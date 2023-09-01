Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209TG1989PLC010336 and registration number is 010336. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. is ₹159.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. is 247.37 and PB ratio of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. is 1.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. is ₹11.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. is ₹13.70 and 52-week low of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. is ₹7.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.