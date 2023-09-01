Follow Us

MIC Electronics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MIC ELECTRONICS LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | NSE
₹28.20 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MIC Electronics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.45₹28.20
₹28.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.85₹31.30
₹28.20
Open Price
₹28.05
Prev. Close
₹28.20
Volume
1,16,505

MIC Electronics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.45
  • R228.7
  • R329.2
  • Pivot
    27.95
  • S127.7
  • S227.2
  • S326.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.8928.55
  • 1012.128.66
  • 2012.828
  • 5013.3724.92
  • 10014.7521.31
  • 20016.6818.04

MIC Electronics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.414.0641.35119.4693.155,027.27889.47
3.345.6722.1042.0429.32283.09267.76
6.1822.8447.7184.73124.98227.13227.13
-0.427.3139.2494.4472.4472.4672.46
20.4528.0745.8357.9768.31151.64151.64
13.2049.30197.53205.40216.80981.67584.74
16.2531.1320.2341.66124.694,017.421,066.44
3.966.1013.8747.4111.96221.13309.29
3.9415.8257.1466.2111.4559.5359.53
-7.169.6843.37190.33234.13367.21353.14
-2.58-5.2860.6578.12265.28362.19241.98
12.0015.9330.8120.27-22.31-22.31-22.31
8.7026.0233.99102.99124.97203.97175.09
24.2416.7830.9541.6338.24381.13-0.05
-2.7225.00-1.5137.11260.14986.961,011.11
-9.98-32.10-39.22-41.53-48.24-46.82-46.82

MIC Electronics Ltd. Share Holdings

MIC Electronics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About MIC Electronics Ltd.

MIC Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909TG1988PLC008652 and registration number is 008652. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kaushik Yalamanchili
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Siva Lakshmanarao Kakarala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sivanand Swamy Mitikiri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Karuna Gayathri Upadhyayula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Rao Kolli
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Venkata Naga Lavanya Kandala
    Independent Director

FAQs on MIC Electronics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MIC Electronics Ltd.?

The market cap of MIC Electronics Ltd. is ₹624.48 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MIC Electronics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MIC Electronics Ltd. is 286.59 and PB ratio of MIC Electronics Ltd. is 361.08 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of MIC Electronics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MIC Electronics Ltd. is ₹28.20 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MIC Electronics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MIC Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MIC Electronics Ltd. is ₹31.30 and 52-week low of MIC Electronics Ltd. is ₹10.85 as on Aug 31, 2023.

