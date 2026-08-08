Here's the live share price of JITF Infralogistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
|Snowman Logistics
|2.46
|5.95
|-7.38
|-12.76
|-25.88
|-7.56
|-3.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JITF Infralogistics has declined 3.77% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, JITF Infralogistics has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|345.09
|347.48
|10
|355.81
|349.57
|20
|350.88
|346.77
|50
|322.07
|332.78
|100
|318.67
|324.15
|200
|311.03
|332.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JITF Infralogistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding fell to 1.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|JITF Infralogistics - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|JITF Infralogistics - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financia
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|JITF Infralogistics - Intimation Of 19Th Annual General Meeting -SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regul
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|JITF Infralogistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 16, 2026, 03:05 PM IST IST
|JITF Infralogistics - Reply To The Clarification Sought On Movement In Price Of The Shares Across Exchanges Of Shares Of The
Source: Dion Global
JITF Infralogistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60231CT2008PLC016434 and registration number is 016434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JITF Infralogistics is ₹330.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JITF Infralogistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JITF Infralogistics is ₹848.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JITF Infralogistics are ₹340.45 and ₹330.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JITF Infralogistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JITF Infralogistics is ₹480.00 and 52-week low of JITF Infralogistics is ₹223.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JITF Infralogistics has shown returns of -2.05% over the past day, 7.7% for the past month, 9.34% over 3 months, -3.77% over 1 year, -13.07% across 3 years, and 57.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JITF Infralogistics are -17.63 and -1.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global