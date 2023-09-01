Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.41
|4.06
|41.35
|119.46
|93.15
|5,027.27
|889.47
|3.34
|5.67
|22.10
|42.04
|29.32
|283.09
|267.76
|6.18
|22.84
|47.71
|84.73
|124.98
|227.13
|227.13
|-0.42
|7.31
|39.24
|94.44
|72.44
|72.46
|72.46
|20.45
|28.07
|45.83
|57.97
|68.31
|151.64
|151.64
|13.20
|49.30
|197.53
|205.40
|216.80
|981.67
|584.74
|16.25
|31.13
|20.23
|41.66
|124.69
|4,017.42
|1,066.44
|3.96
|6.10
|13.87
|47.41
|11.96
|221.13
|309.29
|3.94
|15.82
|57.14
|66.21
|11.45
|59.53
|59.53
|-7.16
|9.68
|43.37
|190.33
|234.13
|367.21
|353.14
|-2.58
|-5.28
|60.65
|78.12
|265.28
|362.19
|241.98
|12.00
|15.93
|30.81
|20.27
|-22.31
|-22.31
|-22.31
|8.70
|26.02
|33.99
|102.99
|124.97
|203.97
|175.09
|24.24
|16.78
|30.95
|41.63
|38.24
|381.13
|-0.05
|-2.72
|25.00
|-1.51
|37.11
|260.14
|986.96
|1,011.11
|-9.98
|-32.10
|-39.22
|-41.53
|-48.24
|-46.82
|-46.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
MIC Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909TG1988PLC008652 and registration number is 008652. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MIC Electronics Ltd. is ₹624.48 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of MIC Electronics Ltd. is 286.59 and PB ratio of MIC Electronics Ltd. is 361.08 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MIC Electronics Ltd. is ₹28.20 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MIC Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MIC Electronics Ltd. is ₹31.30 and 52-week low of MIC Electronics Ltd. is ₹10.85 as on Aug 31, 2023.