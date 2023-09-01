Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ritco Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60221DL2001PLC112167 and registration number is 112167. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Service activities incidental to land transportation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 593.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ritco Logistics Ltd. is ₹576.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ritco Logistics Ltd. is 21.71 and PB ratio of Ritco Logistics Ltd. is 3.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ritco Logistics Ltd. is ₹235.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ritco Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ritco Logistics Ltd. is ₹292.80 and 52-week low of Ritco Logistics Ltd. is ₹125.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.