Ola Electric Move OS 2.0 Update: The latest OTA update, not only irons out the kinks in the S10 Pro, but offers an array of features like a navigation system, Eco mode, cruise control, play music on the go and various connectivity options via the Ola Companion app. The latest OTA update, not only irons out the kinks in the S1 Pro, but offers an array of features like a navigation system, Eco mode, cruise control, play music on the go and various connectivity options via the Ola Companion app.