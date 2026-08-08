Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of data center companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on data center stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Netweb Technologies India
|4940.65
|129.50
|2.69
|85.56
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1318.00
|24.05
|1.86
|9.63
|Hitachi Energy India
|32580.00
|560.00
|1.75
|7.51
|Anant Raj
|620.00
|3.80
|0.62
|65.49
|Cummins India
|5420.00
|29.80
|0.55
|8.89
|KEC International
|480.00
|2.05
|0.43
|59.13
|Voltas
|1282.65
|4.15
|0.32
|42.05
|Black Box
|743.85
|2.20
|0.30
|13.00
|Orient Technologies
|259.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|4.38
|Larsen & Toubro
|4045.00
|-5.00
|-0.12
|56.85
|Tata Communications
|1731.00
|-3.00
|-0.17
|4.61
|Aurionpro Solutions
|726.45
|-2.25
|-0.31
|4.02
|Amber Enterprises India
|7415.00
|-29.85
|-0.40
|9.33
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|RailTel Corporation of India
|288.75
|-1.95
|-0.67
|15.93
|Bajel Projects
|192.55
|-1.75
|-0.90
|22.07
|ABB India
|7600.00
|-122.00
|-1.58
|26.38
|Allied Digital Services
|114.00
|-3.20
|-2.73
|14.65
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|2161.30
|-82.65
|-3.68
|135.05
|Blue Star
|1515.00
|-60.00
|-3.81
|226.71
The top gainers among the Data Center sector stocks today are Netweb Technologies India (up 2.69%) and Kalpataru Projects International (up 1.86%). On the other hand, the top losers include Blue Star (down 3.81%) and Kirloskar Oil Engines (down 3.68%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Data Center sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund
|19.29
|Larsen & Toubro
|9.36
|Kotak Infrastructure & Economic Reform Fund
|18.65
|Larsen & Toubro
|11.53
|Canara Robeco Infrastructure
|17.31
|Larsen & Toubro
|7.89
|HSBC Infrastructure Fund
|16.17
|Larsen & Toubro
|10.47