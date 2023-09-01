Follow Us

SURANA TELECOM AND POWER LTD.

Sector : Cables - Telecom | Smallcap | NSE
₹11.75 Closed
-0.84-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.70₹12.10
₹11.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.60₹13.70
₹11.75
Open Price
₹12.05
Prev. Close
₹11.85
Volume
1,30,042

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.97
  • R212.23
  • R312.37
  • Pivot
    11.83
  • S111.57
  • S211.43
  • S311.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.8611.9
  • 1011.0911.61
  • 2011.2811.09
  • 5011.6610.34
  • 10011.2410
  • 20012.0310.06

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.6919.2926.3425.00-0.42209.21135.00
1.448.5038.5049.16138.37290.5098.12
10.1012.9412.875.35-2.528.51-53.39
2.9712.0915.7047.4675.37164.6145.11
10.4143.9458.1872.77171.27658.86328.21
7.5973.7083.32151.83176.33506.0491.99
4.7822.3442.6030.988.0767.36-61.32
25.8554.1746.8338.0612.12496.77780.95
0-13.77-44.39-59.11-79.86-85.75-96.56

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. Share Holdings

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Surana Telecom and Power Ltd.

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209TG1989PLC010336 and registration number is 010336. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narender Surana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Devendra Surana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayank Sanghani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Krupakar Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sanjana Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Baunakar Shekarnath
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Surana Telecom and Power Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd.?

The market cap of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. is ₹159.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. is 247.37 and PB ratio of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. is 1.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. is ₹11.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. is ₹13.70 and 52-week low of Surana Telecom and Power Ltd. is ₹7.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

