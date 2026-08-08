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List of Data Center Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of data center companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on data center stocks here.

Data Center Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Netweb Technologies India		4940.65129.502.6985.56
Kalpataru Projects International		1318.0024.051.869.63
Hitachi Energy India		32580.00560.001.757.51
Anant Raj		620.003.800.6265.49
Cummins India		5420.0029.800.558.89
KEC International		480.002.050.4359.13
Voltas		1282.654.150.3242.05
Black Box		743.852.200.3013.00
Orient Technologies		259.65-0.15-0.064.38
Larsen & Toubro		4045.00-5.00-0.1256.85
Tata Communications		1731.00-3.00-0.174.61
Aurionpro Solutions		726.45-2.25-0.314.02
Amber Enterprises India		7415.00-29.85-0.409.33
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
RailTel Corporation of India		288.75-1.95-0.6715.93
Bajel Projects		192.55-1.75-0.9022.07
ABB India		7600.00-122.00-1.5826.38
Allied Digital Services		114.00-3.20-2.7314.65
Kirloskar Oil Engines		2161.30-82.65-3.68135.05
Blue Star		1515.00-60.00-3.81226.71
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Data Center sector stocks today are Netweb Technologies India (up 2.69%) and Kalpataru Projects International (up 1.86%). On the other hand, the top losers include Blue Star (down 3.81%) and Kirloskar Oil Engines (down 3.68%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Data Center sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Data Center Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund19.29Larsen & Toubro9.36
Kotak Infrastructure & Economic Reform Fund18.65Larsen & Toubro11.53
Canara Robeco Infrastructure17.31Larsen & Toubro7.89
HSBC Infrastructure Fund16.17Larsen & Toubro10.47

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