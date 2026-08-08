Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

List of Personal Care Stocks in India

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of personal care companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on personal care stocks here.

Personal Care Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Honasa Consumer		476.0010.502.2653.78
Emami		411.802.700.6649.58
Jyothy Labs		206.750.950.4622.50
Bajaj Consumer Care		534.152.150.4014.57
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		8516.2025.600.301.21
Gillette India		7697.001.100.011.52
Godrej Industries		1305.000.0506.03
Cupid		262.25-0.30-0.113872.26
Hindustan Unilever		2080.40-4.60-0.2279.10
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2020.00-11.20-0.5514.18
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Dabur India		411.00-3.00-0.72112.61
S H Kelkar & Company		167.80-3.05-1.7982.57
Godrej Consumer Products		1049.00-31.50-2.92133.86
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Personal Care sector stocks today are Honasa Consumer (up 2.26%) and Emami (up 0.66%). On the other hand, the top losers include Godrej Consumer Products (down 2.92%) and S H Kelkar & Company (down 1.79%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Personal Care sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Personal Care Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund28.49Hindustan Unilever-11.02
Nippon India Consumption Fund11.37Hindustan Unilever2.30
ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund11.30Hindustan Unilever4.06

Personal Care Sector News

More Personal Care News

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse