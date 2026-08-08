Here's the live share price of Surana Telecom and Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Surana Telecom and Power
|-3.03
|-7.37
|-7.90
|-4.35
|-2.22
|15.31
|19.34
|Sterlite Technologies
|14.78
|15.59
|78.25
|347.15
|398.83
|59.14
|16.90
|Vindhya Telelinks
|14.79
|16.71
|35.95
|96.64
|48.89
|1.52
|11.19
|Birla Cable
|25.03
|38.90
|54.68
|65.48
|52.70
|4.33
|19.80
|Aksh Optifibre
|25.50
|7.21
|-2.29
|25.05
|-15.66
|-17.09
|-7.90
|Clenon Enterprises
|0
|-0.20
|-5.31
|-25.01
|-8.88
|45.33
|25.15
|Tamilnadu Telecommunications
|0.22
|3.00
|-5.12
|0.32
|-48.07
|14.04
|-11.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Surana Telecom and Power has declined 2.22% compared to peers like Sterlite Technologies (398.83%), Vindhya Telelinks (48.89%), Birla Cable (52.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Surana Telecom and Power has outperformed peers relative to Sterlite Technologies (16.90%) and Vindhya Telelinks (11.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18
|18.04
|10
|18.05
|18.08
|20
|18.21
|18.21
|50
|18.49
|18.38
|100
|18.24
|18.48
|200
|18.94
|18.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Surana Telecom and Power saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.03%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:15 PM IST IST
|Surana Telecom - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026.
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:06 PM IST IST
|Surana Telecom - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Considered And Approved The Un-Audited Standalone And
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Surana Telecom - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Qua
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Surana Telecom - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 19, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Surana Telecom and P - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
Source: Dion Global
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209TG1989PLC010336 and registration number is 010336. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surana Telecom and Power is ₹17.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Surana Telecom and Power is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Surana Telecom and Power is ₹238.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Surana Telecom and Power are ₹18.29 and ₹17.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surana Telecom and Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surana Telecom and Power is ₹29.32 and 52-week low of Surana Telecom and Power is ₹15.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Surana Telecom and Power has shown returns of -2.17% over the past day, -7.37% for the past month, -7.9% over 3 months, -2.22% over 1 year, 15.31% across 3 years, and 19.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Surana Telecom and Power are 9.63 and 1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global