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Surana Telecom and Power Share Price

NSE
BSE

SURANA TELECOM AND POWER

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Cables
Theme
Semiconductor

Here's the live share price of Surana Telecom and Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.60 Closed
-2.17₹ -0.39
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Surana Telecom and Power Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.60₹18.29
₹17.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.40₹29.32
₹17.60
Open Price
₹17.80
Prev. Close
₹17.99
Volume
25,380

Source: Dion Global

Surana Telecom and Power Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Surana Telecom and Power		-3.03-7.37-7.90-4.35-2.2215.3119.34
Sterlite Technologies		14.7815.5978.25347.15398.8359.1416.90
Vindhya Telelinks		14.7916.7135.9596.6448.891.5211.19
Birla Cable		25.0338.9054.6865.4852.704.3319.80
Aksh Optifibre		25.507.21-2.2925.05-15.66-17.09-7.90
Clenon Enterprises		0-0.20-5.31-25.01-8.8845.3325.15
Tamilnadu Telecommunications		0.223.00-5.120.32-48.0714.04-11.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Surana Telecom and Power has declined 2.22% compared to peers like Sterlite Technologies (398.83%), Vindhya Telelinks (48.89%), Birla Cable (52.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Surana Telecom and Power has outperformed peers relative to Sterlite Technologies (16.90%) and Vindhya Telelinks (11.19%).

Surana Telecom and Power Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Surana Telecom and Power Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51818.04
1018.0518.08
2018.2118.21
5018.4918.38
10018.2418.48
20018.9418.82

Source: Dion Global

Surana Telecom and Power Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Surana Telecom and Power saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.03%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Surana Telecom and Power Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:15 PM IST ISTSurana Telecom - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026.
Aug 07, 2026, 05:06 PM IST ISTSurana Telecom - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Considered And Approved The Un-Audited Standalone And
Jul 31, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTSurana Telecom - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Qua
Jul 07, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTSurana Telecom - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 19, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTSurana Telecom and P - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring

Source: Dion Global

About Surana Telecom and Power

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209TG1989PLC010336 and registration number is 010336. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mangilal Narender Surana
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. T R Venkataramanan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mayank Sanghani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Krupakar Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sanjana Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Surana Telecom and Power Share Price

What is the share price of Surana Telecom and Power?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surana Telecom and Power is ₹17.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Surana Telecom and Power?

The Surana Telecom and Power is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Surana Telecom and Power?

The market cap of Surana Telecom and Power is ₹238.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Surana Telecom and Power?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Surana Telecom and Power are ₹18.29 and ₹17.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Surana Telecom and Power?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surana Telecom and Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surana Telecom and Power is ₹29.32 and 52-week low of Surana Telecom and Power is ₹15.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Surana Telecom and Power performed historically in terms of returns?

The Surana Telecom and Power has shown returns of -2.17% over the past day, -7.37% for the past month, -7.9% over 3 months, -2.22% over 1 year, 15.31% across 3 years, and 19.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Surana Telecom and Power?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Surana Telecom and Power are 9.63 and 1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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