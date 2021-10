04 / 5

All electrified vehicles by Lunaz are engineered, designed and crafted at the company’s home in Silverstone, England. Lunaz recently announced a significant injection of growth capital from leading institutional investors. This includes the Barclay, Reuben and Dallal families and David Beckham. This coincided with the launch of the expanded Lunaz Group and the wider application of its modular electric powertrain for the remanufacturing and conversion of industrial vehicles.