general meeting.

May 5: Elantas Beck India dividend Rs 7.5

For the financial year ended 2025, the chemical manufacturer has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.5 per share of Rs 10 each. Elantas Beck follows the calendar year format.

The record date for the same has been fixed for May 5, while its AGM is scheduled for May 12.

May 5: Hexaware Technologies to pay interim dividend

The IT firm has declared its first interim dividend of Rs 8.5 per share of Re 1 each for FY26. The record date for ascertaining shareholder eligibility has been set for May 5, meaning if you don’t appear in the firm’s record books by this date you won’t be eligible for the payout.

Eligible shareholders shall receive the payment by May 15.

So a total of three dividend payments are scheduled for May 5.

May 6: Odyssey Technologies dividend record date May 6

The software company has fixed the record date of Wednesday, May 6 for the payment of its Re 1 final dividend, which has been recommended by the board. The dividend will be paid on each share with a face value of Rs 10 each.

If approved, the company shall pay the payment within 30 days from the date of declaration, i.e. on or before July 3.

May 8: Central Bank of India interim dividend Rs 0.6

The bank’s board has fixed the record date of Friday, May 8 for the payment of its Rs 0.6 per share interim dividend. The dividend shall be paid on each share of face value Rs 10 each.

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May 8: KSB recommends final dividend of Rs 4.4 per share

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.4 per share of face value Rs 2 each. The record date for the same has been fixed for May 8, subject to shareholder approval.

The company shall pay the dividend on over 17 crore equity shares.

May 8: Laurus Labs stock turns ex-date

The pharma company has declared its second interim dividend of Rs 1.2 per equity share of Rs 2 each for FY26.

The record date for the same has been fixed for May 8, and eligible shareholders shall receive the dividend amount on or before May 20.

May 8: NALCO third interim dividend Rs 2

The Navratna PSU has announced its third interim dividend of Rs 2 per share of face value Rs 5 each for FY26. The payout amounts to a total of Rs 367.33 crore.

The company has fixed May 8, 2026 as record date for payment of above 3rd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2025‐26 to the eligible shareholders.

The payment of 3rd Interim dividend shall be made on or before May 30 to all eligible shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members and the beneficial owners position as downloaded by NSDL & CDSL as on Record Date.

May 8: Sundram Fasteners dividend Rs 4.5 per share

The company has approved its second interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share on each share of Re 1 each for FY26. The record date for the same has been fixed for May 8, while eligible shareholders shall receive the dividend by May 25.

May 12: Godrej Consumer Products- to consider interim dividend

The FMCG company’s board will consider its fourth interim dividend for FY26, while the company has not disclosed the dividend amount yet. The record date for the same has been fixed for the same has been fixed for May 12.

May 15: Anand Rathi Wealth- final dividend Rs 7 per share

The fund manager has recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per share, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the purpose of determining shareholder eligibility has been fixed for Friday, May 15.

Final Dividend once approved by the Members in the ensuing AGM will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval.

May 15: Indian Energy Exchange- final dividend Rs 2

The electricity company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share of Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholders approval. The record date for the same has been fixed for May 15, while the beneficiaries shall receive the aforementioned amount within 30 days from the date of declaration.

May 21: Oracle Financial Services: Highest dividend in over a decade

The software firm has recommended its second interim dividend of Rs 270 per share for FY26, marking its highest ever dividend payout in over a decade. With this addition, the company’s total dividend pay for FY26 stands at Rs 300 per share.

The record date for ascertaining shareholder eligibility has been set for Thursday, May 7, and if approved the beneficiaries shall receive the pay on or before May 21.

May 22: Jindal Saw – Recommends Rs 2 dividend

The Jindal Group has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share of Re 1 each, subject to shareholder approval. . If recommended, the record date for the same would be Friday, May 22.

May 22: L&T Technology Services- Rs 40 per share

The Larsen & Toubro company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 per share of face value Rs 2 for FY26. The record date for the same has been fixed for Friday, May 22 while the company will pay the proposed final dividend within 30 days after approval of the shareholders in the ensuing AGM.

May 24: Havells India recommends Rs 6 final dividend

For FY26, the company’s board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 6 per share of Re 1 each subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the same has been fixed for Sunday, May 24.

May 25: Sundram Fasteners dividend Rs 4.5 per share

The company has approved its second interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share on each share of Re 1 each for FY26. The record date for the same has been fixed for May 8, while eligible shareholders shall receive the dividend by May 25.

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May 27: GM Breweries- Board proposes Rs 9 dividend

The company’s senior management has recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per share of Rs 10 each, and the record date the same has been fixed for Thursday, May 27.

May 30: NALCO third interim dividend Rs 2

The Navratna PSU has announced its third interim dividend of Rs 2 per share of face value Rs 5 each for FY26. The payout amounts to a total of Rs 367.33 crore.

The payment of 3rd Interim dividend shall be made on or before May 30 to all eligible shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members and the beneficial owners position as downloaded by NSDL & CDSL as on Record Date.

Conclusion

Investors need to watch out for the record date and the actual dividend payout dates. They will qualify for a dividend only if they owned the stock before the record date.