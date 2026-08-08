Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ritco Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

RITCO LOGISTICS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service
Index
BSE Services

Here's the live share price of Ritco Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹298.95 Closed
-2.21₹ -6.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ritco Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹297.80₹305.85
₹298.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹167.15₹317.60
₹298.95
Open Price
₹305.80
Prev. Close
₹305.70
Volume
1,836

Source: Dion Global

Ritco Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27
Snowman Logistics		2.465.95-7.38-12.76-25.88-7.56-3.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ritco Logistics has gained 7.57% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Ritco Logistics has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Ritco Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ritco Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5294.56303.72
10292.67297.38
20279.35288.02
50267.91271.55
100240.82258.78
200248.29256.69

Source: Dion Global

Ritco Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ritco Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.73%, FII holding rose to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ritco Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTRitco Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 04, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTRitco Logistics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E On Tuesday 4Th Day Of August, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTRitco Logistics - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, 4Th Augus
Jul 25, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTRitco Logistics - Intimation Regarding Stock Options Under 'PRAGATI KI AUR' Employee Stock Option Plan 2022 & Employee Stock
Jul 21, 2026, 02:01 AM IST ISTRitco Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Ritco Logistics

Ritco Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60221DL2001PLC112167 and registration number is 112167. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Service activities incidental to land transportation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1484.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Man Mohan Pal Singh Chadha
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Elwadhi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Roma Wadhwa
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Vikram Suri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sourabh Ajmera
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shweta Jayant Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ritco Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Ritco Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ritco Logistics is ₹298.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ritco Logistics?

The Ritco Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ritco Logistics?

The market cap of Ritco Logistics is ₹846.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ritco Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ritco Logistics are ₹305.85 and ₹297.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ritco Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ritco Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ritco Logistics is ₹317.60 and 52-week low of Ritco Logistics is ₹167.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ritco Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ritco Logistics has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, 11.38% for the past month, 23.33% over 3 months, 7.57% over 1 year, 5.29% across 3 years, and 58.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ritco Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ritco Logistics are 23.48 and 2.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ritco Logistics News

More Ritco Logistics News
Market Pulse