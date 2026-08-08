What is the share price of MIC Electronics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MIC Electronics is ₹37.20 as on .

What kind of stock is MIC Electronics? The MIC Electronics is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MIC Electronics? The market cap of MIC Electronics is ₹896.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MIC Electronics? Today’s highest and lowest price of MIC Electronics are ₹38.50 and ₹36.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MIC Electronics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MIC Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MIC Electronics is ₹82.82 and 52-week low of MIC Electronics is ₹30.00 as on .

How has the MIC Electronics performed historically in terms of returns? The MIC Electronics has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, -2.97% for the past month, -29.2% over 3 months, -24.54% over 1 year, 12.78% across 3 years, and 19.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MIC Electronics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MIC Electronics are -73.69 and 4.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global