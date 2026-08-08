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List of Railway PSU Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of railway psu companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on railway psu stocks here.

Railway PSU Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
BEML		1795.0069.704.04100.79
Rites		234.453.301.4393.67
Bharat Electronics		402.102.950.741416.97
NTPC		345.001.000.29419.35
Rail Vikas Nigam		234.0000234.47
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		237.65-0.15-0.06612.22
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.65-0.75-0.1460.25
Container Corporation of India		506.10-2.90-0.57662.31
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Ircon International		131.55-0.85-0.64125.30
RailTel Corporation of India		288.75-1.95-0.6715.93
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		88.60-0.67-0.75293.53
Bharat Heavy Electricals		407.00-4.00-0.97589.20
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		176.25-1.75-0.98404.14
ITI		282.20-4.85-1.6918.01
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Railway PSU sector stocks today are BEML (up 4.04%) and Rites (up 1.43%). On the other hand, the top losers include ITI (down 1.69%) and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (down 0.98%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Railway PSU sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Railway PSU Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
SBI PSU Fund26.16Bharat Electronics12.84
Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund24.79NTPC16.03
ICICI Prudential PSU Equity Fund22.53NTPC11.37
Invesco India PSU Equity Fund17.84Bharat Electronics8.72

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