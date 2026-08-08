What is the share price of Ritco Logistics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ritco Logistics is ₹298.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Ritco Logistics? The Ritco Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ritco Logistics? The market cap of Ritco Logistics is ₹846.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ritco Logistics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ritco Logistics are ₹305.85 and ₹297.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ritco Logistics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ritco Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ritco Logistics is ₹317.60 and 52-week low of Ritco Logistics is ₹167.15 as on .

How has the Ritco Logistics performed historically in terms of returns? The Ritco Logistics has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, 11.38% for the past month, 23.33% over 3 months, 7.57% over 1 year, 5.29% across 3 years, and 58.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ritco Logistics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ritco Logistics are 23.48 and 2.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global