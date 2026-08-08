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Solex Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOLEX ENERGY

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment
Theme
Semiconductor

Here's the live share price of Solex Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹911.70 Closed
-0.31₹ -2.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Solex Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹908.00₹927.95
₹911.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹795.45₹1,985.00
₹911.70
Open Price
₹910.60
Prev. Close
₹914.50
Volume
21,601

Source: Dion Global

Solex Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Solex Energy		0.10-9.37-31.41-12.58-27.8322.0083.35
ABB India		4.338.915.7330.6948.4818.8635.82
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		1.81-3.462.3227.3328.9729.4860.71
Siemens Energy India		12.948.3116.2235.5814.9110.095.93
Waaree Energies		1.37-4.37-15.79-12.98-14.105.123.04
Premier Energies		2.452.222.8229.865.717.634.51
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.04-9.230.8576.2237.7168.3760.13
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.41-2.7420.3957.2245.3513.287.77
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4815.9536.1884.0787.0823.2213.35
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.50-10.13-13.61-0.82-11.522.001.20
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.93-0.92-7.6414.64-20.4619.0837.63
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.280.02-11.370-3.87-1.31-0.79
Marine Electricals (India)		26.6532.5142.9269.6693.4371.1148.69
Kernex Microsystems (India)		6.9911.9461.46107.25137.1291.45102.17
Websol Energy Systems		-0.32-5.20-16.0734.72-22.57107.0771.91
Spectrum Electrical Industries		3.2925.3899.9687.5764.2935.09113.52
Ravindra Energy		-0.41-8.6222.4213.3518.4525.5414.62
Rishabh Instruments		4.691.5227.2043.43123.0712.997.60
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.09-1.37-20.3614.2014.204.532.69
Alpex Solar		-3.031.17-23.67-12.65-35.5432.5218.40

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Solex Energy has declined 27.83% compared to peers like ABB India (48.48%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (28.97%), Siemens Energy India (14.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Solex Energy has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.82%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.71%).

Solex Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Solex Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5918.52926
10934.3933.79
20966.14961.14
501,067.351,033.29
1001,111.91,092.79
2001,220.681,153.3

Source: Dion Global

Solex Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Solex Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.51%, FII holding fell to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Solex Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Solex Energy fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Solex Energy

Solex Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106GJ2014PLC081036 and registration number is 081036. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1555.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chetan Sureshchandra Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Piyush Kailashchandra Chandak
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kalpeshkumar Ramanbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Ritesh Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Rathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipul Mulchand Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitkumar D Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeshbhai Tulsibhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Pravin Yagnik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Bhagvandas Punjabi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Jayantilal Gajjar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Srivastava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Solex Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Solex Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solex Energy is ₹911.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Solex Energy?

The Solex Energy is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Solex Energy?

The market cap of Solex Energy is ₹984.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Solex Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Solex Energy are ₹927.95 and ₹908.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solex Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solex Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solex Energy is ₹1,985.00 and 52-week low of Solex Energy is ₹795.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Solex Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Solex Energy has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -9.37% for the past month, -31.41% over 3 months, -27.83% over 1 year, 22.0% across 3 years, and 83.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Solex Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solex Energy are 10.20 and 3.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Solex Energy News

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