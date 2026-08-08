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MIC Electronics Share Price

NSE
BSE

MIC ELECTRONICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics
Theme
Semiconductor

Here's the live share price of MIC Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.20 Closed
-0.59₹ -0.22
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MIC Electronics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.51₹38.50
₹37.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.00₹82.82
₹37.20
Open Price
₹37.12
Prev. Close
₹37.42
Volume
16,745

Source: Dion Global

MIC Electronics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.20-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
Syrma SGS Technology		4.255.0030.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.9055.8768.8616.409.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.9059.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.30-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.703.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.40
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.4027.70126.2467.2468.90
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.50123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.40-88.428.77-16.58
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems		-5.247.820.2824.13-10.3319.3317.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MIC Electronics has declined 24.54% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, MIC Electronics has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

MIC Electronics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MIC Electronics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.3737.51
1037.0537.42
2037.3137.75
5040.2339.19
10039.8740.41
20042.3243.52

Source: Dion Global

MIC Electronics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MIC Electronics saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.58%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 5.58%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MIC Electronics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTMIC Electronics - Thursday, September 10, 2026 Has Been Fixed As The Record Date/Cut-Off Date For Determining The Eligibility
Jul 31, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTMIC Electronics - 3. The Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books Of The Company Will Remain Closed From Friday, Septembe
Jul 31, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTMIC Electronics - Approved The Notice Convening The 38Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company, To Be Held On Wednesday
Jul 31, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTMIC Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 31, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTMIC Electronics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today

Source: Dion Global

About MIC Electronics

MIC Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909TG1988PLC008652 and registration number is 008652. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Penumaka Venkata Ramesh
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Yalamanchili
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Siva Lakshmanarao Kakarala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sivanand Swamy Mitikiri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Rao Kolli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepayan Mohanty
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Karuna Gayathri Upadhyayula
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sabitha Ghanta
    Independent Director

FAQs on MIC Electronics Share Price

What is the share price of MIC Electronics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MIC Electronics is ₹37.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MIC Electronics?

The MIC Electronics is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MIC Electronics?

The market cap of MIC Electronics is ₹896.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MIC Electronics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MIC Electronics are ₹38.50 and ₹36.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MIC Electronics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MIC Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MIC Electronics is ₹82.82 and 52-week low of MIC Electronics is ₹30.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MIC Electronics performed historically in terms of returns?

The MIC Electronics has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, -2.97% for the past month, -29.2% over 3 months, -24.54% over 1 year, 12.78% across 3 years, and 19.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MIC Electronics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MIC Electronics are -73.69 and 4.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

MIC Electronics News

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