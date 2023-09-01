Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.46
|-4.91
|119.89
|442.09
|224.61
|6,591.89
|2,025.32
|5.97
|9.02
|23.28
|25.85
|-23.12
|-18.31
|-18.31
|-0.23
|-2.59
|7.62
|0.67
|24.29
|73.18
|70.86
|0.53
|-11.36
|-2.53
|-24.95
|-25.39
|137.64
|129.75
|-0.59
|-7.42
|-8.57
|20.49
|10.32
|314.93
|118.12
|0.83
|-9.46
|-13.05
|-10.44
|-19.35
|82.94
|105.90
|2.55
|8.32
|8.25
|6.33
|-17.60
|9.09
|-34.52
|-1.80
|3.03
|-15.47
|-30.90
|38.58
|38.58
|38.58
|1.48
|9.83
|46.59
|60.56
|52.51
|76.61
|35.02
|-0.68
|-7.98
|3.89
|12.86
|-8.05
|114.99
|-48.33
|-10.35
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|4.72
|-6.92
|36.00
|73.05
|-2.81
|98.19
|98.19
|-3.77
|-6.95
|14.65
|39.42
|320.12
|395.37
|159.30
|0
|0
|101.33
|102.68
|103.50
|101.33
|100.93
|-0.41
|-8.67
|-11.31
|-8.33
|4.94
|323.43
|290.65
|-5.88
|-4.98
|-0.91
|31.25
|66.89
|205.08
|294.98
|-8.93
|28.37
|25.35
|26.47
|163.09
|204.43
|231.93
|7.47
|-8.33
|-15.38
|-41.93
|-53.53
|139.13
|7.47
|24.36
|12.79
|-16.38
|-26.52
|-67.01
|-58.90
|-89.50
|9.25
|32.63
|49.41
|48.24
|21.94
|61.46
|-20.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
JITF Infralogistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60231UP2008PLC069245 and registration number is 069245. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of JITF Infralogistics Ltd. is ₹1,272.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of JITF Infralogistics Ltd. is 6858.73 and PB ratio of JITF Infralogistics Ltd. is 3.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JITF Infralogistics Ltd. is ₹495.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JITF Infralogistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JITF Infralogistics Ltd. is ₹716.15 and 52-week low of JITF Infralogistics Ltd. is ₹77.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.