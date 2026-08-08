Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of personal care companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on personal care stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Honasa Consumer
|476.00
|10.50
|2.26
|53.78
|Emami
|411.80
|2.70
|0.66
|49.58
|Jyothy Labs
|206.75
|0.95
|0.46
|22.50
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|534.15
|2.15
|0.40
|14.57
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|8516.20
|25.60
|0.30
|1.21
|Gillette India
|7697.00
|1.10
|0.01
|1.52
|Godrej Industries
|1305.00
|0.05
|0
|6.03
|Cupid
|262.25
|-0.30
|-0.11
|3872.26
|Hindustan Unilever
|2080.40
|-4.60
|-0.22
|79.10
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2020.00
|-11.20
|-0.55
|14.18
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Dabur India
|411.00
|-3.00
|-0.72
|112.61
|S H Kelkar & Company
|167.80
|-3.05
|-1.79
|82.57
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1049.00
|-31.50
|-2.92
|133.86
The top gainers among the Personal Care sector stocks today are Honasa Consumer (up 2.26%) and Emami (up 0.66%). On the other hand, the top losers include Godrej Consumer Products (down 2.92%) and S H Kelkar & Company (down 1.79%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Personal Care sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund
|28.49
|Hindustan Unilever
|-11.02
|Nippon India Consumption Fund
|11.37
|Hindustan Unilever
|2.30
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|11.30
|Hindustan Unilever
|4.06