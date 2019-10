Ford Aspire Petrol Long Term Review: Pros and Cons Explained

The Ford Aspire, in its petrol manual variants has been part of the Express Drives’ long term fleet for the past 3 months. In this duration, it has clocked 4,000 kms out of the total 11,000 kms on its odometer of which majority have been covered in the city. In this video, we explain how this car has performed over the said duration of time and explain all its pros and cons.