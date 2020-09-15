01 / 6

Hyundai Motor has unveiled the 2021 Tucson with a new experimental design and upgraded features. The all-new Tucson is the fourth generation of Hyundai’s best-seller with more than 7 million units sold around the globe since it launched in 2004. The design language of the all-new Tucson was inspired by Hyundai’s Vision T SUV concept, which was unveiled at 2019 AutoMobility LA. The engine options and features available with the new Tucson will differ based on the market it is retailing in. The 2021 Tucson is expected to be launched in India sometime next year with a price tag bigger than the current-generation’s range of Rs 22.3 lakh to Rs 25.6 lakh (ex-showroom).