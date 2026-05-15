The benchmark indices are trading with mild gains in midday trade on May 15. The Nifty50 is hovering above 23,700, while the BSE Sensex gained close to 300 points.

Stock-specific action remained sharp as companies reacted to earnings announcements, fresh order wins and developments linked to global markets. Tata Motors PV, Voltas and Adani Group stocks remained among the active counters during the session.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Tata Motors PV

Tata Motors PV share price surged more than 8% by midday on May 15 after the automaker reported a sharp turnaround in quarterly profitability during Q4FY26. The stock witnessed strong buying after the company posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 5,783 crore during the March quarter.

The company clarified that year-on-year comparison is not meaningful because Tata Motors completed its demerger process in October 2025.

Jaguar Land Rover remained a major contributor to the quarterly recovery. JLR revenue rose 59% sequentially to Rs 85,625 crore during the March quarter, compared to Rs 53,849 crore in the preceding quarter. JLR also reported net profit of Rs 7,387 crore during Q4FY26 against a net loss of Rs 3,344 crore in the previous quarter.

The company said JLR remains resilient despite geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressure and regulatory challenges. Tata Motors also stated that guidance for FY27 will be shared on June 17, 2026.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra

IT stocks extended gains; Tech Mahindra, Infosys Ltd. among top gainers.IT shares remained strong, with Tech Mahindra and Infosys among the top gainers on the Nifty index. Nifty IT rose 1.87%.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises Ltd. share price traded over 2% higher on May 15 after reports indicated that US authorities may move toward resolving fraud-related charges involving Gautam Adani and others.

According to a Bloomberg report, the US Justice Department may announce withdrawal of charges as early as this week. The report also stated that the Securities and Exchange Commission is moving toward settlement of the parallel civil fraud case filed during November 2024.

The development supported sentiment across several Adani Group stocks during the session. Adani Green Energy also traded higher, while Adani Energy Solutions witnessed modest gains. Adani Ports, however, remained under pressure despite the broader improvement in group sentiment.

The market reaction reflected relief after months of uncertainty around regulatory proceedings linked to the conglomerate.

Welspun Corp

Welspun Corp Ltd. share price traded in negative territory on May 15 despite the company securing a fresh supply order worth around Rs 700 crore from its US facility. The stock came under pressure in the morning session even after the company disclosed that the latest contract had been added to its global order book.

The company said the order is for supply of LSAW pipes from its United States operations. Following the latest win and additional contracts secured since March 30, 2026, Welspun Corp said its consolidated global order book now stands at around Rs 25,350 crore, or nearly $2.6 billion.

The company stated in its exchange filing that the updated order pipeline gives business continuity and revenue visibility across both Indian and US operations.

The muted stock reaction suggested the market had already priced in a strong order pipeline, especially after multiple infrastructure-linked companies reported healthy execution visibility during the quarter.

Voltas

Voltas Ltd. share price slipped more than 3% on May 15 after the company reported a steep decline in Q4FY26 profitability despite revenue growth and stable demand in the room air-conditioner segment.

The company reported a 51.8% fall in consolidated net profit attributable to owners at Rs 116.18 crore during the March quarter. In the corresponding period last year, Voltas had posted profit of Rs 241.02 crore.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 2.53% year-on-year to Rs 4,887.83 crore from Rs 4,767.56 crore during Q4FY25.

Voltas said global uncertainty, supply chain disruptions and currency volatility affected profitability during the quarter. The company also pointed to pressure from commodity inflation and currency depreciation, though some of the impact was offset through sourcing efficiencies and cost-control measures.

Its unitary cooling products business reported revenue of Rs 3,493.44 crore during Q4FY26, compared to Rs 3,458.43 crore a year earlier.

The company stated that it maintained leadership in the room air-conditioner segment through product portfolio expansion and premium offerings linked to AI-enabled cooling and energy management features.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.