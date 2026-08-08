Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

JITF Infralogistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

JITF INFRALOGISTICS

Jindal O P Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service
Theme
Shipbuilding

Here's the live share price of JITF Infralogistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹330.10 Closed
-2.05₹ -6.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

JITF Infralogistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹330.10₹340.45
₹330.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹223.85₹480.00
₹330.10
Open Price
₹340.30
Prev. Close
₹337.00
Volume
771

Source: Dion Global

JITF Infralogistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27
Snowman Logistics		2.465.95-7.38-12.76-25.88-7.56-3.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JITF Infralogistics has declined 3.77% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, JITF Infralogistics has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

JITF Infralogistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JITF Infralogistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5345.09347.48
10355.81349.57
20350.88346.77
50322.07332.78
100318.67324.15
200311.03332.93

Source: Dion Global

JITF Infralogistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JITF Infralogistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding fell to 1.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

JITF Infralogistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTJITF Infralogistics - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 04, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTJITF Infralogistics - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financia
Jul 31, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTJITF Infralogistics - Intimation Of 19Th Annual General Meeting -SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regul
Jul 31, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTJITF Infralogistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 16, 2026, 03:05 PM IST ISTJITF Infralogistics - Reply To The Clarification Sought On Movement In Price Of The Shares Across Exchanges Of Shares Of The

Source: Dion Global

About JITF Infralogistics

JITF Infralogistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60231CT2008PLC016434 and registration number is 016434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amarendra Kumar Sinha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pranay Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Kanika Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Raj Kamal Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhananjaya Pati Tripathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on JITF Infralogistics Share Price

What is the share price of JITF Infralogistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JITF Infralogistics is ₹330.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is JITF Infralogistics?

The JITF Infralogistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JITF Infralogistics?

The market cap of JITF Infralogistics is ₹848.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JITF Infralogistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JITF Infralogistics are ₹340.45 and ₹330.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JITF Infralogistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JITF Infralogistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JITF Infralogistics is ₹480.00 and 52-week low of JITF Infralogistics is ₹223.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the JITF Infralogistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The JITF Infralogistics has shown returns of -2.05% over the past day, 7.7% for the past month, 9.34% over 3 months, -3.77% over 1 year, -13.07% across 3 years, and 57.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JITF Infralogistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JITF Infralogistics are -17.63 and -1.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

JITF Infralogistics News

More JITF Infralogistics News
Market Pulse