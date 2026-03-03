Facebook Pixel Code
BSE SERVICES

BSE Services
1440.14 Closed
-3.81-56.98
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-4.4
1M
-6.3
3M
-9.7
6M
-7.6
1Y
15.6
5Y
52.9
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Seamec		1344.9032.452.472,177
Transindia Real Estate		24.450.160.666,113
Nirlon		499.251.850.3710,988
SIS		303.55-1.20-0.396,13,931
CMS Info Systems		301.60-1.90-0.6318,121
Hemisphere Properties India		140.10-0.95-0.6736,271
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1326.40-11.55-0.8620,704
Delhivery		429.40-3.80-0.887,41,033
MSTC		452.00-4.35-0.957,481
Firstsource Solutions		211.00-2.25-1.062,51,351
VRL Logistics		275.00-3.10-1.1111,387
TeamLease Services		1202.60-13.60-1.12914
JSW Infrastructure		251.35-3.50-1.372,21,463
Nesco		1107.20-16.85-1.502,340
eClerx Services		3112.45-61.20-1.939,466
Veritas (India)		169.75-3.45-1.9949,546
Updater Services		153.60-3.45-2.202,695
Alldigi Tech		805.25-18.95-2.30757
Blue Dart Express		5550.00-133.45-2.351,763
Allcargo Terminals		24.30-0.61-2.4520,817
Transport Corporation of India		978.55-26.15-2.60556
Gujarat Pipavav Port		172.00-4.70-2.6685,436
Shipping Corporation of India		256.20-7.40-2.815,01,577
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		684.00-19.95-2.831,984
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		112.00-3.32-2.8861,210
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings		90.92-2.74-2.932,614
Gateway Distriparks		57.10-1.74-2.9681,953
Snowman Logistics		38.35-1.18-2.9912,586
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		283.55-8.95-3.0614,442
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.20-50.65-3.333,15,193
Mahindra Logistics		399.30-13.85-3.3515,903
Container Corporation of India		478.85-16.80-3.391,17,911
BF Utilities		487.80-17.45-3.453,139
Dreamfolks Services		78.62-3.03-3.719,569
Hinduja Global Solutions		361.30-14.30-3.812,001
RPSG Ventures		653.55-26.80-3.942,305
Krystal Integrated Services		600.00-25.70-4.111,253
GMR Airports		96.45-4.20-4.1794,30,862
Allcargo Logistics		8.05-0.40-4.734,61,278
TCI Express		521.20-27.25-4.973,191
MMTC		58.61-3.34-5.392,21,941
EKI Energy Services		89.80-5.23-5.5040,159
Navkar Corporation		88.87-5.36-5.6935,474
InterGlobe Aviation		4521.40-301.65-6.253,97,889
Redington		262.80-17.95-6.3930,04,176
Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
view more

