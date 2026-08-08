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List of Logistics Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of logistics companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on logistics stocks here.

Logistics Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		134.001.651.2510.24
BlackBuck		561.202.700.4838.09
Shadowfax Technologies		241.000.750.31243.91
Delhivery		471.101.200.26525.42
Blue Dart Express		5093.40-12.65-0.251.75
Gateway Distriparks		56.49-0.29-0.5183.73
Container Corporation of India		506.10-2.90-0.57662.31
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Medi Assist Healthcare Services		364.25-3.30-0.904.19
VRL Logistics		281.25-3.10-1.0911.82
Transport Corporation of India		915.00-13.90-1.500.62
Mahindra Logistics		402.95-11.50-2.77418.55
Afcom Holdings		1431.00-43.40-2.9455.44
Aegis Logistics		1354.00-44.20-3.16115.49
Allcargo Logistics		9.29-0.49-5.014234.35
TCI Express		551.15-32.00-5.496.40
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Logistics sector stocks today are TVS Supply Chain Solutions (up 1.25%) and BlackBuck (up 0.48%). On the other hand, the top losers include TCI Express (down 5.49%) and Allcargo Logistics (down 5.01%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Logistics sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Logistics Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund5.42Delhivery17.13
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund5.40Delhivery16.99
Quant ESG Integration Strategy Fund5.04BlackBuck24.99
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund4.77VRL Logistics21.47

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