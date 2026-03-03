Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Seamec
|1344.90
|32.45
|2.47
|2,177
|Transindia Real Estate
|24.45
|0.16
|0.66
|6,113
|Nirlon
|499.25
|1.85
|0.37
|10,988
|SIS
|303.55
|-1.20
|-0.39
|6,13,931
|CMS Info Systems
|301.60
|-1.90
|-0.63
|18,121
|Hemisphere Properties India
|140.10
|-0.95
|-0.67
|36,271
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1326.40
|-11.55
|-0.86
|20,704
|Delhivery
|429.40
|-3.80
|-0.88
|7,41,033
|MSTC
|452.00
|-4.35
|-0.95
|7,481
|Firstsource Solutions
|211.00
|-2.25
|-1.06
|2,51,351
|VRL Logistics
|275.00
|-3.10
|-1.11
|11,387
|TeamLease Services
|1202.60
|-13.60
|-1.12
|914
|JSW Infrastructure
|251.35
|-3.50
|-1.37
|2,21,463
|Nesco
|1107.20
|-16.85
|-1.50
|2,340
|eClerx Services
|3112.45
|-61.20
|-1.93
|9,466
|Veritas (India)
|169.75
|-3.45
|-1.99
|49,546
|Updater Services
|153.60
|-3.45
|-2.20
|2,695
|Alldigi Tech
|805.25
|-18.95
|-2.30
|757
|Blue Dart Express
|5550.00
|-133.45
|-2.35
|1,763
|Allcargo Terminals
|24.30
|-0.61
|-2.45
|20,817
|Transport Corporation of India
|978.55
|-26.15
|-2.60
|556
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|172.00
|-4.70
|-2.66
|85,436
|Shipping Corporation of India
|256.20
|-7.40
|-2.81
|5,01,577
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|684.00
|-19.95
|-2.83
|1,984
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|112.00
|-3.32
|-2.88
|61,210
|Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
|90.92
|-2.74
|-2.93
|2,614
|Gateway Distriparks
|57.10
|-1.74
|-2.96
|81,953
|Snowman Logistics
|38.35
|-1.18
|-2.99
|12,586
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|283.55
|-8.95
|-3.06
|14,442
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.20
|-50.65
|-3.33
|3,15,193
|Mahindra Logistics
|399.30
|-13.85
|-3.35
|15,903
|Container Corporation of India
|478.85
|-16.80
|-3.39
|1,17,911
|BF Utilities
|487.80
|-17.45
|-3.45
|3,139
|Dreamfolks Services
|78.62
|-3.03
|-3.71
|9,569
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|361.30
|-14.30
|-3.81
|2,001
|RPSG Ventures
|653.55
|-26.80
|-3.94
|2,305
|Krystal Integrated Services
|600.00
|-25.70
|-4.11
|1,253
|GMR Airports
|96.45
|-4.20
|-4.17
|94,30,862
|Allcargo Logistics
|8.05
|-0.40
|-4.73
|4,61,278
|TCI Express
|521.20
|-27.25
|-4.97
|3,191
|MMTC
|58.61
|-3.34
|-5.39
|2,21,941
|EKI Energy Services
|89.80
|-5.23
|-5.50
|40,159
|Navkar Corporation
|88.87
|-5.36
|-5.69
|35,474
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4521.40
|-301.65
|-6.25
|3,97,889
|Redington
|262.80
|-17.95
|-6.39
|30,04,176