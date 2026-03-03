Facebook Pixel Code
Western Carriers (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

WESTERN CARRIERS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Western Carriers (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹108.65 Closed
-4.94₹ -5.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Western Carriers (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹97.95₹111.30
₹108.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.10₹147.20
₹108.65
Open Price
₹97.95
Prev. Close
₹114.30
Volume
3,291

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Western Carriers (India) has declined 7.39% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 26.19%.

Western Carriers (India)’s current P/E of 24.82x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Western Carriers (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Western Carriers (India)		-4.19-5.03-9.42-15.2826.53-12.00-7.39
Container Corporation of India		-5.25-9.31-5.47-12.73-4.75-0.390.68
Delhivery		-1.83-3.206.80-10.1769.427.91-4.38
Aegis Logistics		-2.94-3.00-11.66-3.22-10.9622.6715.77
BlackBuck		-4.23-8.44-13.23-2.1641.2530.3917.26
Shadowfax Technologies		3.528.469.609.609.603.101.85
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-3.3211.914.67-16.98-19.13-17.70-11.03
VRL Logistics		-3.75-2.410.86-0.0922.55-0.2916.65
Mahindra Logistics		-1.7010.2125.3924.8278.446.41-1.86
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.588.343.35-3.6575.3510.2358.96
Gateway Distriparks		-3.68-5.21-0.19-11.95-3.35-2.68-5.22
Afcom Holdings		-3.1110.09-3.55-16.0714.4054.0429.59
TCI Express		-4.23-3.98-9.78-27.37-22.89-30.54-10.55
Navkar Corporation		-5.78-8.96-9.06-24.72-6.2018.8916.17
JITF Infralogistics		-5.3036.5422.3212.48-0.7757.59109.13
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.54-38.60-74.97-73.24-55.69-25.00
Snowman Logistics		-2.64-0.54-8.23-30.21-14.553.94-5.84
Ritco Logistics		-4.08-11.25-20.22-23.30-17.7812.8762.32
Sical Logistics		-4.03-14.84-15.03-18.64-10.63-9.1036.91
Glottis		-6.99-9.75-24.17-44.93-44.93-18.03-11.25

Over the last one year, Western Carriers (India) has gained 26.53% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Western Carriers (India) has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).

Western Carriers (India) Financials

Western Carriers (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5115.93115.45
10117.72116.29
20117.17116.46
50116.69117.19
100120.5118.4
200118.43118.05

Western Carriers (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Western Carriers (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.85%, while DII stake decreased to 4.75%, FII holding fell to 0.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Western Carriers (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,98,2380.3711.01

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Western Carriers (India) Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 10:37 PM ISTWestern Carriers (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Feb 21, 2026, 1:29 AM ISTWestern Carriers (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 17, 2026, 12:27 AM ISTWestern Carriers (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 15, 2026, 4:51 AM ISTWestern Carriers (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 14, 2026, 9:36 PM ISTWestern Carriers (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)

About Western Carriers (India)

Western Carriers (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63090WB2011PLC161111 and registration number is 161111. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Land Transport via Road. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1725.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Sethia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kanishka Sethia
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Sushila Sethia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Munshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bipradas Bhattacharjee
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rajni Mishra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Western Carriers (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Western Carriers (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Western Carriers (India) is ₹108.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Western Carriers (India)?

The Western Carriers (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Western Carriers (India)?

The market cap of Western Carriers (India) is ₹1,107.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Western Carriers (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Western Carriers (India) are ₹111.30 and ₹97.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Western Carriers (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Western Carriers (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Western Carriers (India) is ₹147.20 and 52-week low of Western Carriers (India) is ₹65.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Western Carriers (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Western Carriers (India) has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -4.23% for the past month, -7.77% over 3 months, 26.19% over 1 year, -12.0% across 3 years, and -7.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Western Carriers (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Western Carriers (India) are 24.82 and 1.29 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Western Carriers (India) News

