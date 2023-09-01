Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Jul, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Solex Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106GJ2014PLC081036 and registration number is 081036. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Solex Energy Ltd. is ₹540.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Solex Energy Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Solex Energy Ltd. is 14.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solex Energy Ltd. is ₹675.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solex Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solex Energy Ltd. is ₹760.30 and 52-week low of Solex Energy Ltd. is ₹232.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.