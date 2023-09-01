Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

JITF Infralogistics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JITF INFRALOGISTICS LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹495.20 Closed
1.477.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

JITF Infralogistics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹465.00₹503.00
₹495.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.50₹716.15
₹495.20
Open Price
₹498.45
Prev. Close
₹488.05
Volume
21,527

JITF Infralogistics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1512.33
  • R2526.67
  • R3550.33
  • Pivot
    488.67
  • S1474.33
  • S2450.67
  • S3436.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5121.63485.16
  • 10121.44493.07
  • 20124.8503.73
  • 50139.97480.76
  • 100138.1397.75
  • 200135.14298.6

JITF Infralogistics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50
9.2532.6349.4148.2421.9461.46-20.67

JITF Infralogistics Ltd. Share Holdings

JITF Infralogistics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About JITF Infralogistics Ltd.

JITF Infralogistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60231UP2008PLC069245 and registration number is 069245. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amarendra Kumar Sinha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Khosla
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Kanika Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Raj Kamal Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhananjaya Pati Tripathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on JITF Infralogistics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JITF Infralogistics Ltd.?

The market cap of JITF Infralogistics Ltd. is ₹1,272.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JITF Infralogistics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JITF Infralogistics Ltd. is 6858.73 and PB ratio of JITF Infralogistics Ltd. is 3.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of JITF Infralogistics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JITF Infralogistics Ltd. is ₹495.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JITF Infralogistics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JITF Infralogistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JITF Infralogistics Ltd. is ₹716.15 and 52-week low of JITF Infralogistics Ltd. is ₹77.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data