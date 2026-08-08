Here's the live share price of Mindteck (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mindteck (India)
|-1.69
|-7.62
|-11.07
|-11.03
|-5.22
|25.19
|14.30
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mindteck (India) has declined 5.22% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Mindteck (India) has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|193.91
|193.07
|10
|195.02
|194.61
|20
|200.34
|197.66
|50
|205.38
|201.48
|100
|198.39
|203.39
|200
|211.61
|208.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mindteck (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Mindteck (India) - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Mindteck (India) - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Mindteck (India) - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Mindteck (India) - Communication To Shareholders - Intimation On Notice Of 35Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) To Be Held On Th
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Mindteck (India) - Intimation Of Record Date For Payment Of Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Mindteck (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007KA1991PLC039702 and registration number is 039702. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 149.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mindteck (India) is ₹191.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mindteck (India) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mindteck (India) is ₹611.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mindteck (India) are ₹198.10 and ₹191.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mindteck (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mindteck (India) is ₹307.00 and 52-week low of Mindteck (India) is ₹146.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mindteck (India) has shown returns of -2.42% over the past day, -7.62% for the past month, -11.07% over 3 months, -5.22% over 1 year, 25.19% across 3 years, and 14.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mindteck (India) are 19.41 and 2.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.
Source: Dion Global