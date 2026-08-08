Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of railway psu companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on railway psu stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|BEML
|1795.00
|69.70
|4.04
|100.79
|Rites
|234.45
|3.30
|1.43
|93.67
|Bharat Electronics
|402.10
|2.95
|0.74
|1416.97
|NTPC
|345.00
|1.00
|0.29
|419.35
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|234.00
|0
|0
|234.47
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|237.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|612.22
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.65
|-0.75
|-0.14
|60.25
|Container Corporation of India
|506.10
|-2.90
|-0.57
|662.31
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Ircon International
|131.55
|-0.85
|-0.64
|125.30
|RailTel Corporation of India
|288.75
|-1.95
|-0.67
|15.93
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|88.60
|-0.67
|-0.75
|293.53
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|407.00
|-4.00
|-0.97
|589.20
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|176.25
|-1.75
|-0.98
|404.14
|ITI
|282.20
|-4.85
|-1.69
|18.01
The top gainers among the Railway PSU sector stocks today are BEML (up 4.04%) and Rites (up 1.43%). On the other hand, the top losers include ITI (down 1.69%) and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (down 0.98%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Railway PSU sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|SBI PSU Fund
|26.16
|Bharat Electronics
|12.84
|Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund
|24.79
|NTPC
|16.03
|ICICI Prudential PSU Equity Fund
|22.53
|NTPC
|11.37
|Invesco India PSU Equity Fund
|17.84
|Bharat Electronics
|8.72