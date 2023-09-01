What is the Market Cap of JITF Infralogistics Ltd.? The market cap of JITF Infralogistics Ltd. is ₹1,272.85 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JITF Infralogistics Ltd.? P/E ratio of JITF Infralogistics Ltd. is 6858.73 and PB ratio of JITF Infralogistics Ltd. is 3.97 as on .

What is the share price of JITF Infralogistics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JITF Infralogistics Ltd. is ₹495.20 as on .