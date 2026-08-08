Here's the live share price of Ritco Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
|Snowman Logistics
|2.46
|5.95
|-7.38
|-12.76
|-25.88
|-7.56
|-3.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ritco Logistics has gained 7.57% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Ritco Logistics has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|294.56
|303.72
|10
|292.67
|297.38
|20
|279.35
|288.02
|50
|267.91
|271.55
|100
|240.82
|258.78
|200
|248.29
|256.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ritco Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.73%, FII holding rose to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Ritco Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Ritco Logistics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E On Tuesday 4Th Day Of August, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Ritco Logistics - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, 4Th Augus
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|Ritco Logistics - Intimation Regarding Stock Options Under 'PRAGATI KI AUR' Employee Stock Option Plan 2022 & Employee Stock
|Jul 21, 2026, 02:01 AM IST IST
|Ritco Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
Source: Dion Global
Ritco Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60221DL2001PLC112167 and registration number is 112167. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Service activities incidental to land transportation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1484.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ritco Logistics is ₹298.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ritco Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ritco Logistics is ₹846.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ritco Logistics are ₹305.85 and ₹297.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ritco Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ritco Logistics is ₹317.60 and 52-week low of Ritco Logistics is ₹167.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ritco Logistics has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, 11.38% for the past month, 23.33% over 3 months, 7.57% over 1 year, 5.29% across 3 years, and 58.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ritco Logistics are 23.48 and 2.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global