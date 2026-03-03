Here's the live share price of Western Carriers (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Western Carriers (India) has declined 7.39% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 26.19%.
Western Carriers (India)’s current P/E of 24.82x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Western Carriers (India)
|-4.19
|-5.03
|-9.42
|-15.28
|26.53
|-12.00
|-7.39
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.25
|-9.31
|-5.47
|-12.73
|-4.75
|-0.39
|0.68
|Delhivery
|-1.83
|-3.20
|6.80
|-10.17
|69.42
|7.91
|-4.38
|Aegis Logistics
|-2.94
|-3.00
|-11.66
|-3.22
|-10.96
|22.67
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-4.23
|-8.44
|-13.23
|-2.16
|41.25
|30.39
|17.26
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.52
|8.46
|9.60
|9.60
|9.60
|3.10
|1.85
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-3.32
|11.91
|4.67
|-16.98
|-19.13
|-17.70
|-11.03
|VRL Logistics
|-3.75
|-2.41
|0.86
|-0.09
|22.55
|-0.29
|16.65
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.70
|10.21
|25.39
|24.82
|78.44
|6.41
|-1.86
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.58
|8.34
|3.35
|-3.65
|75.35
|10.23
|58.96
|Gateway Distriparks
|-3.68
|-5.21
|-0.19
|-11.95
|-3.35
|-2.68
|-5.22
|Afcom Holdings
|-3.11
|10.09
|-3.55
|-16.07
|14.40
|54.04
|29.59
|TCI Express
|-4.23
|-3.98
|-9.78
|-27.37
|-22.89
|-30.54
|-10.55
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.78
|-8.96
|-9.06
|-24.72
|-6.20
|18.89
|16.17
|JITF Infralogistics
|-5.30
|36.54
|22.32
|12.48
|-0.77
|57.59
|109.13
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.54
|-38.60
|-74.97
|-73.24
|-55.69
|-25.00
|Snowman Logistics
|-2.64
|-0.54
|-8.23
|-30.21
|-14.55
|3.94
|-5.84
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.08
|-11.25
|-20.22
|-23.30
|-17.78
|12.87
|62.32
|Sical Logistics
|-4.03
|-14.84
|-15.03
|-18.64
|-10.63
|-9.10
|36.91
|Glottis
|-6.99
|-9.75
|-24.17
|-44.93
|-44.93
|-18.03
|-11.25
Over the last one year, Western Carriers (India) has gained 26.53% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Western Carriers (India) has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|115.93
|115.45
|10
|117.72
|116.29
|20
|117.17
|116.46
|50
|116.69
|117.19
|100
|120.5
|118.4
|200
|118.43
|118.05
In the latest quarter, Western Carriers (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.85%, while DII stake decreased to 4.75%, FII holding fell to 0.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,98,238
|0.37
|11.01
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 10:37 PM IST
|Western Carriers (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Feb 21, 2026, 1:29 AM IST
|Western Carriers (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 17, 2026, 12:27 AM IST
|Western Carriers (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 15, 2026, 4:51 AM IST
|Western Carriers (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 14, 2026, 9:36 PM IST
|Western Carriers (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
Western Carriers (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63090WB2011PLC161111 and registration number is 161111. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Land Transport via Road. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1725.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Western Carriers (India) is ₹108.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Western Carriers (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Western Carriers (India) is ₹1,107.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Western Carriers (India) are ₹111.30 and ₹97.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Western Carriers (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Western Carriers (India) is ₹147.20 and 52-week low of Western Carriers (India) is ₹65.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Western Carriers (India) has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -4.23% for the past month, -7.77% over 3 months, 26.19% over 1 year, -12.0% across 3 years, and -7.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Western Carriers (India) are 24.82 and 1.29 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.