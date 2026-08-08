What is the share price of Mindteck (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mindteck (India) is ₹191.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Mindteck (India)? The Mindteck (India) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mindteck (India)? The market cap of Mindteck (India) is ₹611.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mindteck (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mindteck (India) are ₹198.10 and ₹191.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mindteck (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mindteck (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mindteck (India) is ₹307.00 and 52-week low of Mindteck (India) is ₹146.00 as on .

How has the Mindteck (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Mindteck (India) has shown returns of -2.42% over the past day, -7.62% for the past month, -11.07% over 3 months, -5.22% over 1 year, 25.19% across 3 years, and 14.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mindteck (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mindteck (India) are 19.41 and 2.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global