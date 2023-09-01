Follow Us

Mindteck (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MINDTECK (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹146.15 Closed
0.480.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mindteck (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹145.00₹148.45
₹146.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.00₹176.70
₹146.15
Open Price
₹148.40
Prev. Close
₹145.45
Volume
26,358

Mindteck (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1148.97
  • R2150.43
  • R3152.42
  • Pivot
    146.98
  • S1145.52
  • S2143.53
  • S3142.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5148.93139.92
  • 10145.43136.05
  • 20141.18133.65
  • 50140.86133.09
  • 100129.47131.82
  • 200145.35130.94

Mindteck (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
17.0615.4121.8529.273.58332.55199.19
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Mindteck (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Mindteck (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mindteck (India) Ltd.

Mindteck (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007KA1991PLC039702 and registration number is 039702. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 114.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yusuf Lanewala
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anand Balakrishnan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Meenaz Dhanani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Keyuri Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Malkani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Guhan Subramaniam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Menon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Bhushan Dhar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mindteck (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mindteck (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Mindteck (India) Ltd. is ₹369.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mindteck (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mindteck (India) Ltd. is 24.83 and PB ratio of Mindteck (India) Ltd. is 2.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mindteck (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mindteck (India) Ltd. is ₹146.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mindteck (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mindteck (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mindteck (India) Ltd. is ₹176.70 and 52-week low of Mindteck (India) Ltd. is ₹100.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

