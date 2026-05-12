Stock market today: Indian markets may open on a cautious note on Tuesday, as GIFT Nifty is trading 0.66% lower at 23,645 in early trade.

Investors are expected to keep an eye on developments across West Asia, global market moves, crude oil prices, and the dollar index for fresh direction. Foreign investor activity and trends across Asian markets will also be closely tracked during the session.

Apart from global cues, quarterly earnings from domestic companies are likely to remain in focus.

Previous session: Markets end lower

Domestic stock markets ended Monday’s session in the red, with both benchmark indices falling around 1.5%. The Nifty declined 360 points to settle at 23,815, while the Sensex dropped 1,312 points to close at 76,015.

Key global and domestic cues to watch on May 12, 2026

Asian markets

Asian markets traded mostly higher in early trade on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.2%, while the Topix index moved up 0.54%.

South Korean markets remained strong after the previous session’s record close. The Kospi surged more than 2%, while the Kosdaq index rose 0.62%.

Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 traded largely unchanged.

PM Modi suggests online classes amid fuel-saving push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday suggested that schools may consider online classes as part of efforts to reduce fuel consumption amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. He also spoke about work-from-home arrangements and reducing unnecessary travel to help lower fuel usage and import pressure.

Ceasefire outlook remains uncertain

US President Donald Trump on Monday raised fresh doubts over the US-Iran ceasefire. He said the truce was in a very weak position after Tehran gave a response that Washington did not accept.

US Market

US markets ended higher in the previous session. The S&P 500 gained 0.19% to close at 7,412.84, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.1% to settle at 26,274.13. Both indices touched fresh record highs during intraday trade and also closed at all-time highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also moved up, gaining 95.31 points or 0.19% to end at 49,704.47.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.07% up at 98.01 on Tuesday morning. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.83% to close at 95.31 to the dollar on May 11.

Crude oil

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said the Iran ceasefire remained uncertain.

His comments came after Tehran reportedly rejected a proposal aimed at ending the conflict. The raised concerns that tension in the Middle East could continue for longer.

Brent crude climbed 0.64% to $104.87 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained 0.50% to $98.56 per barrel.

FII, DII data

Foreign investors sold shares worth Rs 8,438 crore on May 11, marking their biggest selling since April 24.

Domestic investors, meanwhile, bought shares worth Rs 5,940 crore.

Gold rate today

In the international market, gold was trading at $4,774 per ounce.

Gold prices in India remain in sharp focus. On the MCX, June 5, 2026, gold futures were trading at Rs 1,53,901 per 10 grams in the latest update.

Silver rate today

Silver (XAG/USD) extended its rally and continued its bullish momentum amid escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East. In the international market, silver was trading at around $87 per ounce.

Key sectoral gainers in last trading session

In the last trading session, tea and coffee stocks emerged as the top-performing pack, rising 6.22%. Hospital stocks also saw strong buying interest and gained 1.87%, while diagnostics stocks advanced 1.76%. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical and healthcare stocks edged up 0.77% during the session.

Best and worst performing business group in last trading session

In the last trading session, Essar Group stocks led the gainers with a rise of 5.11%, followed by MP Birla Group stocks which gained 3.7%. Yash Birla Group stocks also ended higher, advancing 2.44%.

On the losing side, Godrej Group stocks fell 3.96%, while Essel Group declined 4.59%. Arvind Mafatlal Group stocks emerged among the top laggards, slipping 5.13% during the session.