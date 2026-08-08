Here's the live share price of Solex Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Solex Energy
|0.10
|-9.37
|-31.41
|-12.58
|-27.83
|22.00
|83.35
|ABB India
|4.33
|8.91
|5.73
|30.69
|48.48
|18.86
|35.82
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|1.81
|-3.46
|2.32
|27.33
|28.97
|29.48
|60.71
|Siemens Energy India
|12.94
|8.31
|16.22
|35.58
|14.91
|10.09
|5.93
|Waaree Energies
|1.37
|-4.37
|-15.79
|-12.98
|-14.10
|5.12
|3.04
|Premier Energies
|2.45
|2.22
|2.82
|29.86
|5.71
|7.63
|4.51
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.04
|-9.23
|0.85
|76.22
|37.71
|68.37
|60.13
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.41
|-2.74
|20.39
|57.22
|45.35
|13.28
|7.77
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.48
|15.95
|36.18
|84.07
|87.08
|23.22
|13.35
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.50
|-10.13
|-13.61
|-0.82
|-11.52
|2.00
|1.20
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.93
|-0.92
|-7.64
|14.64
|-20.46
|19.08
|37.63
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.28
|0.02
|-11.37
|0
|-3.87
|-1.31
|-0.79
|Marine Electricals (India)
|26.65
|32.51
|42.92
|69.66
|93.43
|71.11
|48.69
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|6.99
|11.94
|61.46
|107.25
|137.12
|91.45
|102.17
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.32
|-5.20
|-16.07
|34.72
|-22.57
|107.07
|71.91
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|3.29
|25.38
|99.96
|87.57
|64.29
|35.09
|113.52
|Ravindra Energy
|-0.41
|-8.62
|22.42
|13.35
|18.45
|25.54
|14.62
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.69
|1.52
|27.20
|43.43
|123.07
|12.99
|7.60
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.09
|-1.37
|-20.36
|14.20
|14.20
|4.53
|2.69
|Alpex Solar
|-3.03
|1.17
|-23.67
|-12.65
|-35.54
|32.52
|18.40
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Solex Energy has declined 27.83% compared to peers like ABB India (48.48%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (28.97%), Siemens Energy India (14.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Solex Energy has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.82%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|918.52
|926
|10
|934.3
|933.79
|20
|966.14
|961.14
|50
|1,067.35
|1,033.29
|100
|1,111.9
|1,092.79
|200
|1,220.68
|1,153.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Solex Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.51%, FII holding fell to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Solex Energy fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Solex Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106GJ2014PLC081036 and registration number is 081036. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1555.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solex Energy is ₹911.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Solex Energy is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Solex Energy is ₹984.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Solex Energy are ₹927.95 and ₹908.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solex Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solex Energy is ₹1,985.00 and 52-week low of Solex Energy is ₹795.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Solex Energy has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -9.37% for the past month, -31.41% over 3 months, -27.83% over 1 year, 22.0% across 3 years, and 83.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solex Energy are 10.20 and 3.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global