Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of logistics companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on logistics stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|134.00
|1.65
|1.25
|10.24
|BlackBuck
|561.20
|2.70
|0.48
|38.09
|Shadowfax Technologies
|241.00
|0.75
|0.31
|243.91
|Delhivery
|471.10
|1.20
|0.26
|525.42
|Blue Dart Express
|5093.40
|-12.65
|-0.25
|1.75
|Gateway Distriparks
|56.49
|-0.29
|-0.51
|83.73
|Container Corporation of India
|506.10
|-2.90
|-0.57
|662.31
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Medi Assist Healthcare Services
|364.25
|-3.30
|-0.90
|4.19
|VRL Logistics
|281.25
|-3.10
|-1.09
|11.82
|Transport Corporation of India
|915.00
|-13.90
|-1.50
|0.62
|Mahindra Logistics
|402.95
|-11.50
|-2.77
|418.55
|Afcom Holdings
|1431.00
|-43.40
|-2.94
|55.44
|Aegis Logistics
|1354.00
|-44.20
|-3.16
|115.49
|Allcargo Logistics
|9.29
|-0.49
|-5.01
|4234.35
|TCI Express
|551.15
|-32.00
|-5.49
|6.40
The top gainers among the Logistics sector stocks today are TVS Supply Chain Solutions (up 1.25%) and BlackBuck (up 0.48%). On the other hand, the top losers include TCI Express (down 5.49%) and Allcargo Logistics (down 5.01%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Logistics sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|5.42
|Delhivery
|17.13
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|5.40
|Delhivery
|16.99
|Quant ESG Integration Strategy Fund
|5.04
|BlackBuck
|24.99
|Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund
|4.77
|VRL Logistics
|21.47