What is the share price of JITF Infralogistics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JITF Infralogistics is ₹330.10 as on .

What kind of stock is JITF Infralogistics? The JITF Infralogistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JITF Infralogistics? The market cap of JITF Infralogistics is ₹848.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JITF Infralogistics? Today’s highest and lowest price of JITF Infralogistics are ₹340.45 and ₹330.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JITF Infralogistics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JITF Infralogistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JITF Infralogistics is ₹480.00 and 52-week low of JITF Infralogistics is ₹223.85 as on .

How has the JITF Infralogistics performed historically in terms of returns? The JITF Infralogistics has shown returns of -2.05% over the past day, 7.7% for the past month, 9.34% over 3 months, -3.77% over 1 year, -13.07% across 3 years, and 57.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JITF Infralogistics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JITF Infralogistics are -17.63 and -1.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global