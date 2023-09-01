Follow Us

RITCO LOGISTICS LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹235.35 Closed
1.643.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ritco Logistics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹227.00₹241.40
₹235.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.00₹292.80
₹235.35
Open Price
₹231.55
Prev. Close
₹231.55
Volume
21,399

Ritco Logistics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1244.27
  • R2250.03
  • R3258.67
  • Pivot
    235.63
  • S1229.87
  • S2221.23
  • S3215.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5194.16227.21
  • 10195.59230.43
  • 20196234.97
  • 50207.62225.88
  • 100171.4208.16
  • 200107.11190.48

Ritco Logistics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50
9.2532.6349.4148.2421.9461.46-20.67

Ritco Logistics Ltd. Share Holdings

Ritco Logistics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ritco Logistics Ltd.

Ritco Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60221DL2001PLC112167 and registration number is 112167. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Service activities incidental to land transportation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 593.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Man Mohan Pal Singh Chadha
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Elwadhi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Roma Wadhwa
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Vikram Suri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Kumar Verma
    Independent Director
  • CA. Ranu Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ritco Logistics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ritco Logistics Ltd.?

The market cap of Ritco Logistics Ltd. is ₹576.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ritco Logistics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ritco Logistics Ltd. is 21.71 and PB ratio of Ritco Logistics Ltd. is 3.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ritco Logistics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ritco Logistics Ltd. is ₹235.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ritco Logistics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ritco Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ritco Logistics Ltd. is ₹292.80 and 52-week low of Ritco Logistics Ltd. is ₹125.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

