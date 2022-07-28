The story of two women entrepreneurs driving positive change | Hyundai #GreatIndiaDrive

Sponsored Feature: Accompany us on the Great India Drive 2021 as we travel to the state of Rajasthan in a Hyundai Venue iMT to meet two women entrepreneurs. We set out from New Delhi on a cold winter morning to the city of Ajmer and Jaipur to meet Ankita Kumawat and Purnima Singh, respectively. Ankita is an IIM graduate who worked in the US but came back to India to start an organic farm. Purnima has been striving to revive the lost art of paper mache and has been turning waste into beautiful art. Both women hail from the state of Rajasthan and are trying to empower other females around them so that they have a better and brighter future.