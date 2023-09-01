What is the Market Cap of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd.? The market cap of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. is ₹159.52 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd.? P/E ratio of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. is 247.37 and PB ratio of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. is 1.32 as on .

What is the share price of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. is ₹11.75 as on .