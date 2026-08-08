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Mindteck (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

MINDTECK (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Semiconductor
Index
BSE Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Mindteck (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹191.50 Closed
-2.42₹ -4.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mindteck (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹191.50₹198.10
₹191.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹146.00₹307.00
₹191.50
Open Price
₹196.10
Prev. Close
₹196.25
Volume
2,111

Source: Dion Global

Mindteck (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mindteck (India)		-1.69-7.62-11.07-11.03-5.2225.1914.30
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mindteck (India) has declined 5.22% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Mindteck (India) has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Mindteck (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mindteck (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5193.91193.07
10195.02194.61
20200.34197.66
50205.38201.48
100198.39203.39
200211.61208.22

Source: Dion Global

Mindteck (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mindteck (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mindteck (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTMindteck (India) - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Jul 21, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTMindteck (India) - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 21, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTMindteck (India) - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Jul 21, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTMindteck (India) - Communication To Shareholders - Intimation On Notice Of 35Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) To Be Held On Th
Jul 21, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTMindteck (India) - Intimation Of Record Date For Payment Of Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Mindteck (India)

Mindteck (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007KA1991PLC039702 and registration number is 039702. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 149.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yusuf Lunewala
    Chairman
  • Mr. Meenaz Dhanani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Keyuri Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Guhan Subramaniam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhas Bhushan Dhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Menon
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mindteck (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Mindteck (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mindteck (India) is ₹191.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mindteck (India)?

The Mindteck (India) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mindteck (India)?

The market cap of Mindteck (India) is ₹611.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mindteck (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mindteck (India) are ₹198.10 and ₹191.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mindteck (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mindteck (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mindteck (India) is ₹307.00 and 52-week low of Mindteck (India) is ₹146.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mindteck (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mindteck (India) has shown returns of -2.42% over the past day, -7.62% for the past month, -11.07% over 3 months, -5.22% over 1 year, 25.19% across 3 years, and 14.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mindteck (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mindteck (India) are 19.41 and 2.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mindteck (India) News

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