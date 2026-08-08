Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of solar companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on solar stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Siemens Energy India
|3648.75
|396.80
|12.20
|548.77
|Waaree Energies
|2703.55
|8.55
|0.32
|121.68
|NTPC
|345.00
|1.00
|0.29
|419.35
|NTPC Green Energy
|91.50
|0.19
|0.21
|115.30
|Adani Power
|208.25
|-0.45
|-0.22
|1388.55
|Adani Green Energy
|1370.00
|-3.50
|-0.25
|69.19
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|JSW Energy
|566.30
|-3.70
|-0.65
|110.46
|Solar Industries India
|18400.00
|-160.00
|-0.86
|4.25
|NHPC
|77.00
|-0.95
|-1.22
|512.42
The top gainers among the Solar sector stocks today are Siemens Energy India (up 12.20%) and Waaree Energies (up 0.32%). On the other hand, the top losers include NHPC (down 1.22%) and Solar Industries India (down 0.86%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Solar sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Quant Value Fund
|17.06
|Adani Green Energy
|19.09
|Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|16.67
|Adani Green Energy
|15.59
|Quant Infrastructure Fund
|16.24
|Adani Green Energy
|14.29
|Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund
|15.00
|Adani Power
|14.03