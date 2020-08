03 / 8

Now, talking of the interiors, the new 2020 Mahindra Thar does feel a lot upmarket and premium than before on the inside. The new Thar now gets more creature comforts and comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Moreover, you get roof-mounted speakers along with a coloured screen for the instrument cluster. In the process of evolving and getting bigger & better, the new Thar gets modern as well as it gets steering-mounted controls and cruise control as well.