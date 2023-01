The 718 Cayman GT4 RS is getting power from the massive 4-litre naturally aspirated engine which is capable of churning out 493bhp and a peak torque of 450 Nm. These power figures are on the higher side if compared with the regular Cayman GT4 as it produces 80bhp and 20 Nm more power. Mated with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. According to Porsche it can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 3.4 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 315kmph.