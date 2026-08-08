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List of Solar Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of solar companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on solar stocks here.

Solar Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Siemens Energy India		3648.75396.8012.20548.77
Waaree Energies		2703.558.550.32121.68
NTPC		345.001.000.29419.35
NTPC Green Energy		91.500.190.21115.30
Adani Power		208.25-0.45-0.221388.55
Adani Green Energy		1370.00-3.50-0.2569.19
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
JSW Energy		566.30-3.70-0.65110.46
Solar Industries India		18400.00-160.00-0.864.25
NHPC		77.00-0.95-1.22512.42
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Solar sector stocks today are Siemens Energy India (up 12.20%) and Waaree Energies (up 0.32%). On the other hand, the top losers include NHPC (down 1.22%) and Solar Industries India (down 0.86%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Solar sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Solar Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Quant Value Fund17.06Adani Green Energy19.09
Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund16.67Adani Green Energy15.59
Quant Infrastructure Fund16.24Adani Green Energy14.29
Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund15.00Adani Power14.03

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