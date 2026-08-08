Here's the live share price of MIC Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.20
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5.00
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.90
|55.87
|68.86
|16.40
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.90
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.30
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.70
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.40
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.40
|27.70
|126.24
|67.24
|68.90
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.50
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.40
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
|Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
|-5.24
|7.82
|0.28
|24.13
|-10.33
|19.33
|17.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MIC Electronics has declined 24.54% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, MIC Electronics has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.37
|37.51
|10
|37.05
|37.42
|20
|37.31
|37.75
|50
|40.23
|39.19
|100
|39.87
|40.41
|200
|42.32
|43.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MIC Electronics saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.58%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 5.58%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|MIC Electronics - Thursday, September 10, 2026 Has Been Fixed As The Record Date/Cut-Off Date For Determining The Eligibility
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|MIC Electronics - 3. The Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books Of The Company Will Remain Closed From Friday, Septembe
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|MIC Electronics - Approved The Notice Convening The 38Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company, To Be Held On Wednesday
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|MIC Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|MIC Electronics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today
Source: Dion Global
MIC Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909TG1988PLC008652 and registration number is 008652. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MIC Electronics is ₹37.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MIC Electronics is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MIC Electronics is ₹896.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MIC Electronics are ₹38.50 and ₹36.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MIC Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MIC Electronics is ₹82.82 and 52-week low of MIC Electronics is ₹30.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MIC Electronics has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, -2.97% for the past month, -29.2% over 3 months, -24.54% over 1 year, 12.78% across 3 years, and 19.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MIC Electronics are -73.69 and 4.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global