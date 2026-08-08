What is the share price of Solex Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solex Energy is ₹911.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Solex Energy? The Solex Energy is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Solex Energy? The market cap of Solex Energy is ₹984.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Solex Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Solex Energy are ₹927.95 and ₹908.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solex Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solex Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solex Energy is ₹1,985.00 and 52-week low of Solex Energy is ₹795.45 as on .

How has the Solex Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Solex Energy has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -9.37% for the past month, -31.41% over 3 months, -27.83% over 1 year, 22.0% across 3 years, and 83.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Solex Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solex Energy are 10.20 and 3.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global