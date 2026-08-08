What is the share price of Surana Telecom and Power? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surana Telecom and Power is ₹17.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Surana Telecom and Power? The Surana Telecom and Power is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Surana Telecom and Power? The market cap of Surana Telecom and Power is ₹238.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Surana Telecom and Power? Today’s highest and lowest price of Surana Telecom and Power are ₹18.29 and ₹17.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Surana Telecom and Power? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surana Telecom and Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surana Telecom and Power is ₹29.32 and 52-week low of Surana Telecom and Power is ₹15.40 as on .

How has the Surana Telecom and Power performed historically in terms of returns? The Surana Telecom and Power has shown returns of -2.17% over the past day, -7.37% for the past month, -7.9% over 3 months, -2.22% over 1 year, 15.31% across 3 years, and 19.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Surana Telecom and Power? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Surana Telecom and Power are 9.63 and 1.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global