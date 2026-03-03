Facebook Pixel Code
Afcom Holdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

AFCOM HOLDINGS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Theme
Logistics

Here's the live share price of Afcom Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹787.50 Closed
-5.66₹ -47.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Afcom Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹775.00₹820.05
₹787.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹618.00₹1,144.40
₹787.50
Open Price
₹801.20
Prev. Close
₹834.75
Volume
1,43,880

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Afcom Holdings has gained 29.59% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 8.69%.

Afcom Holdings’s current P/E of 13.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Afcom Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Afcom Holdings		-3.1110.09-3.55-16.0714.4054.0429.59
Container Corporation of India		-5.25-9.31-5.47-12.73-4.75-0.390.68
Delhivery		-1.83-3.206.80-10.1769.427.91-4.38
Aegis Logistics		-2.94-3.00-11.66-3.22-10.9622.6715.77
BlackBuck		-4.23-8.44-13.23-2.1641.2530.3917.26
Shadowfax Technologies		3.528.469.609.609.603.101.85
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-3.3211.914.67-16.98-19.13-17.70-11.03
VRL Logistics		-3.75-2.410.86-0.0922.55-0.2916.65
Mahindra Logistics		-1.7010.2125.3924.8278.446.41-1.86
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.588.343.35-3.6575.3510.2358.96
Gateway Distriparks		-3.68-5.21-0.19-11.95-3.35-2.68-5.22
TCI Express		-4.23-3.98-9.78-27.37-22.89-30.54-10.55
Navkar Corporation		-5.78-8.96-9.06-24.72-6.2018.8916.17
Western Carriers (India)		-4.19-5.03-9.42-15.2826.53-12.00-7.39
JITF Infralogistics		-5.3036.5422.3212.48-0.7757.59109.13
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.54-38.60-74.97-73.24-55.69-25.00
Snowman Logistics		-2.64-0.54-8.23-30.21-14.553.94-5.84
Ritco Logistics		-4.08-11.25-20.22-23.30-17.7812.8762.32
Sical Logistics		-4.03-14.84-15.03-18.64-10.63-9.1036.91
Glottis		-6.99-9.75-24.17-44.93-44.93-18.03-11.25

Over the last one year, Afcom Holdings has gained 14.40% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Afcom Holdings has outperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).

Afcom Holdings Financials

Afcom Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5840.83836.69
10871.87846.57
20832.37840.88
50829.99832.7
100832.29837.71
200865.9826.63

Afcom Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Afcom Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.90%, FII holding fell to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Afcom Holdings Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 12:10 AM ISTAfcom Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 19, 2026, 2:43 PM ISTAfcom Holdings - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of LODR - Declaration As 'Designated Indian Carrier'
Feb 11, 2026, 12:59 AM ISTAfcom Holdings - Financial Results For The Period Ended December 31, 2025
Feb 11, 2026, 12:18 AM ISTAfcom Holdings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Feb 05, 2026, 11:47 PM ISTAfcom Holdings - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results For The Period Ended December 31, 2025

About Afcom Holdings

Afcom Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51201TN2013PLC089652 and registration number is 089652. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 238.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Capt. Deepak Parasuraman
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kannan Ramakrishnan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jaganmohan Mathena
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Prithviraj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinivasan Natarajan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Lalit Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Deoras
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Arundhati Mech
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Afcom Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of Afcom Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Afcom Holdings is ₹787.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Afcom Holdings?

The Afcom Holdings is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Afcom Holdings?

The market cap of Afcom Holdings is ₹2,052.86 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Afcom Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Afcom Holdings are ₹820.05 and ₹775.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Afcom Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Afcom Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Afcom Holdings is ₹1,144.40 and 52-week low of Afcom Holdings is ₹618.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Afcom Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Afcom Holdings has shown returns of -5.66% over the past day, 10.78% for the past month, -8.52% over 3 months, 8.69% over 1 year, 54.04% across 3 years, and 29.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Afcom Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Afcom Holdings are 13.93 and 6.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Afcom Holdings News

