Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Solex Energy Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SOLEX ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹675.00 Closed
2.2715
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Solex Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹641.00₹686.95
₹675.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹232.20₹760.30
₹675.00
Open Price
₹666.05
Prev. Close
₹660.00
Volume
6,800

Solex Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1694.3
  • R2713.6
  • R3740.25
  • Pivot
    667.65
  • S1648.35
  • S2621.7
  • S3602.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5334.45675.73
  • 10331.37672.43
  • 20367.89658.35
  • 50284.25606.12
  • 100213.3534.21
  • 200149.09441.95

Solex Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
01.4855.35134.78174.172,310.711,671.65
0.14-1.12-0.6612.7485.30440.44233.49
0.860.4221.9281.02121.721,004.06950.82
0.4920.4920.7637.8878.90159.0992.64
4.9447.9730.4374.24117.38117.38117.38

Solex Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

Solex Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Jul, 2021Board MeetingOthers
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Solex Energy Ltd.

Solex Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106GJ2014PLC081036 and registration number is 081036. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Electric Equipment - Gensets/Turbines
  • Address
    Plot No. 131/A, PHASE - 1 H.M.Road, G.I.D.C., Vithal Udyognagar, Anand Gujarat 388121
  • Contact
    info@solex.inhttp://www.solex.in

Management

  • Mr. Chetan Sureshchandra Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalpeshkumar Ramanbhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Piyush Kailashchandra Chandak
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Rathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipul Mulchand Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Pravin Yagnik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeshbhai Tulsibhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Ritesh Shah
    Woman Executive Director & CFO

FAQs on Solex Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Solex Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of Solex Energy Ltd. is ₹540.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Solex Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Solex Energy Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Solex Energy Ltd. is 14.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Solex Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solex Energy Ltd. is ₹675.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solex Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solex Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solex Energy Ltd. is ₹760.30 and 52-week low of Solex Energy Ltd. is ₹232.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data